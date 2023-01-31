Pizza King - South 18th/Wea
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Waynetown Pizza King make pizzas the traditional Pizza King way-thin pizza, edge to edge toppings. We also have sandwiches, salads, spaghetti, potato skins and wings.
Location
101 W Washington St, Waynetown, IN 47990
