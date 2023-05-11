A map showing the location of Real Elite BurgersView gallery

Real Elite Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

5400 Derry St

Lawnton, PA 17111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Lunch

NY Strip Cheese Burger

$10.00

NY Strip Double Cheese Burger

$15.00

Chicken Cheese Breast Burger

$10.00

Double Chicken Breast Cheese Burger

$15.00

Ny Strip and Chicken Breast Cheese Burger

$15.00

2 Hot Dog w/ fries

$5.00

Sausage (Smoked or Spicy) w/ fries

$3.00

2 Burger Sliders (beef or chicken) w/ fries

$5.00

Soda (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lemon-Lime, Dr. Pepper, Brisk Tea

$1.00

Milk Shake (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry

$5.00

Propel

$2.00

Add-on

$1.00

Stack em'

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Chopped

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Real Burgers Made From Real Steak

Location

5400 Derry St , Lawnton, PA 17111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pour House on Derry
orange starNo Reviews
6200 Derry Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Lancaster Brewing Co. Harrisburg
orange starNo Reviews
469 Eisenhower Boulevard Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G1 - Eisenhower Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
987 Eisenhower Blvd Swatara, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4083 Londonderry Road Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Cool Joint Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Fulling Mill Road Middletown, PA 17057
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 - Colonial Park
orange starNo Reviews
10 North Houcks Road Colonial Park, PA 17109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawnton

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
orange star4.0 • 1,205
4425 North Front Street Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Harrisburg PA
orange star4.5 • 1,185
3350 Paxton Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
orange star4.7 • 962
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
orange star4.5 • 711
1426 N 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
orange star4.8 • 165
4455 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Feed Your Soul
orange star4.3 • 88
421 Friendship Road, Suite 4 Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawnton
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston