Queenie's Steakhouse Queenie's Steakhouse

113 E Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Food
First Course
Elk & Foie Gras Sliders (2)
$18.00
Chili Marinated Shrimp (3)
$19.00
Quail Legs (6)
$14.00
Grilled Oysters (3)
$14.00
R&R Sausage (3)
$19.00
Buffalo Cauliflower
$12.00
Jumbo Prawns (4)
$30.00
Elk Slider (1)
$9.00
Red Chili Shrimp (1)
$6.33
Grilled Oyster (1)
$4.66
Quail Legs (2)
$4.66
R&R Sausage (1)
$6.33
Quail Legs (1)
$2.17
Beverages
Wine
Coup De Sade Brut
$395.00
Fiol Prosecco
$38.00
Paolina
$36.00
Schramsberg Blanc
$112.00
Wycliff Brut
$34.00
Abadia Retuerta
$75.00
AF Gros
$365.00
Annabella
$54.00
Austin Hope
$98.00
Banfi
$270.00
Big Red Monster
$50.00
Castelvecchi
$50.00
Catenac Brown Margaux
$215.00
Caymus
$194.00
Chateau Maucoil
$102.00
David Sterza
$140.00
Felino
$46.00
Egelhoff Black Label
$280.00
Ferrari-Carano
$80.00
Four Graces
$58.00
Ghost Block
$224.00
Ghost Block Yountville
$240.00
Heitz
$150.00
Hourglass Merlot
$210.00
Husch
$85.00
II Borro
$207.00
Justin
$85.00
Justin Isosceles
$178.00
Kaiken Ultra
$72.00
La Rioja Alta Alberdi
$50.00
La Rasina
$125.00
LaMadrid
$64.00
Lassegue
$176.00
Marchesi Incisa
$69.00
Oakville Zinfandel
$72.00
O'Shaughnessy
$275.00
Pahlmeyer Jayson
$181.00
Paul Hobbs
$280.00
Pride Merlot
$175.00
Prisoner
$108.00
Raywood
$26.00
Relic Ritual
$205.00
Robert Biale Black Chicken
$150.00
Robert Foley
$158.00
Robert Foley Charbono
$99.00
Silenus Merlot
$118.00
Silver Oak Alex Valley
$199.00
Silver Oak Napa Valley
$299.00
Stags Leap Artemis
$155.00
Taylor Fladgate 10yr
$120.00
Taylor Fladgate 20yr
$120.00
Trees by Tim Love
$140.00
Trefethen
$99.00
Trefethen Merlot
$93.00
Willamette Valley
$58.00
Ant Moore
$40.00
Berne Romance
$38.00
Calvet
$50.00
Ely
$48.00
Groth
$52.00
Jacques Dumont
$270.00
Jones Family
$270.00
Langetwins Chenin Blanc
$56.00
Left Coast White
$54.00
Les Fumees Blanches
$42.00
Raeburn
$56.00
Rombauer Carneros
$99.00
Sand Point
$28.00
Trimbach
$96.00
William Fevre
$85.00
BTG Fiol DOC
$10.00
BTG Paolina Moscato
$10.00
BTG Romance Rose
$11.00
BTG Lunaria Zinfandel
$12.00
BTG Felino Malbec
$13.00
BTG Rioja Reserva
$14.00
BTG Castelvecchi
$14.00
BTG Annabella Cab
$15.00
BTG Four Graces Pinot Noir
$15.00
BTG Willamette Pinot Noir
$16.00
BTG Robert Foley Charbono
$26.00
BTG Trefethen Cab
$25.00
BTG Big Red Monster Zinfandel
$14.00
BTG Oakville Zinfandel
$18.00
BTG Kaiken Ultra
$18.00
BTG Marchese Incisa
$19.00
BTG Jacques Dumont Sauv Blanc
$10.00
BTG Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio
$10.00
BTG Ant Moore Sauv Blanc
$12.00
BTG Groth Sauv Blanc
$14.00
BTG Calvet Sancerre
$14.00
BTG Raeburn Chardonnay
$14.00
BTG Left Coast Pinot Noir
$15.00
BTG William Favre Champs
$22.00
La Rasina
$110.00
Stags Leap Artemis
$130.00
BTG Kaiken Ultra
$18.00
Beer
Liquor
Aperol
$8.00
Bailey
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$10.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Disaronno
$9.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Goldschlager
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Hennessey
$9.00
Jagermeister
$18.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Laird
$10.00
Martell
$10.00
Midori
$8.00
Pierre Ferrand
$12.00
Tuaca
$8.00
Sambuca White
$9.00
Sambuca Black
$9.00
Double Aperol
$16.00
Double Bailey
$16.00
Double Campari
$16.00
Double Chambord
$20.00
Double Cointreau
$18.00
Double Disaronno
$18.00
Double Drambuie
$22.00
Double Frangelico
$18.00
Double Goldschlager
$16.00
Double Grand Marnier
$18.00
Double Hennessey
$18.00
Double Jagermeister
$36.00
Double Kahlua
$16.00
Double Laird
$20.00
Double Martell
$20.00
Double Midori
$16.00
Double Pierre Ferrand
$24.00
Double Tuaca
$16.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Calamity
$9.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Monkey 47
$22.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Zephyr
$10.00
Double Beefeater
$18.00
Double Bombay Sapphire
$20.00
Double Calamity
$18.00
Double Hendricks
$22.00
Double Monkey 47
$44.00
Double Tanqueray
$20.00
Double Zephyr
$20.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Mount Gay
$9.00
Myers
$9.00
Piras 51
$8.00
Rumhaven
$8.00
Ypioca
$8.00
Double Bacardi
$16.00
Double Bacardi Gold
$16.00
Double Captain Morgan
$16.00
Double Malibu
$16.00
Double Mount Gay
$18.00
Double Myers
$18.00
Double Piras 51
$16.00
Double Rumhaven
$16.00
Double Ypioca
$16.00
Aberlour 12yr
$20.00
Ardbeg 10yr
$19.00
Chivas Regal
$10.00
Dewars White Label
$10.00
Glenfidditch 12yr
$15.00
Glenfidditch 15yr
$21.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$14.00
Glenlivet 18yr
$22.00
J&B
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$10.00
Lagavulin Malt 16yr
$22.00
Macallan 12yr
$18.00
Oban Malt
$22.00
Double Aberlour 12yr
$40.00
Double Ardbeg 10yr
$38.00
Double Chivas Regal
$20.00
Double Dewars White Label
$20.00
Double Glenfidditch 12yr
$30.00
Double Glenfidditch 15yr
$42.00
Double Glenlivet 12yr
$28.00
Double Glenlivet 18yr
$44.00
Double J&B
$16.00
Double Johnnie Walker Black
$26.00
Double Johnnie Walker Red
$20.00
Double Lagavulin Malt 16yr
$44.00
Double Macallan 12yr
$36.00
Double Oban Malt
$44.00
Altos Anejo
$14.00
Altos Plata
$10.00
Altos Reposado
$14.00
Avion Cristalino
$42.00
Avion Extra Anejo
$48.00
Avion Reposado
$18.00
Avion Silver
$12.00
Casamigos Blanco
$11.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$38.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
El Tequileno Reposado
$12.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$16.00
Herradura Anejo
$16.00
Herradura Double Barrel Reposado
$14.00
Herradura Reposado
$12.00
Herradura Silver
$10.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Double Altos Anejo
$28.00
Double Altos Plata
$20.00
Double Altos Reposado
$28.00
Double Avion Cristalino
$84.00
Double Avion Extra Anejo
$96.00
Double Avion Reposado
$36.00
Double Avion Silver
$24.00
Double Casamigos Blanco
$22.00
Double Clase Azul Reposado
$76.00
Double Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$20.00
Double Don Julio Blanco
$24.00
Double El Tequileno Reposado
$24.00
Double Fortaleza Reposado
$32.00
Double Herradura Anejo
$32.00
Double Herradura Double Barrel Reposado
$28.00
Double Herradura Reposado
$24.00
Double Herradura Silver
$20.00
Double Patron Silver
$24.00
Absolut
$8.00
Absolut Citron
$8.00
Absolut Elyx
$12.00
Absolut Mandarin
$8.00
Absolut Vanilla
$8.00
Absolut Watermelon
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Chopin
$10.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Silver Star
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla
$8.00
Three Olives Espresso
$9.00
Tito's
$9.00
Western Son Peach
$8.00
Double Absolut
$16.00
Double Absolut Citron
$16.00
Double Absolut Elyx
$24.00
Double Absolut Mandarin
$16.00
Double Absolut Vanilla
$16.00
Double Absolut Watermelon
$16.00
Double Belvedere
$20.00
Double Chopin
$20.00
Double Grey Goose
$20.00
Double Ketel One
$20.00
Double Silver Star
$16.00
Double Stoli Vanilla
$16.00
Double Three Olives Espresso
$18.00
Double Tito's
$18.00
Double Western Son Peach
$16.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$17.00
Angels Envy Rye
$20.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Blanton
$38.00
Booker Noe
$22.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Colonel EH Taylor
$18.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Garrison Brothers
$30.00
George Dickel Rye
$9.00
Greenspot Irish Whiskey
$12.00
High West
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jameson Black
$12.00
Jameson Orange
$10.00
Jefferson Very Small Batch
$12.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Old Forester
$8.00
Rabbithole Boxergrail
$12.00
Redbreast
$20.00
Redemption High Rye
$9.00
Silver Star
$6.00
TX Bourbon Cognac
$14.00
TX Bourbon Port
$18.00
TX Bourbon Sherry
$18.00
TX Whiskey
$11.00
Weller Special Reserve
$10.00
Whistle Pig 12yr
$40.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Bourbon
$16.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Rye
$17.00
Wilderness Trail
$18.00
Woodford Double Oak
$20.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Double Angels Envy Bourbon
$34.00
Double Angels Envy Rye
$40.00
Double Basil Hayden
$28.00
Double Blanton
$76.00
Double Booker Noe
$44.00
Double Buffalo Trace
$20.00
Double Colonel EH Taylor
$36.00
Double Crown Royal
$20.00
Double Eagle Rare
$32.00
Double Garrison Brothers
$60.00
Double George Dickel Rye
$18.00
Double Greenspot Irish Whiskey
$24.00
Double High West
$24.00
Double Jack Daniels
$16.00
Double Jameson
$20.00
Double Jameson Black
$24.00
Double Jameson Orange
$20.00
Double Jefferson Very Small Batch
$24.00
Double Jim Beam
$16.00
Double Makers Mark
$20.00
Double Old Forester
$16.00
Double Rabbithole Boxergrail
$24.00
Double Redbreast
$40.00
Double Redemption High Rye
$18.00
Double TX Bourbon Cognac
$28.00
Double TX Bourbon Port
$36.00
Double TX Bourbon Sherry
$36.00
Double TX Whiskey
$22.00
Double Weller Special Reserve
$20.00
Double Whistle Pig 12yr
$80.00
Double Whistle Pig Piggy Bourbon
$32.00
Double Whistle Pig Piggy Rye
$34.00
Double Wilderness Trail
$36.00
Double Woodford Double Oak
$40.00
Double Woodford Reserve
$24.00
Alabama Slammer
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Appletini
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Chocolate Martini
$15.00
Cosmopolitan
$15.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Dark n Stormy
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$16.00
French 75
$15.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Greyhound
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Hurricane
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$15.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Martini
$12.00
Mezcal Cocktail
$15.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mudslide
$12.00
Negroni
$12.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Paloma
$12.00
Pink Drink
$14.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Screwdriver
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Tom Collins
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$12.00
Aviation
$14.00
Queenie's Crown
$13.00
Jalapeno Cucumber Marg
$15.00
House Old Fashion
$14.00
Lavender Basil G&T
$11.00
Southern Peach Mule
$11.00
Honey Ginger & Rye
$12.00
Love Potion
$15.00
Smoked Old Fashion
$15.00
El Jefe
$18.00
Queenie's Favorite Jester
$14.00
N/A Beverage
Apple Juice
$3.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Diet Tonic
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Espresso
$5.00
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Mocktail
$7.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tim Love Water
$4.00
Tonic
$2.00
Topo Chico
$4.00
