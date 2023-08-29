Soups

Lobster Bisque Soup

$10.95

Lobster Meat Cooked in Tomatoes, Heavy Cream,and Garnished with Tarragon

Baked French Onion Soup

$8.95

Caramelized Onions, Fresh Sharp Swiss cheese *GF *V

Appetizers

Taphouse Nachos

$12.95

Homemade Tortilla Chips, Fresh Ground Beef, Topped w/ Jalapenos ,Cherry Peppers, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Sour cream

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$11.95

Golden Crab Cake, served with Homemade Remoulade Sauce

Tap House Calamari

$13.50

Flash Fried Calamari with Lemon and Parsley Served with Housemade Remoulade

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$10.95

Six Baked Jumbo Chicken Wings, Tossed with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain *GF

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Served w/ Sour Cream and Salsa

Flash Fried Mozzarella

$10.95

Whole Milk Mozzarella, Dipped with Egg Panko Served with Homemade Marinara Sauce *V

Bacon Wrapped Popper

$10.50

Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Bacon *GF

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$13.95

Butter, Garlic, and Wine served with Crostini *GF

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.50

Tail on Shrimp, Served with Homemade Cocktail Sauce *GF

Truffle Fries

$6.85

Truffle Oil, Parmesan, topped with Parsley and served with Homemade Aioli *GF *V

Salads

Local Harvest Beets

$9.25

Roasted Red & Yellow Beets, Feta Cheese, Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans and Oranges *GF *V *V+O

Taphouse Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar and Housemade Lemon Garlic Dressing *GF *V *V+O

Mozzarella & Tomato

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Mixed Greens, & Garlic topped w/ Extra Virgin Olive Oil *GF *V *V+O

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese *GF *V *V+O

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Mandarin Oranges, Roasted Pine Nuts, Asian Dressing (contains Peanut Butter) *GF *V+O

Entrèes

Grilled N.Y. Strip 12 oz

$32.95

12oz Prime Beef N.Y. Strip Steak *GF Served with Two Sides

Filet of Salmon

$26.95

Seared Salmon with Balsamic Honey Glaze With Lemon Butter capers Sauce Served with Two Sides *GF

Grilled Chicken

$16.95

topped with Granny smith apples Served with Two Sides

Filet of Yellowfin Sole Florentine

$28.95

Fresh Sole seasoned with Lemon Pepper Served with Two Sides *GF

Ribeye Steak

$37.95

12 oz Prime Ribeye, Basted with Butter Garlic, Rosemary Served with Two Sides *GF

Pork Tenderloin Le Bistro

$23.95

Pork, Prosciutto, Artichoke, Mushrooms and a Rose Crème Sauce Served with Two Sides *GF

Pasta

Sauteed Shrimp Scampi Piscators

$25.95

Pasta with Sauteed Shrimp, Crushed Garlic, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Homemade White Wine Butter Sauce

Tuscan Sausage Pasta

$21.95

Creamy Penne Pasta with Hatch Chile Monterey Jack Cheese and Smoked Sausage *GFO

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$17.95

Spaghetti, Olive Oil, Garlic, Red Pepper, and Toasted Garlic Bread *V

Burger/ Sandwiches

Taphouse Burger

$14.95

Beef Burger, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Housemade Sauce, Served with French Fries and your Choice of Cheese*GFO

Blue Cheese Crumble Burger

$15.95

Beef Burger, topped with Blue Cheese Crumble, served with French Fries Option: Add Lettuce, Tomato, Onion *GFO

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Beef Burger, topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms served with French Fries *GFO

Roasted Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Fresh Roasted Beef Topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Served with Kettle Chips*GFO

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.50

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Served With Kettle Chips*GFO

Reuben Sandwich

$11.50

Hot Corn Beef topped with Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Served with Kettle Chips *GFO

The Ultimate Crab Sandwich

$12.95

Golden Crab, Rémoulade, Gruyère Cheese, Lettuce Served With Kettle Chips*GFO

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Caramelized Onion, Red & Green Peppers, American Cheese, Option: Add Banana Peppers, Lettuce and Tomato

Kids Menu

Spaghetti Tossed W/ Sweet Butter

$4.00

Pasta with a Sweet Butter or Marinara Sauce

Fried Chicken Fingers W/ French Fries

$6.00

Chicken Fingers, French Fries W/ your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain

Prime Ground Beef Hamburger

$7.50

Prime Ground Beef w/ your choice of plain or Cheese Served with French Fries *GFO

Grilled Cheese

$4.85

Buttery Bread, w/ your choice of Cheese, American, or Swiss, Served with French Fries

Taphouse Cheese Pizza

$5.85

Crispy Crust with Mozzarella, Homemade Marinara Sauce

Dessert Menu

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$6.50

Served with your choice of Plain, Raspberry Coulis, Mango Puree, Strawberry Puree, or Passion Fruit *V

Taphouse Walnut Brownie

$5.50

Served warm, rich chocolate with Toasted walnuts *V

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Nice & Refreshing ice cream*GF *V

Crème Brulé

$6.50

Rich custard with caramelized sugar and garnished with fresh mint, raspberries *V

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Homemade Cookie served Warm, Option add ice cream $2 *V