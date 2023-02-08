Pizza Art Wine 7673 Perkins Rd C-1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional Italian pizza and cuisine surrounded by local art with a unique craft cocktails bar and creative wines for everyone!
Location
7673 Perkins Rd C-1, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - City Square I
4.5 • 1,069
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurant
SupperClub BTR - 10480 Perkins Road
No Reviews
10480 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurant
Hannah Q Smokehouse - Bluebonnet - 9880 Bluebonnet Blvd Suite F
No Reviews
9880 Bluebonnet BlvdSuite F Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge