Pearl Dive Oyster Bar 1611 W 5th Steet. Suite 105
1611 W 5th Steet. Suite 105
Austin, TX 78613
Liquor
Vodka
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Community spirit vodka
Hangar one
Kruto Vodka
Titos texas
Grey goose
Ketel one dutch
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Community spirit vodka
DBL Hangar one
DBL Kruto Vodka
DBL Titos texas
DBL Grey goose
DBL Ketel one dutch
Gin
Tequila
W Camerena
Espolon
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Susto Mezcal
Carabuena
Lalo blanco
Patron
Don Julio Anejo
Don julio 1942
Cincoro Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Repo
Clase Azul ANEJO
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Reposado
Clase Azul Plata
Cincoro Blanco
1800 Cristalino
Herradura Repo
Don julio anejo
Volcan XA
Volcan Cristalino
Volcan Blanco
Volcan Reposado
Ojo De Tigre
DBL Camerena Silver
DBL Casamigos blanco
DBL Del maguey vida mezcal
DBL Casamigos reposado
DBL Carabuena tequila
DBL Espolon silver
DBL Susto Mezcal
DBL Lalo blanco tequila
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Don julio anejo
DBL Cincoro reposado
DBL Casa dragones reposado
DBL Don julio 1942
DBL Clase Azul Plata
DBL Cincoro Blanco
DBL 1800 Cristalino
DBL Herradura Repo
DBL Don julio anejo
DBL Volcan XA
DBL Volcan Cristalino
DBL Volcan Blanco
DBL Volcan Reposado
Whiskey
DBL Jim beam
DBL Buffalo trace
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Jack Daniel Black
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Jameson
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Woodford reserve
DBL Basil hayden
DBL Whistlepig 10
DBL Whitlepig Piggyback Rye
DBL Elmer T Lee Single Barrel
DBL George T Staff JR
DBL Eagle Rare 10
DBL Blantons
DBL Red Breast 15 Irish
DBL Yamazaki 12
DBL Balcones Bourbon
DBL Michters
DBL Tawny Port 20
Stagg Jr.
Jim beam
Buffalo trace
Jack Daniel Black
Makers Mark
Bulleit Bourbon
High West Rye
Crown Royal
Jameson
Woodford reserve
Basil hayden
Whistle Pig 10
Whitlepig Piggyback Rye
Elmer T Lee Single Barrel
George T Stagg
Eagle Rare 10
Blantons
Red Breast 15 Irish
Yamazaki 12
Balcones Bourbon
Michters
Tawny Port 20
Stagg Jr.
Scotch
Rum
Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
Wine
WHITES
ECHO BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC
FRIEDRICH WILHELM RIESLING
BORGO CONVENTI PINOT GRIGIO
CHAMISAL CHARDONNAY
TREFETHEN ESTATE CHARDONNAY
LANGLOIS-CHATEAU
QUATTRO THEORY
CLOUDY BAY
BORGO CONVENTI PINOT GRIGIO, ITALY '20
CERETTO "BLANGE" ARNEIS, LANGHE, ITALY '21
FREDERICH WILHELM RIESLING, MOSEL, GERMANY '18
OVUM "BIG SALT" BLEND, OREGON
TRIMBACH GEWURTZTRAMINER, ALSACE, FRANCE '21
CAKEBREAD, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20
CHAMISAL, MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIFORNIA '21
ROGER LASSARAT, SAINT-VERAN, FRANCE '21
JORDAN, RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '21
MOILARD COQUILLAGE, CHABLIS, FRANCE '21
SONOMA CUTRER, SONOMA COAST, CALIFORNIA '21
TREFETHEN, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '21
ROSÉ
REDS
DIORA PINOT NOIR
ARGYLE PINOT NOIR
E. GUIGAL CÔTES DU RHÔNE
BEN MARCO MALBEC
IRON AND SAND CABERNET SAUVIGNON
KITH AND KIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON
KEN WRIGHT, WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON '21
DOMAINE MOILLARD, NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, FRANCE '19
KOSTA BROWNE, SONOMA COAST, CALIFORNIA '21
CATENA "OLD VINES", LUNLUNTA, ARGENTINA
SUSANA BALBO, UCO VALLEY, ARGENTINA '21
BEN MARCO, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA '20
CLOS DE LOS SIETE, UCO VALLEY, ARGENTINA '21
BUJANDA RESERVA, RIOJA, SPAIN '18
FAUSTINO GRAN RESERVA, RIOJA, SPAIN '11
DAOU PESSIMIST, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA '21
E. GUIGAL, COTES DU RHONE, FRANCE '19
PRISONER, CALIFORNIA '21
CAYMUS "THE WALKING FOOL", SUISUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '21
CHATEAU AUGUSTE, BORDEAX, FRANCE '17
CLOS DU VAL, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20
CHATEAU DU PARC, SAINT-EMILION GRAND CRU, FRANCE '16
CHATEAU DE BEAUCASTEL, CHATEANEUF-DU-PAPE, FRANCE '20
CAYMUS, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA ' 20
CAYMUS, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20 (1.5 LITER)
IRON AND SAND, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA '21
DAOU, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA '20
JOSEPH PHELPS, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19
SINEGAL, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19
JORDAN, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19
SILVER OAK, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
NICKEL & NICKEL "CC RANCH", NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '20
PLUMPJACK, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '19
SILVER OAK, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA '18 (1.5 LITER)
SPARKLING
Avissi Prosecco, Italy
Bouvet Brut Rose Excellence, Loire Valley, France
Moet & Chandon Brut
Moet & Chandon Ice Demi-sec
CONQUILLA BRUT, CAVA, SPAIN
ROEDERER ESTATE BRUT, ANDERSON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
MOËT AND CHANDON ROSÉ BRUT IMPÉRIAL, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE
LAURENT-PERRIER, BRUT ROSÉ, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE
VEUVE CLICQUOT VINTAGE BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE '15
KRUG GRAND CUVEÉ BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE
DOM PÉRIGNON VINTAGE BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE '13
ARMAND DE BRIGNAC GOLD BRUT, CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE
Anniversary Champagne
HH Red
HH White
Food
Oysters
Beau Soleil
Black Magic, PEI
Blue Point, CT
Buckley Bay, BC
Fanny Bay, BC
Fortune
French Kiss, NB
Hagati
Kumomoto , WA
Little Beaches
Love Shucked, ME
Malpeque
Momma Mia
Mother Shucker
Pink Moon, PEI
Raspberry Point, PEI
Royal Miyagi, BC
Savage Blonde, PEI
Sex on the Bay, NB
Summer Fling
Summer Love
Sweet Island
Village Bay
Wellfleet
Little Bitches
Cold Bar
Aquachile
Blue Crab Fingers
Crab fingers and remoulade sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions
Ceviche
Red snapper, salmon belly, lychee, capers, red onion, cilantro, habanero leche de tigre, tostada. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions
High Dive
8 pieces EC oysters, 8 pieces of steamed cold mussels, 8 pieces of clams, 4 pieces of shrimp, 1 piece of lobster tail, smoked salmon, and 4 pieces of crab fingers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo
Pearl Platter
8 pieces EC oysters, 8 pieces of steamed cold mussels, 8 pieces of clams, 4 pieces of shrimp, 1 piece of lobster tail, smoked salmon, and 4 pieces of crab fingers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo
Shrimp Cocktail
Creole poached jumbo shrimp cocktail. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions
Tuna Tartare
Salads
Butter Lettuce Salad
House vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Burrata
Arugula, balsamic reduction, marinated tomatoes, pesto, pine nuts, candied Boquerones, and grilled bread
Watermelon & Prosciutto
Crab Louie
Iceberg wedge, lump crab, carrots, green onion, tomatoes, capers, and thousand island dressing
Petite
Main
Clam Linguine
Onion, garlic, cream, white wine, and lemon
Halibut
Sea Bass
Sweet ponzu ginger sauce and bok choy
Branzino
Grilled tomatoes, spinach, onions, lemons, pine nuts, and roasted cauliflower
Scallops
Pan-seared, red beet couscous, grilled vegetable medley, and herb garlic butter
Mussels & Chorizo
White wine, garlic, and grilled ciabatta
Koji Filet Mignon
Steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, chimichurri butter, and Veracruz rice
Add Truffle
Lobster Tail
Caviar
Paddle Fish
Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions
Russian Osetra
Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions
Siberian Sturgeon
Classic condiments, warm blini. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain conditions
Desserts
SAT & SUN Brunch
Granola & Yogurt
Acai Bowl
Fruit Bowl
Pastry Selection
Lobster Roll
Smashed Avacado Toast
Lox Bagel
Pearl Burger
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Texas Ranch
Lump Crab Benny
Add Egg
Pearl Dive
House Fries
Crispy Sqaush Flower
Calamari
House marinara
Charred Octopus
Lobster Ravioli
Parmesan, bechamel sauce, and chive oil
Grilled Lamb Chops
Red chimichurri
Mussels & Chorizo
White wine, garlic, and grilled ciabatta
Cheese Board
Lunch
Cold Bar
Cheese Board
Pearl Dive
8 pieces EC oysters, 8 pieces of steamed cold mussels, 8 pieces of clams, 4 pieces of shrimp, 1 piece of lobster tail, smoked salmon, and 4 pieces of crab fingers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo
Salads
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Pearl Dive Oyster Bar concept is an oyster bar in Austin, Texas. The name implies serving fresh seafood and flown-in oysters from US waters. The restaurant offers a variety of oysters from different regions, prepared in different ways to cater to different tastes. The atmosphere could be casual, yet sophisticated, with a menu featuring other seafood dishes and well-thought drinks. Pearl Dive incorporate local flavors and ingredients to create a unique dining experience in the heart of downtown Austin.
1611 W 5th Steet. Suite 105, Austin, TX 78613