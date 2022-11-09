Restaurant header imageView gallery

Remedy House 429 Rhode Island Street

No reviews yet

429 Rhode Island Street

Buffalo, NY 14213

Popular Items

Egg on a Roll
Special Egg on a Roll
Latte

Pastry

Malted Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

White Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50

Plain Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Squash And Fontina Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Maple Streusel & Concord Grape Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Za'atar And Feta Quiche

$7.00

Old Fashioned Donut

$5.00Out of stock

Tomato Pie

$4.00Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$5.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Tahini Sticky Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Hazelnut Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Carrot Cake

$4.50Out of stock

GF Olive Oil Lemon Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Egg on a Roll

Egg on a Roll

$6.50

Scrambled farm egg and melted cheddar on a house-made roll

Special Egg on a Roll

$9.00

Our classic breakfast sandwich with a house-made sausage patty

Buttered Roll

$3.50

Granola & Yogurt

$6.00

Teacup Farms yogurt served with house-made raspberry lime jam, lime curd and pineapple coconut granola

Pumpkin Coffee Glaze Croissant Bread Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Lunch

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$8.50+

Genoa salami, smoked ham, capicola, ramp ricotta, giardiniera, garlic aioli, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips

Turkey Club Hoagie

$8.50+

Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, roasted fennel, pistachio pesto, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips

Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Hoagie

$8.00+

Roasted cauliflower steak and parsnips, pickled carrots and greens with a vegan garlic onion aioli and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips

Tuna Hoagie

$8.50+

Pan bagnat style tuna (kalamata olives, red onion, dill, parsley, olive oil, red wine vinegar), fresh greens and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips.

Roast Beef Hoagie

Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.50+

Roast beef, caramelized onions, provolone, horseradish aioli, arugula and sub oil on our housemade hoagie roll. Served with chips

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

$10.00

Romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, salted pepitas, goat cheese and apple cider vinaigrette

Bottled Beverages

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.25

Gerolsteiner

$5.50Out of stock

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Simply Apple

$3.50

Simply Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Au Lait

$3.00+

Brewed coffee with an equal amount of steamed milk

Hot Espresso

Americano

$3.50

A double shot of espresso over hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with 6oz steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 10oz steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.25

A double shot of espresso a touch of steamed milk

Mocha

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate and steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.00+

Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso

Vanilla Latte

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with house-made vanilla syrup and steamed milk

Candied Sweet Potato Latte

$4.75Out of stock

A double shot of espresso with house-made sweet potato syrup and steamed milk

Con Panna

$3.50

Espresso topped with whipped cream

Iced Espresso

Iced Americano

$3.50

A double shot of espresso over iced water

Iced Latte

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 10oz milk served over ice

Iced Mocha

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate and milk served over ice

Iced Red Eye

$4.00+

Cold brew with a double shot of espresso

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with house-made vanilla syrup and milk served over ice

Iced Candied Sweet Potato Latte

$4.75Out of stock

A double shot of espresso with house-made sweet potato syrup and milk, served over ice

Cafe Bombon

Cafe Bombon

$4.00

A double shot of espresso shaken with sweetened condensed milk served over ice

Espresso Tonic

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with tonic water served over ice

Non Bean

Caramel Apple Chai

$4.75

House-made chai steamed with our caramel apple sauce

Chai

$4.50

House blend of aromatic spices brewed with black tea and steamed milk

Iced Chai

$4.50

House blend of aromatic spices brewed with black tea and milk, served over ice

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

London Fog

$4.50Out of stock

Earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk

Milk

$3.00

Teacup Farms whole milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

House-made chocolate steamed with milk

Tea Au Lait

$4.25

Your choice of tea with steamed milk

Cider

$4.50

Beer

Peroni

$4.00

European Lager Vigevano, Italy 12oz / 5.1%

Genesee

$3.00

Pale Lager Rochester, NY 12oz / 5%

Two Roads Lil Juicy

$7.00

Thin Man Oktoberfest

$9.00

Athletic Brewing NA Golden Ale

$5.00

Athletic Brewing NA Run Wild IPA

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Oktoberfest

$5.00

Wake-Up Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Choice of vodka, gin, or tequila with our house made bloody mix

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Brewed coffee with Irish whiskey

Sicilian Coffee

$9.00

Brewed coffee with Amaro Dell'Etna

Pantry

Fruit & Nut Granola

Fruit & Nut Granola

$10.50Out of stock

Rolled oats with pepitas, toasted walnuts, banana chips, raisins and tahini. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, sweetened with maple syrup

Grape Jam

Grape Jam

$9.00Out of stock

Made from locally grown mars grapes

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$8.00

Bright, zippy pepper flavor. Put it on everything. Made from locally grown hot peppers

Pistachio Peanut Butter

Pistachio Peanut Butter

$6.50Out of stock

Crunchy peanut butter made with roasted pistachios and peanuts. Lightly sweetened with honey

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Jam

$9.00Out of stock

Made with strawberries from Erdle Farm

Strawberry Orange Jam

Strawberry Orange Jam

$9.00Out of stock

Made with strawberries from Erdle Farm and oranges from Thorpe Family's Florida Grove

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

$9.00Out of stock

Made with strawberries from Erdle Farm and New York State rhubarb

Tshirt

$20.00

Coffee Beans

Remedy House Espresso Blend

Remedy House Espresso Blend

$17.50Out of stock

Cherry, lemon, chocolate A modern espresso blend developed to have crisp acidity with a sweet finish. Enjoyable on its own or as part of a milk-based beverage. This coffee's rich, full bodied character and sweet highlights also make for a great automatic-drip coffee 12oz whole bean

Colombia Proyecto Recolectores

Colombia Proyecto Recolectores

$18.00

Milk chocolate, apple, citrus Named for a trial project in the Nariño department that borders Ecuador to the south, Proyecto Recolectores gathered 30 coffee pickers who were trained by experts in quality control to optimize their coffee cherry harvest in exchange for twice the standard pay for coffee picked at peak ripeness The trial was very successful in improving not only the quality of the coffee, but also the trust between coffee pickers (or collectors and cutters) and the beneficios (or mills) that collect the harvest with the promise of improved pay. The “Pickers Project” is now looking to expand to two more coffee producing regions and hopefully will result in gaining governmental recognition This coffee brings a nutty character with milk chocolate notes and apple/citrus sweetness. Try as a filter drip for a balanced and sweet cup 12oz whole bean

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe Decaf

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe Decaf

$18.00

Strawberry, grape, cherry This coffee comes to us from Abdulwahid Sherif in Limmu Kossa district in Ethiopia. The single origin coffee, Kossa Geshe, is naturally processed - which means after picking, the cherries are dried on patios with the fruit pulp still attached, lending a very fruit-forward, floral and spiced tea-like quality to the green beans after milling This farm, a favorite of our roaster partners, has been committed to improving coffee quality and worker conditions for years. Working to build dormitories for staff, worker kitchens, bathrooms, hand-washing stations, a kindergarten and a 75,000 sq. meter drying patio This quality single origin decaf brings distinct fruit notes, like strawberries, grapes and cherries, with a delicate textured finish. Try it as a traditional auto-drip brew, pour-over or even a cold brew for a rich and satisfying coffee 12oz whole bean

Colombia Finca Mirasol

Colombia Finca Mirasol

$18.00Out of stock

Floral, peach, apple, vanilla This Pink Bourbon coffee from Finca Mirasol in Huila, Colombia undergoes a unique double fermentation process before its washed and set to dry for 12 days on a marquesina - or covered greenhouse-style structure. At peak ripeness cherries are picked and then left in bags for 40 hours, then the cherries are depulped and the seeds/beans re-packed in bags to ferment for a further 36 hours Brew with a paper filter for a distinctly floral cup and notes of apple and vanilla 12oz whole bean

Darkish

Darkish

$17.50

Note the absence or dark, oily and "fishy" scented beans in this bag. This versatile "dark" roast is ideal for drinkers looking for a full-bodied, roasty - yet still sweet - chocolately cup with rounded acidity Ideal for automatic drip brewers, pour overs or french press. Paper filter recommended for a cleaner, more defined body 12oz whole bean

Papua New Guinea Roteps

Papua New Guinea Roteps

$18.00

Green apple, clove, caramel Grown by smallholder farms in the highlands of Mt. Hagen and picked up by trucks from the Roteps Wet Mill daily during the harvest, this coffee is pulped, fermented for up to three days before drying for seven to ten days on long tarps. The dried bean, or parchment, is then trucked to Goroka in the eastern highlands for further processing and then delivered to the port in Lae, on the north eastern coast of Papua New Guinea In this coffee expect bright green apple, with distinct notes of clove and a sweet caramel body. Complex, sweet and spiced when brewed with a paper filter; look for more texture and earthy qualities when brewed as a french press or moka pot 12oz whole bean

Kenya AA Kiambu Ibonia Estate

Kenya AA Kiambu Ibonia Estate

$18.00

Grapefruit, Cane sugar, Orange The 197.5 hectare Ibonia estate is located two miles from Kiambu town, along the Kiambu-Kanunga road in the Nairobi Metro Region. Over half the estate is under forest with marshland roads and dams along water channels on the property. The farmers working on the estate are sensitized to the importance of this rich ecosystem. Home to snakes, deer, hare, weaver birds, owls, hawks and more, this biodiversity is paramount to the region’s ability to withstand biological and climate threats This Rainforest Alliance certified washed coffee is dried on raised beds, allowing for an evenly processed bean full of bright, clear citrus and round, sweet cane sugar notes. Try it as an auto-drip or pour over for a dense, bright and sweet cup 12oz whole bean

Ethiopia Organic Sheka

Ethiopia Organic Sheka

$18.00

Lemon, Vanilla, Black tea This naturally processed, organic coffee comes to us from a 1500 hectare coffee estate, located in the Sheka biosphere reserve at an altitude of 1680-1875masl. The Sheka region is known for its high-quality clay-heavy nitisol soil, rich vegetation, gentle topography and some of the highest rainfalls in the country. The high altitudes also contribute to the coffee bean’s distinct citrus notes, while the natural process it undergoes brings forth a tea-like quality that you can expect from some of the most exciting Ethiopian coffees Fun fact: This farm is owned by former Ethiopian Olympic champion runner Haile Gebrselassie, learn more about him and his businesses here Try this Rainforest Alliance certified coffee with a paper filtered auto-drip or manual pour over/aeropress for a clean, delicate and delicious cup. Brew as an espresso or french press for a an excitingly fruit-forward and textured coffee 12oz whole bean

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

Directions

