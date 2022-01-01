Restaurant header imageView gallery

Polo's Corner

2002 Portola ave suite L

LIVERMORE, CA 94551

Chicken Madeira (Portugal)
Bistro Burger
Pasta Primavera

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.50

Lightly battered fried Calamari with Chipotle aioli

Oven Baked Clams

$14.50

Clams, Roasted garlic, Chili flakes & Lemon white wine sauce

Tempura Cauliflower

$14.50

Fried cauliflower with Chipotle aioli

Prawns

$13.50

Oven roasted prawns in a Garlic butter sauce

Pear and Prosciutto Flatbread Appetizer

$13.50

Arugula, crumble Bleu cheese, Garlic aioli

Chicken Quesadilla Appetizer

$13.50

Chicken Breast, Mixed Cheddar Jack cheese, Sour cream & Molcajete salsa

Margarita Flatbread Appetizer

$12.50

Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Olive oil & Marinara sauce

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the day

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.50

Chicken wings

$12.50

Salads

Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.50

Seared Ahi Tuna, Mixed greens, Bell peppers, Tomatoes, Crispy Wonton noodles with asian dressing

Polo's Salad

$16.50

Mixed Greens, Apple, dry Cranberries, caramelized Pecans, crumbled bleu cheese & Maple Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.50

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Bell peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta & Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine Lettuce, homemade Croutons, Parmigiano & Caesar dressing

Black & Blue Salad

$19.50

Pear and Prosciutto Salad

$16.50

Spinach Salad

$16.50

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$18.50

Crab Melt

$24.50

Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Impossible Burger

$16.50

Polo's Favorites

Ribeye Steak

$34.50

Seafood Pasta

$28.50

Grilled Salmon

$24.50

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Chicken Madeira (Portugal)

$24.50

Linguini Alfredo

$16.00

Seafood Cioppino

$34.50

Seafood Paella

$37.50

Sea Bass

$37.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

San Benedetto Sparkling Water 750 mL

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling water 355 mL

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$5.00

Specialty Soft Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Cherry Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

PassionFruit Juice

$5.00

Guava Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Kids Breakfast

Mini Pancake Stack

$8.00

One Egg & Bacon

$8.00

One topping Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Butter Pasta

$8.00

Chicken & Fries

$10.00

Kids Ceasar

$8.00

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$8.00

Cheese Flat Bread

$8.00

Cup of fresh fruit

$5.00

Grilled Cheese with fries

$10.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Fanta

$2.00

Kids Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Mango Juice

$3.00

Kids Passionfruit Juice

$3.00

Kids Guava Juice

$3.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Flight

$12.00

Served with your choice of 3 delicious flavors

Molten Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Served with Pomegranate Chocolate ice cream

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Passionfruit Mango Cheesecake

$10.00

Crème brûlée cheesecake

$10.00

Seasonal Dessert

$10.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$4.50

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side of Rice

$4.50

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A California Kitchen

2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE, CA 94551

