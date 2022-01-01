A map showing the location of Pool BurgerView gallery

Pool Burger

666 Reviews

$$

2315 Lake Austin Blvd

Austin, TX 78703

Popular Items

Pool Cheeseburger
Crinkle-Cut Fries
The All American

Burgers

Pool Burger

$9.50

1/4 lb patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, mayo and mustard.

Pool Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onion, Mayo & Mustard

Hippy Burger

$10.50

Veggie Patty, Swiss Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onion, Mayo & Mustard

The Deep End

$18.00

Triple Burger with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeños & Dijonnaise

The All American

$10.00

1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Onion, Dill Pickles, Thousand Island

The Loyal Forever

$14.00

Double Cheeseburger, Pickled Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Ranch Dressing

Blue Hawaiian

$13.50

1/4 lb Patty, Griddled Pineapple, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Thousand Island

Dazed & Confused

$14.50

Veggie Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Salads and Specialties

Pool Dog

$9.50

1/4lb. All Beef Frank, side of Chopped Onion and Relish

Big Trail Salad

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Veggie Nuggets, Roasted Beets, Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts & Seeds, Herby Dressing

Loco Moco

$11.00

1/4 lb Patty, Garlic Rice, Mushroom Gravy, Fried Egg **Is Not Served On A Bun**

Patty Melt

$10.00

1/4lb Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Mayo

Fried Egg BLT

$9.50

Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides & Sweets

Beets & Avocado

$6.50

Boozy Rum Cake

$5.00

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$4.00

Extra Chips

$2.50

Orange Wedges

$3.00

Pool Chips with Guacamole and Jalapeño Pimento

$8.00

Veggie Nuggets

$6.00

Side Beef Patty

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Pimento Cheese

$2.50

Ice Cream

$4.50

Side of Pickles

Root Beer Float

$8.00Out of stock

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.35

BBQ

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Dijonnaise

$0.35

Herby Dressing

$0.35

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Gravy

$1.50

Beer

Draft Coors Light

$6.00

Draft Negra Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Especial!

$6.00

RedStripe

$6.00

Texas Cool

$6.00

Live Oak Hefe

$6.00

Natterdays

$6.00

Smell the Van

$7.00

Prairie Club Special

$6.00

Hi Sign IPA

$7.00

Wine

June's Brut Rosé Bottle

$42.00

Benvolio Prosecco

$10.00

EZ Rosé

$10.00

EZ Red

$10.00

EZ White

$10.00

House Cocktails

Mai Tai

$14.00

Draft Zombie

$12.00

Frozen Hurricane

$12.00

Torpedo Juice

$13.00

House Without A Key

$13.00

Saturn

$13.00

Baewatch

$13.00

Tradewinds

$12.00

The Ernesto

$13.00

Moulton's Paradise

$12.00Out of stock

Tropical Derby

$11.00Out of stock

Bullshot

$12.00

Paralysis Punch

$12.00

Daily Special

$12.00

Add Float

Port Royal

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Mex Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$3.00

Maine Root Gingerbeer

$3.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.50

Saint Arnolds

$3.50

Richard's Sparkling

$3.50

Richard's Still

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.50

Regular Lemonade

$4.00

Proud Mary Cold Brew

$5.00

Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Retail

Bandana

$5.00

Bucket Hat

$15.00

Muny Cap

$25.00

Muny Visor

$30.00

Pineapple Glasses

$3.00

Running Glasses

$20.00

Trailer Crew Hat

$25.00

Trailer Crew Patch

$8.00Out of stock

Maui Lotion

$18.00

Mosquito Repellent

$6.00

Speedo One Piece

$58.00

Swim Goggles

$15.00

Swim Trunks

$38.00

Pool Towel

$50.00

Sunscreen

$12.00

Pool Burger Hoodie

$40.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Toddler Tee

$20.00

Trailer Patch

$8.00Out of stock

Küzee

$2.00

Mai Tai Glass

$14.00

Mai Tai 2 Pack

$25.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Yeti Tumbler

$40.00

Bic Lighter

$3.00

Cassette Player

$25.00

Incense Holder

$20.00

Incense Pack

$16.00

Reggae Tape

$10.00

Grav Lab

$20.00

Dog Ball

$3.00

Dog Collar

$48.00

Frisbee

$10.00

Hacky Sack

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:55 pm
Come in and enjoy! Takeout orders must be placed in-house Friday-Sunday. Thank you!

Location

2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

