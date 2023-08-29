Restaurant info

Potomac is an American restaurant located in the heart of Ashburn, VA. With a beer wal and over 100 beer to choose from, We specialize in culinary delights that are sure to please any palate. Our menu is full of creative dishes made with fresh, local ingredients and unique flavors that only our chefs can create. We strive to provide a unique and inviting atmosphere with a welcoming staff and comfortable seating. Whether you’re looking for a light bite or a full meal, come to Potomac for an unforgettable dining experience!