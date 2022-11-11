Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Pure Joy Restaurant

No reviews yet

7761 NW 107th Ave suite 2-07

Miami, FL 33178

Popular Items

Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)
One Meal Per Day (5 in total)
Bianca Flatbread

PROTEINS

Shredded Joy Chicken

$20.00

Our delicious shredded chicken packed with veggies and flavor! no fat, sugar or gluten added. This one is low sodium, gluten free and fat free, made from scratch.

Shredded Meat

$28.00

Our delicious slowly shredded meat (Venezuelan style) is packed with veggies and tons of flavor! Prepared in the traditional way with a twist of joy. No fat or gluten added, made from scratch. This one is low sodium, gluten free and fat free.

Impossible Vegan ground beef stew

$30.00

Vegan Impossible ground "meat" mixed with portobello mushrooms, veggies, and love. This is low carb, gluten free, and 100% plant based.

TEQUENOS, EMPANADAS AND CACHITOS

JOY Tequenos

$19.00

Our artisanal handmade tequenos, low sodium cheese, frozen and vacuum sealed packed, ready to take home.

Mini almond flour Empanadas

$20.00+

Oven Baked Empanadas

$12.99+

DESSERTS

Slice

$9.00

WAFFLES AND PANCAKES

2 unit pack

$14.50

ALMOND FLOUR BREAD

Whole Large Loaf (GF, SF, Vegan, Keto friendly)

$28.00

ALMOND FLOUR FLATBREADS (PIZZA CRUST)

6 units pack

$38.00

Functional Gums

Dream Gum

$7.50

Slim Gum

$7.50

Climax Gum

$7.50

Energy Gum

$7.50

Nanao Chocolates

Tablet

$11.99

Classic

$8.99

AMARANTH OBLEAS

Berries Flavor

$7.50

Coffe Flavor

$7.50

Vanilla Flavor

$7.50

Charcoal Flavor

$7.50

Taro Flavor

$7.50

Matcha Flavor

$7.50

KETO GRANOLA 9 SEEDS

180 GR

$16.50

500 GR

$36.00

Healthy Balanced Meals

One Meal Per Day (5 in total)

$62.50+

Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)

$120.00+

Vegan Meals

One Meal Per Day (5 in total)

$62.50+

Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)

$120.00+

Keto Friendly Meals

One Meal Per Day (5 in total)

$62.50+

Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)

$120.00+

House Wine

White Wine Bottle

$28.00

Red Wine Bottle

$28.00

A La Carte

Durigutti Malbec Glass

$9.00

Durigutti Malbec Bottle

$36.00

Parcelles Sauvignon Blanc Glass

Parcelles Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Palena Pinot Noir Glass

Palena Pinot Noir Bottle

Sangue di Giuda Glass

Sangue di Giuda Bottle

Chianti Organic Bottle

Sparkling wine

House Sparkling Glass

$7.00

House sparkling bottle

$28.00

Beers

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Polar

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Craft Cocktails

Tropical Mimosa

$10.99

Mojito

$12.99

Joy Sangria

$10.99+

Margarita

$12.99

Specials

Happy Hour Wine Glass or Prosecco

$3.00

Happy Hour Cocktail

$6.00

Happy Hour Beer

$4.00

Blended Juices

Monday Rush Juice

Monday Rush Juice

$8.75

Pineapple + Spinach + Cucumber + Celery + Lime + Blue Spirulina

Green Goddess Juice

Green Goddess Juice

$8.75

Pineapple + Spinach + Cucumber + Lime + Matcha + Mint + Ginger+ Stevia

Miami Sunrise Juice

Miami Sunrise Juice

$8.75

Passion Fruit + Carrot + Turmeric + Lime + Ginger

Tropical Booster Juice

Tropical Booster Juice

$8.75

Pineapple + Mango + Ginger + Lime + Basil + Tajin

Pink Flamingo Juice

Pink Flamingo Juice

$8.75

Dragonfruit + Strawberries + Guava + Lime + Chia Seeds

Forever Young Juice

$8.75

Passion Fruit + Mango + Dragon Fruit + Strawberries

Regular Juice

$8.00+

Aguas Frescas (INFUSIONS with Fizzy Flavored Water)

Cold infusions served over ice and topped off with sparkling water, made to order. Sweetened with stevia.
Rosie Water

Rosie Water

$6.50

Rosemary Lemonade + Berries + Fizz Water

Tamarind love Water

Tamarind love Water

$6.50

Tamarind + Chai Tea + Lime + Chili + Fizz Water

Parcha Water

Parcha Water

$6.50

Passion Fruit + Ginger + Mint + Lime + Chia Seeds + Fizz Water

Cha-Cha Water

Cha-Cha Water

$6.50

Matcha + Coconut + Lime + Kiwi + Fizz Water

Jamaica Water

Jamaica Water

$6.50

Hibiscus + Lime + Fizz Water

Protein Smoothies

Sunny Side Up

Sunny Side Up

$9.75

Vanilla Protein + Passion Fruit + Pineapple + Mango + Peaches + Tahini + Turmeric + Shredded Coconut

Berries Colada

$9.75

Vanilla Protein + Pineapple + Almond Butter + Berries + Shredded Coconut

Monkey Business

$9.75

Vanilla Protein + Banana + Peanut Butter + Cinnamon + Coffee + Cacao Powder + Chocolate Syrup

Coffee & Tea

Warm artisanal elixirs, made with love! Organic Pick me ups mixed with you mylk of choice. Never added sugars.

Espresso

$3.95

Double Expresso

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.75

Cortadito

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$3.95

Mochaccino

$5.95

Latte

$4.75

Cocolatte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Golden Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Organic Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Matcha Latte

$7.50

Organic Iced Tea

$4.95

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.75

Bottled of Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.75

Kopū Water

$3.50+

Wild elephant sparkling tea. The healthy choice for a natural energy boost. Delicious effervescent tea infused with natural fruit flavors and low in calories. Great chilled from the can or over ice.

Tiger Seed Tonic

$4.99+

COCADAS

Regular Cocada with Condensed Milk, Marshmallows, Toasted Coconut and Malted Milk Chocolate Balls

COCADA

$8.75

VEGAN COCADA

$8.75

Arepas

Vegan and naturally gluten free. Made with real corn + oatmeal + corn flour + love

Kikiriki Arepa

$10.99

Egg Perico (Anise, Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, Green Onions) + Coconut Cilantro Sauce.

Vegan Kikiriki Arepa

Vegan Kikiriki Arepa

$12.99

Tofu Perico Avocado + Microgreens + Coconut Cilantro Sauce.

Impossible Arepa

$12.99

Impossible ground meat + Vegan Mozzarella cheese + Avocado + Chimichurri.

Reina Arepa

$11.99

Shredded Chicken + Avocado Puree + Coconut cilantro sauce.

Mechada Arepa

$11.99

Shredded meat + Cheese + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + Coconut cilantro sauce.

Ribs Arepa

$12.99

Guava ribs + sliced tomatoes + pickled onions + Coconut cilantro sauce.

Homestyle Breakfast

Feel the love of sharing. Choose for 1 or for 2 people.
Sunny side up Platter

Sunny side up Platter

$16.50+

Hard Boiled Eggs (2) + Cured Rose Salmon + Goat Cheese + Arugula + Red Onions + Pico de Gallo + Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour Bread (+$2) + Capers.

Kikiriki Platter

$17.99+

Perico + Choose Shredded Chicken or Shredded Meat + Sweet Plantains + black beans + avocado + Pico de Gallo + Arepa + Microgreens.

Vegan Kikiriki Platter

$19.75+

Vegan Perico + Vegan Cheese + impossible meat + black beans + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + sweet plantains + arepa + coconut cilantro sauce

CYO Comfort Breakfast

$9.99

Choose from: -Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour GF Bread -Scrambled Eggs, Hard Boiled Eggs or Sunny Side Up -Prosciutto or Cured Salmon (+$4.75) -Avocado (+$3.00) -Cheese (+$2.00)

Pancakes & Waffles

Joy Pancakes

$18.50

Buttermilk pancakes + whipped cream + fresh fruits (banana, blueberries and strawberries) crispy bacon, eggs any style and sugar free apple syrup

Chikn`and Waffle

$18.50

Corn Waffle + Crispy Chickn’ Strips (choose Vegan Chickn’ or Popcorn Chicken + Pumpkin Chutney + Sugar-Free Maple Syrup + Hard Boiled Eggs.

Banana Walnut Pancakes

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$14.99

Roasted Bananas + Strawberries + Walnuts + Cinnamon + Berries + Sugar-Free Syrup.

Fruity Waffle

$15.99

Waffle + Whipped Cream + Mixed Fruits + SF Syrup.

French Toast

$16.50

Made to order French Toast with fresh Coconut Whipped Cream sweetened with Stevia and topped with fresh Berries + Banana + Powdered “Sugar” + Sugar-Free Syrup Vegan *Choose Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour GF Bread + $2.00

Single Waffle

$10.00

Waffle+ SugarFree Syrup.

Smoothie Bowls

Açai Joy Bowl

$14.50

Acai Puree, Berries, Banana, topped with Berries, Banana, Granola, Hazelnuts, Chia Seeds

Guava Pitaya

$14.50

Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Guava, topped with Banana, strawberries, granola and chia seeds

Toast and Sandwich

All made with a Gluten-free and keto friendly homemade bread

The Avo One Toast

$14.50+

Choose from Whole Wheat Bread or our Gluten Free Bread ($2.00) + Avocado + Lime + Sesame Oil + Black Sesame + Cherry tomatoes + Pickled onions + Sunflower seed .

The Salmon One Toast

$16.99

Choose from Whole Wheat Bread or our Low Carb Gluten Free Bread ($2.00) + Avocado + Lime + Sesame Oil + Black Sesame + Microgreens + Cured Salmon Rose + Hard Boiled Eggs + Pickled onions + Goat cheese.

The Ultimate Sandwich

$16.99

Toasted Brioche Bun + Crispy Prosciutto + Mozzarella + Tomato + Spinach + Avocado + Hard Boiled Eggs + Pumpkin Chutney

Burrata Avocado Toast

$16.99

Smashed avocado + Cherry tomatoes + Crispy prosciutto + Burrata + Balsamic vinegar + Truffle oil.

Reina Sandwich

$16.99

Shredded chicken + Avocado puree + Bacon + Pickle onions.

Ham Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked ham + Monster cheese+ Pumpkin Chutney.

Soups

All made fresh, daily, homemade veggie stock, lactose free and Gluten-Free

Soup Of The Day

$6.00+

All made fresh, daily, homemade veggie stock, lactose free and Gluten-Free

Shareables

Feel the joy of sharing

Tequeños

$10.99+

Baked Cheese fingers with Coconut Cilantro dressing

Mini Empanadas platter

Mini Empanadas platter

$10.75+

Impossible Empanadas: Impossible Empanada + Pico de Gallo + Pumpkin Chutney. Chicken: Anise infused Shredded Chicken Mini Empanada + Pico de Gallo + Coconut Cilantro Dressing.

Oven Baked Empanadas

$3.25+

Baked empanada

Truffled Guac And Chips

$12.50

Mashed avocado + Roasted corn + Truffle + Goat cheese.

Mini Tacos Trio

Mini Tacos Trio

$13.50+

Keto Tacos + Pico de Gallo + Pickled Onions + Coconut Cilantro Sauce

Joy Hummus

$9.00

House Hummus + Crunchy Veggies + Pita

Roasted Street Corn

$9.75

Roasted Corn Trio topped with Garlic Cream + Pico de Gallo + Goat Cheese

Pollo a la Canasta

$13.00

Choose from Chickn’ Strips (Vegan) (+$2) or Popcorn Chicken on a bed of sweet Potato Fries + Honey Mustard

Impossible Sliders

$14.50

Three Impossible Patty + Pumpkin Chutney + Greens + Pickled Onions + Pickles + Tomatoes + Onions Choose Breadfruit Toston Gluten Free/Vegan/Keto/Sugar Free or Vegan Pretzel Bun Gluten Free/Vegan/Sugar Free

Tostones Montados

$14.50

Choose from: -Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms and Vegan Cheese -Shredded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese -Smashed Sesame Avocado and grilled Shrimp (+$1)

Burgers

Joy Guava BBQ Ribs Burger

$18.50

Slow cooked Guava BBQ Pulled Ribs + Goat Cheese + Roasted Corn + Red Onions + Green Apples and Kale Slaw + Balsamic + sweet Potato Fries

Joy Vegan Burger

$19.99

Impossible Patty + Vegan Mozzarella Cheese + Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms + Tomato + Onions + Pickles + Pumpkin Chutney + Arugula + Sweet Potato Fries

Joy Burger

$18.50

grilled beef patty + tomatoes + pickled onions + pickles + bacon + muenster cheese + house aioli

Artisanal Flatbreads

Bianca Flatbread

$16.99

Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Goat Cheese + Burrata + Roasted Garlic Tahini dressing.

Pomodoro Flatbread

$15.99

Tomatoes + Mozzarella + Rosemary + balsamic dressing.

Truffled Mushrooms Flatbread

$17.50

Truffle Mushrooms + Pickled Onion + Ricotta + Arugula + Truffle Oil.

Prosciutto and Apples Flatbread

$17.50

Prosciutto + Apple + Walnuts + Mozzarella + Blue Cheese + Red Onion + Arugula + Truffle Oil + Honey.

Peperoni Flatbread

$16.99

Garlic sauce + Mozzarella + Peperoni

Salads

Green Goddess Salad

$13.50

Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale+ Chopped Parsley + Roasted Chickpeas + Chopped Green Pepper + Green Peas + Chopped Green Apple + Chopped Green Onion + Avocado + Cilantro + Pistachios + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.

Joy Bacon Salad

$13.50

Spinach + Arugula + Red Onions + Green peas + Bacon + Parmesan cheese + House aioli.

Caesar’s Vegan Cousin Salad

$13.50

Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Adashah Crumbles + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas+ Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.

Berries Salad

$13.50

Spinach + Arugula + Quinoa Grain Mix + Berries + Goat Cheese + Red Onions + Chopped Walnuts + Balsamic Dressing.

Wraps

Caesar’s Wrap

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast + Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.

Picanha Wrap

$15.99

Grilled Steak + Spinach + Arugula + Green peas + Red onions + Parmesan cheese + Bacon + House aioli.

Joy Wrap

$15.99

Adashah + Hemp Tabbouleh + Grilled Tomatoes + Black Olives + Hummus + Coconut Cilantro Dressing.

Reina And Bacon Wrap

$15.99

Shredded chicken and avocado salad + Crispy bacon + Cilantro sauce.

Hot Entrees

Creamy Joy Pasta

Chickpea Pasta with a Creamy Asado Sauce topped with Grilled Steak.

Creamy Joy Chicken

$21.99

Creamy Mushroom Chicken + Mashed potatoes + Balsamic Salad + Creamy Mushroom Sauce.

Creamy Joy Rice

$21.99+

A creamy Wine Balsamic Sauce with Mushroom and Onions.

Llanerito

$24.99

Grilled Steak + Mashed potatoes + Arugula Salad + Toston + Balsamic.

Sea Vibes

$23.50

Grilled Salmon + Truffle miso + Sesame roasted veggies. Choose: quinoa or cauliflower rice.

Palmini Lasagna

$17.99

Palmini Lasagna Sheets + Impossible Bologna Sauce + Cashew Bechamel + Almond Cheese + Sea Salt + Truffle Oil + Arugula Salad

Joy Pabellon

$22.99

Shredded meat + rice + Sweet plantains + black beans + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + ( for vegan choose imposible meat.

Joy Parrilla

$42.00

Grilled chicken, grilled picanha, sweet potato or regular fries, house salad, grilled arepa, roasted corn, cheese and chimichurri.

Bakery

They are all made with Almond Flour and sweetened with Monkfruit and Xylitol. They are naturally low carb and Gluten Free.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.50

Brownie

$9.00

Vanilla Rum

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot cake

$9.00

Marble (Vanilla and chocolate)

$9.00

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

SIDES

Add some extra love to your meal with our fun size sides! Mini versions of some of our delicious preparations....just because!

Breadfruit Tostones Side & Pumpkin Chutney

$6.00

Cauliflower Chinese Rice Side

$6.00

White Rice

$4.50

PJ Bread Toast Side

$4.00

Sweet Plantain Side

$4.00

Fries side

$4.50

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Plantain Tostones

$4.50

Balsamic Salad

$5.00

Cheese

$3.00+

Eggs

Avocado

$3.50

Black Beans

$4.50

EXTRAS

Crispy Prosciutto

$6.00

Salmon Rose

$6.50

Extra Dressing

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Popcorn Chicken

$6.50

Tofu

$5.00

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Grilled Steak

$7.00

Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Impossible Meat

$6.50

Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Adashah

$6.00

Bacon

$5.00

Reina

$6.00

Shredded Chicken

$6.50

Shredded Meat

$7.00

Smoked Ham

$5.00

Arepa

$3.50

Guava BBQ Ribs Meat

$6.50

Meals

Pomodoro Kids

$12.00

Pollo a la Canasta

$13.50

Kids Meal

$12.50

Single Waffle

$10.00

Mini Impossible sliders kids

$12.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

7761 NW 107th Ave suite 2-07, Miami, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Pure Joy image
Pure Joy image
Pure Joy image

