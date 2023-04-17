Main picView gallery

Pretty Decent 2235 Frankfort Ave Suite 107

review star

No reviews yet

2235 Frankfort Ave Suite 107

Louisville, KY 40206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


PLANT WORKSHOPS

Choose from a variety of mini succulent plant to design your own dish garden.

4/27 @7pm DIY POTTING Momma Pots

$52.00

Get your hands in some dirt. Learn all about your new plant while you repot your baby in a 4.5" Momma Cylinder Pot. Price includes pot, dirt, and 4" plant.

4/29 10am: DIY POTTING Little Fire Ceramics

$68.00

Get your hands in some dirt. Learn all about your new plant while you repot your baby in a 5" Little Fire Ceramics Table Top Planter. Price includes pot, dirt, and plant.

5/11 @7pm SUCCULENT DISH GARDEN

$72.00

Choose from a variety of mini succulent plant to design your own dish garden.

5/14 @5pm MOM DAY MOSS WALL ART

$82.00

Make a unique framed piece of art using preserved moss, airplants, and dried flowers. Hang it on your wall or give to a loved one.

5/22 @11am DIY POTTING

$52.00

Get your hands in some dirt. Learn all about your new plant while you repot your baby in a 4.5" Momma Cylinder Pot. Price includes pot, dirt, and 4" plant.

BAR WORKSHOPS

Pisco 101 Tues. April 25

Pisco 101 Tues. April 25

$70.00

Class begins at 7:00PM, runs approximately 90 minutes. Peruvian Pisco is a fascinating and delicious spirit. Over our opening weekend we were thrilled with how many of our guests engaged with the Pisco cocktails on our menu and asked about the spirit and about a Pisco Cocktails class. In this 90-minute class guests will learn a bit of Pisco history, how Pisco is produced, and how it compares to other grape brandies. Guests will learn four classic Pisco cocktails and how to make them at home! Must be 21+ to attend this class. This class involves tasting of spirits and cocktails and attendees are advised to have eaten prior.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A botanical shop and botanically-inspired cocktail bar

Location

2235 Frankfort Ave Suite 107, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DiFabio's Casapela
orange starNo Reviews
2311 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Frankfort AveLouisville, KY 40206 Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Hub Louisville
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Comfy Cow- Frankfort Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2221 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Caffe Classico
orange starNo Reviews
2144 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston