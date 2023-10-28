- Home
Plank Seafood Provisions Plank Fort Worth
No reviews yet
5289 Marathon Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Plank Food [Main]
Raw + Chilled
cocktail & creole mustard sauces GF
sherry vinegar, calabrian chili, fennel, olives, rosemary
* avocado, sesame, chili aioli, seaweed salad, sticky rice, furikake *Items contains raw seafood, beef or eggs. Consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness
Share Plates
urfa crema, avocado, radish, pickled red onion
salsa negra, chicharron, crema, mexican oregano, scallion salsa verde, avocado, grilled sourdough
sourdough, sweet soy, chili aioli, sesame, green onion
everything spice, dill, pickled red onion, comeback crackers
vadouvan curry, egg, cilantro, green onion
mornay, potato crumble, smoked paprika, chives
miso-chili sauce, almond
pickled shallots, lime aioli, aji puree GF
sweet corn fritter, chives, jalapeño jam
Soup + Salad
bacon, potato, coconut milk, green curry, cilantro GF
goat cheese, quinoa, grapefruit, dill, chili crunch, honey vinaigrette
apricot, hazelnut, blue cheese, mint, date vinaigrette
parmigiano, soft egg, breadcrumb
Handhelds
tempura jalapeno, pickled red onion, sweet soy, everything cream cheese, fries / 20 [SPICY!] add smoked trout roe +4
bacon-onion jam, raclette, pickle, lettuce, tomato, creole mustard aioli, fries
Filet-o-Soft Shell Crab sandwich, american cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, creole tartar sauce, herb fries
salsa negra crema, avocado, slaw, calabrian vinaigrette, fries
Seafood + Meat
* spice fried black rice, pickled asparagus, fennel pollen, turmeric aio
Ahi Tuna with ginger-scallion noodles, turnip, beech mushroom, konbu dashi, yuzu, bonito buutter. [raw]
wood grilled red snapper, hazelnut brown butter, meyer lemon,yukon potato, broccolini
bacon wrapped Shrimp, jalapeno, aged cheddar, dirty grits, tomato, herb puree, crawfish beurre blanc GF
* squid ink linguini, calabrian chili, coconut milk, sourdough gremolata, carrot ginger puree
farro succotash, salsa verde, radish, pickled red onion,parsley
potato crusted, fries, calabrian chili slaw, tartar sauce
smoked chili, white wine, butter, herbs, lemon, tomato add herb grilled chicken +7 • rock shrimp +9
we serve aged Niman Ranch Beef. served with potato puree, herbed compound butter
we serve aged Niman Ranch Beef. served with potato puree, herbed compound butter
Desserts [Food + Wine]
butterscotch Budino, rosemary shortbread cookies, salted caramel, crème fraiche
Chocolate Terrine, peanut butter ice cream, cultured milk crumble, bing cherry, smoked maldon GF
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
Kids Menu
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Chef's Specials
PLANK [ON THE SIDE]
SIDES
sweet corn fritter, chives, jalapeño jam
garlic, olive oil, calabrian chili, parsley
miso-chili sauce, almond
romesco, herbs
mornay, potato crumble, smoked paprika, chives