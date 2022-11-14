  • Home
  • Kokomo
  • Ralphy's Pizza & Golf - 2942 S Washington
Ralphy's Pizza & Golf 2942 S Washington

No reviews yet

2942 S Washington

Kokomo, IN 46902

Order Again

Golf Game Purchase

Golf Game (Per Hour)

$50.00

Golf Game (Split)

$25.00

Golf Game (Split 1/3)

$16.67

Golf Game (Split 1/4)

$12.50

Golf Ball

$10.00

Check In

$10.00

Golf For League Players (Per Hour)

$35.00

Golf For League Player (Split)

$17.50

Golf For League Players (1/4)

$8.75

Golf For League Players (1/3)

$11.67

League Registration

$25.00

Golf Ball

$10.00

Check In

$10.00

Weekly Skins

$5.00

Groupon

1-Hour of Indoor Golf Simulator & 1 Drink

2-Hours of Indoor Golf Simulators with 2 Drinks & a Pizza

4- Hours of Golf Simulators with 4 drinks and 2 Pizzas

Golf ball

Golf ball

$10.00

Check In

$10.00

Pizza

Small 8"

$8.95

Medium 12"

$12.95

Large 16"

$16.95

Subs

6" Sub

$9.95

12" Sub

$12.95

Wings

(6) Fried Wings - Bone In

$8.95

(10) Fried Wings - Bone In

$12.95

(6) Air Fried Wings - Bone In

$8.95

(10) Air Fried Wings - Bone In

$12.95

(6) Fried Wings - Boneless

$8.95

(10) Fried Wings - Boneless

$12.95

(6) Air Fried Wings - Boneless

$8.95

(10) Air Fried Wings - Boneless

$12.95

Salads

House Salad & Dressing

$7.95

House Salad w/ Meat & Veggies

$9.95

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$4.95

Chili Nachos

$5.95

Cheese & Chili Nachos

$6.95

Supreme Nachos

$9.95

Par 5 Hot Dog

Hot Dog - No Sauce

$3.95

Hot Dog - Cheese

$4.95

Hot Dog - Chili/Cheese

$5.95

Appetizers

Cheese Bread 8"

$5.95

Cheese Bread 12"

$9.95

Dough Golf Balls (5)

$6.95

Bread Sticks (5)

$6.95

French Fries (Basket)

$3.95

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Cheese Sticks (5)

$5.95

Chicken Strips (4)

$7.95

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$7.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.95

Snacks

Candy

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unlimited Soft Drink

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Clothing

Polo

$39.99

Polo (Long Sleeve)

$44.99

Quarter-Zip

$49.99

Quarter-Zip (Long Sleeve)

$54.99

Polo

$39.99

Polo (Long Sleeve)

$44.99

Polo

$29.99

Deposit

Deposit for Rental

$500.00

Pay in Full

Party Rental

$75.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Indoor Golf Simulators and Pizza shop. We will be having a family atmosphere with Food and Golf.

Location

2942 S Washington, Kokomo, IN 46902

Directions

