Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Art Wine 7673 Perkins Rd C-1

review star

No reviews yet

7673 Perkins Rd C-1

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Salads

House

$9.00

"Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pine Nuts, Shaved Parmigiano with Balsamic Vinaigrette "

Pesto

$13.00

"Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Roasted Potatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Pesto Dressing "

Fruita

$9.00

"Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Pecorino, Candied Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette "

Omero

$13.00

"Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Candied Walnuts, Strawberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette "

Caprese

$13.00

"Tomatoes, Ciliegine, Basil, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze "

Antipasti

Baked Burrata

$10.00

"Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, toasted house made Focaccia "

Eggplant Capenada

$6.00

Classic Tomato

$5.00

Bagna Cauda

$5.00

Warm Garlic dipping sauce

Olive Tapenade

$6.00

Artichoke Spread

$5.00

Pizza Rosse

Margherita

$12.00

Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Marinara

$12.00

Roasted Garlic, Oregano, Capers and Anchovies

Vegetariana

$15.00

"Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini and Roasted Red Peppers "

Diavola

$16.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage and Spicy Salami

Noce

$15.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Arugula and Walnuts

Lil' Peppa

$14.00

Mozzarella and Pepperoni

Pizza Bianche

Latina

$15.00

Mozzarella, Prosciutto Cotto, Rosemary, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Black Pepper

Dolce Vita

$15.00

Burrata, Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze

Quatro Formaggi

$14.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Pecorino and Gorgonzola

Salsiccia con Patate

$14.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage and Roasted Potatoes

Tartufata

$22.00

Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Prosciutto Crudo, Shaved Truffles and Truffle Oil

Genova

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Potatoes and Parmigiana

Procida

$16.00

"Mozzarella, Prosciutto Crudo, Asian Pears, Arugula and Goat Cheese Crumbles "

Piadina

Cubano

$14.00

Roasted Pork, Ham, Dijon, Pickles and Swiss, Pressed in Cuban Bread

Soprano

$14.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta and Tomato Sauce

Capri

$14.00

Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze and Pesto

This n' That

$14.00

Your choice of half any piadina and choice side salad (m-f until 4pm)

Dolce

Panna Cotta

$5.00

Vanilla Bean panna cotta topped with spiced almonds and fresh fruit

Biscotti

$4.00

2 Crispy biscotti cookies

Tiramisu

$5.00

House made Tiramisu

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Italian pizza and cuisine surrounded by local art with a unique craft cocktails bar and creative wines for everyone!

Location

7673 Perkins Rd C-1, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - City Square I
orange star4.5 • 1,069
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - City Square L
orange star4.7 • 1,588
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurantnext
Brew-Bacher's Grill - Bluebonnet
orange starNo Reviews
8415 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurantnext
SupperClub BTR - 10480 Perkins Road
orange starNo Reviews
10480 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurantnext
Hannah Q Smokehouse - Bluebonnet - 9880 Bluebonnet Blvd Suite F
orange starNo Reviews
9880 Bluebonnet BlvdSuite F Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurantnext
Gold Suites Baton Rouge
orange starNo Reviews
8181 Siegen Ln Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston