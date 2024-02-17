Pizzeria Deville Libertyville
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Welcome to Pizzeria Deville, a culinary haven in the heart of downtown Libertyville, IL. Our open kitchen concept eatery is a vibrant two-level space that invites you to indulge in the authentic charm of Italian cuisine with a modern twist. At Pizzeria Deville, we take pride in crafting delicious, homemade pizzas using a wood-fired oven that imparts a unique and irresistible flavor to every slice. Our culinary expertise extends beyond pizzas, offering a diverse menu that includes homemade salads, appetizers, and a delectable array of options for every palate.
404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048
