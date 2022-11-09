Remedy House 429 Rhode Island Street

Ethiopia Organic Sheka

$18.00

Lemon, Vanilla, Black tea This naturally processed, organic coffee comes to us from a 1500 hectare coffee estate, located in the Sheka biosphere reserve at an altitude of 1680-1875masl. The Sheka region is known for its high-quality clay-heavy nitisol soil, rich vegetation, gentle topography and some of the highest rainfalls in the country. The high altitudes also contribute to the coffee bean’s distinct citrus notes, while the natural process it undergoes brings forth a tea-like quality that you can expect from some of the most exciting Ethiopian coffees Fun fact: This farm is owned by former Ethiopian Olympic champion runner Haile Gebrselassie, learn more about him and his businesses here Try this Rainforest Alliance certified coffee with a paper filtered auto-drip or manual pour over/aeropress for a clean, delicate and delicious cup. Brew as an espresso or french press for a an excitingly fruit-forward and textured coffee 12oz whole bean