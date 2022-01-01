Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nightcap 1401 W 6th St

1401 W 6th St

Austin, TX 78703

APPETIZERS

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

$28.00

assorted meats and cheeses, nuts, olives, house made focaccia

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

tomatillo jam, peanuts, sesame seeds, herbs

CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP

$16.00

BURRATA

$18.00

cured ham, basil, mint, olive oil focaccia

WHEN I DIP, YOU DIP, WE DIP

$16.00

marinated shrooms, white bean and artichoke, charred eggplant, crostini

CAULIFLOWER IN YELLOW CURRY

$14.00

turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, basmati rice, herbs

CRISPY SHRIMP W BUTTER

$16.00

CAROLINA GOLD & CRISPY CHICKEN

$18.00

ARANCINI

$15.00

crispy risotto, tomato, capers, boquerones, parmesan

NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP

$16.00

gulf shrimp, butter, black pepper, toast

ENTRÉES

NIGHTCAP BURGER

$20.00

(2) 4oz Ranger Cattle patties, special house, house pickles, american, fries

CARNITAS GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

queso oaxaca, pepper jack, braised pork, fire sauce

CRISPY LOCKHART QUAIL

$24.00

GNOCCHI

$22.00Out of stock

local corn, rebel mix tomatoes, parmesan, ricotta salata, basil, lemon

BRAISED BEEF CHEEKS

$38.00

ORA KING SALMON

$36.00

ROASTED CHICKEN AND ORCARD FRUIT

$32.00

crispy fingerlings, spring onion, shaved summer squash

RANGER CATTLE WAGYU

$100.00

potato croquettes, roasted carrots and shrooms. MKT price.

SIDES

SD Crostini

$1.00

SD Crudite

$4.00

SD Focaccia

$3.00

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Gelato

$3.00

SD Salad

$6.00

Desserts

BREAD PUDDING

$15.00

bourbon caramel, semi-sweet chocolate, candied pecans

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$13.00

buttermilk biscuits, chantilly cream, chartreuse marinated berries, mint

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES

$11.00

banana cheesecake smear, chocolate

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New American–style cuisine served in a candlelit restaurant in a bungalow, plus cocktails & wine.

Location

1401 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

