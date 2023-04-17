Pretty Decent 2235 Frankfort Ave Suite 107

Pisco 101 Tues. April 25

$70.00

Class begins at 7:00PM, runs approximately 90 minutes. Peruvian Pisco is a fascinating and delicious spirit. Over our opening weekend we were thrilled with how many of our guests engaged with the Pisco cocktails on our menu and asked about the spirit and about a Pisco Cocktails class. In this 90-minute class guests will learn a bit of Pisco history, how Pisco is produced, and how it compares to other grape brandies. Guests will learn four classic Pisco cocktails and how to make them at home! Must be 21+ to attend this class. This class involves tasting of spirits and cocktails and attendees are advised to have eaten prior.