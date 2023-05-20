Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rancheritos Riverton

No reviews yet

12642 south Redwood road

Riverton, UT 84065

SPECIALS

Chile Verde Smothered Burrito

$10.84

Served with lettuce and pico

Chicken Smothered Burrito

$10.84

Served with lettuce and pico

Beef Smothered Burrito

$10.84

Served with lettuce and pico

2 Crispy bean B

$5.41

3 AMIGOS TACOS

$9.99

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$8.67

Pico de gallo, rice and beans

Chicken Bowl

Pico de gallo, rice and beans

Al Pastor Bowl

Pico de gallo, rice and beans

Carnitas Bowl

Pico de gallo, rice and beans

Pollo Asado Bowl

Pico de gallo, rice and beans

TORTAS

Carnitas Torta

$10.27

Served with guac, lettuce and tomato

Al Pastor Torta

$10.27

Served with guac, lettuce and tomato

Chorizo Torta

$10.27

Served with guac, lettuce and tomato

Carne Asada Torta

$10.27

Served with guac, lettuce and tomato

LOMITO TORTA

$11.92

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD STEAKS

$10.49

cabbage, pico and tartar sauce

TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$10.49

cabbage, pico and tartar sauce

TACO SALAD CARNITAS

$10.49

cabbage, pico and mayo

TACO SALAD SHRIMP

$10.49

cabbage, pico, mayo and rice

TACO SALAD AL P

$10.49

A La Cart

Cheese Enchilada (2)

$7.89

Beef Enchilada (2)

$7.89

Chicken Enchilada (2)

$7.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.31

Quesadilla w Guac

$6.39

Quesadilla w Meat

$9.75

Chile Rellenos

$7.89

Cheese Quesadilla (Copy)

$5.31

Sides

1/2 PT Rice

$2.70

1/2 PT Beans

$2.70

1/2 PT Guacamole

$5.73

ORDEN PAPAS FRITAS

$4.99

Extra Guacamole

$2.39

Extra Sour Cream

$1.08

Extra Tortilla

$1.08

Orden Arroz y Frijoles

$2.99

1/2 PICO DE GALLO

$2.19

1/2 SALSA ENCHILADA

$3.49

1/2 CHILE VERDE

$3.49

Desserts

Desserts

Arroz de leche

$4.33

Flan

$4.33

Choco Flan

$4.33

Tres leches

$4.33

Churro

$2.19

Drinks

Soda Medium

$1.89

Soda Large

$2.39

Agua Medium

$2.29

Agua Large

$2.99

1/2 Liter Coca-cola

$3.49

Sodas Mexicanas

$2.99

Add Agua L

$1.50

Add Agua M

$1.00

Add Soda L

$1.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.97

the most delicious burrito ever

Carne Asada Fries Burritos

$9.97

California Burrito

$9.97

Country Burrito

$9.97

Bandido Burrito

$9.97

Carnitas Burrito

$9.97

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.97

Texano Burrito

$9.32

Pollo Asado Burrito

$9.37

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.97

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.41

Beans Burrito

$4.49

Chicken B

$7.49

Chile Verde B

$9.19

Ranchero B

$9.97

Fish Burrito

$10.41

Shrimp Burrito

$10.41

Veggy Burrito

$8.59

Birria Burrito

$9.97

Monterrey Burrito

$9.97

Utah Burrito

$9.97

Breakfast Burrito

Pico Salsa B. Burrito

$7.37

Steak B Burrito

$8.67

Bacon B Burrito

$7.91

Chorizo B Burrito

$7.91

Crazy B Burrito

$8.67

Mix B Burrito

$8.67

American Sausage B Burrito

$7.91

Ham B Burrito

$7.91

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.33

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.90

Carnitas Taco

$4.33

Al Pastor Taco

$4.33

3 Rolled Tacos Gu&ch

$4.99

5 Rolled Tacos

$7.59

Chicken taco

$2.29

Fish Taco

$4.33

Shrimp Taco

$4.33

3 Rolled Tacos Chese

$3.99

Taco Tuesday

$2.49

Taco Supreme Ck

$2.49

Taco Supreme Beef

$2.49

Birria taco

$3.49

EXTRAS

Ex guacamole

$2.39

Ex Sour Cream

$1.08

EX Cheese

$0.99

1 FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.08

CHILES TOREADOS 3

$0.60

TORTILLAS MAIZ 6

$1.08

Combination Plates

#18Fajita Mix

$13.55

#12 Carne Asada Plate

$12.58

#8 Two Carne Asada Tacos

$11.60

#17 Steak Ranchero

$12.58

#2 Two Beef Tacos

$10.84

#14 2Chile Rellenos

$12.58

#6 Beef Burrito w/ Cheese Enchilada

$10.84

#16 Chimichanga

$11.92

#13 Carnitas Plate

$12.58

#4 Al Pastor Plate

$12.58

#3 Two Enchiladas

$10.84

#15 Two fish tacos

$11.60

#9 Two chicken tacos

$10.84

# 5 beef taco & enchilada

$10.84

#10 chorizo Plate

$10.84

NACHOS

Super Nachos

$12.47

Carne Asada Fries

$12.47

Chips & Guacamole

$7.58

Chips & salsa

$4.33

Chips Solos

$1.99

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla

$5.31

Quesadilla & Guacamole

$5.89

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$9.75

Quesadilla Pollo

$9.75

QUESABIRRIA

$9.99

CHIMICHANGAS

Beef Chimi

$10.19

Chicken Chimi

$10.19

Carne Asada Chimi

$10.41

Carnitas Chimi

$10.41

NIÑOS MENU

Quesadilla Niño

$5.85

Carne Asada Taco Niño

$5.85

Bean & cheese Niño

$5.85

Taco Chicken Niño

$5.85

Taco Beef Niño

$5.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12642 south Redwood road, Riverton, UT 84065

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

