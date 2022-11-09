Remedy House 429 Rhode Island Street
No reviews yet
429 Rhode Island Street
Buffalo, NY 14213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pastry
Malted Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookie
White Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Squash And Fontina Danish
Maple Streusel & Concord Grape Scone
Za'atar And Feta Quiche
Old Fashioned Donut
Tomato Pie
GF Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
Pumpkin Bread
Apple Fritter
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Tahini Sticky Bun
Hazelnut Brownie
Coconut Carrot Cake
GF Olive Oil Lemon Cake
Breakfast
Egg on a Roll
Scrambled farm egg and melted cheddar on a house-made roll
Special Egg on a Roll
Our classic breakfast sandwich with a house-made sausage patty
Buttered Roll
Granola & Yogurt
Teacup Farms yogurt served with house-made raspberry lime jam, lime curd and pineapple coconut granola
Pumpkin Coffee Glaze Croissant Bread Pudding
Lunch
Italian Hoagie
Genoa salami, smoked ham, capicola, ramp ricotta, giardiniera, garlic aioli, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
Turkey Club Hoagie
Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, roasted fennel, pistachio pesto, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Hoagie
Roasted cauliflower steak and parsnips, pickled carrots and greens with a vegan garlic onion aioli and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
Tuna Hoagie
Pan bagnat style tuna (kalamata olives, red onion, dill, parsley, olive oil, red wine vinegar), fresh greens and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips.
Roast Beef Hoagie
Roast beef, caramelized onions, provolone, horseradish aioli, arugula and sub oil on our housemade hoagie roll. Served with chips
Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, salted pepitas, goat cheese and apple cider vinaigrette
Bottled Beverages
Brewed Coffee
Hot Espresso
Americano
A double shot of espresso over hot water
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with 6oz steamed milk
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk
Espresso
Latte
A double shot of espresso with 10oz steamed milk
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso a touch of steamed milk
Mocha
A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate and steamed milk
Red Eye
Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso
Vanilla Latte
A double shot of espresso with house-made vanilla syrup and steamed milk
Candied Sweet Potato Latte
A double shot of espresso with house-made sweet potato syrup and steamed milk
Con Panna
Espresso topped with whipped cream
Iced Espresso
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso over iced water
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso with 10oz milk served over ice
Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate and milk served over ice
Iced Red Eye
Cold brew with a double shot of espresso
Iced Vanilla Latte
A double shot of espresso with house-made vanilla syrup and milk served over ice
Iced Candied Sweet Potato Latte
A double shot of espresso with house-made sweet potato syrup and milk, served over ice
Cafe Bombon
A double shot of espresso shaken with sweetened condensed milk served over ice
Espresso Tonic
A double shot of espresso with tonic water served over ice
Non Bean
Caramel Apple Chai
House-made chai steamed with our caramel apple sauce
Chai
House blend of aromatic spices brewed with black tea and steamed milk
Iced Chai
House blend of aromatic spices brewed with black tea and milk, served over ice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
London Fog
Earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk
Milk
Teacup Farms whole milk
Hot Chocolate
House-made chocolate steamed with milk
Tea Au Lait
Your choice of tea with steamed milk
Cider
Beer
Wake-Up Cocktails
Pantry
Fruit & Nut Granola
Rolled oats with pepitas, toasted walnuts, banana chips, raisins and tahini. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, sweetened with maple syrup
Grape Jam
Made from locally grown mars grapes
Hot Sauce
Bright, zippy pepper flavor. Put it on everything. Made from locally grown hot peppers
Pistachio Peanut Butter
Crunchy peanut butter made with roasted pistachios and peanuts. Lightly sweetened with honey
Strawberry Jam
Made with strawberries from Erdle Farm
Strawberry Orange Jam
Made with strawberries from Erdle Farm and oranges from Thorpe Family's Florida Grove
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam
Made with strawberries from Erdle Farm and New York State rhubarb
Tshirt
Coffee Beans
Remedy House Espresso Blend
Cherry, lemon, chocolate A modern espresso blend developed to have crisp acidity with a sweet finish. Enjoyable on its own or as part of a milk-based beverage. This coffee's rich, full bodied character and sweet highlights also make for a great automatic-drip coffee 12oz whole bean
Colombia Proyecto Recolectores
Milk chocolate, apple, citrus Named for a trial project in the Nariño department that borders Ecuador to the south, Proyecto Recolectores gathered 30 coffee pickers who were trained by experts in quality control to optimize their coffee cherry harvest in exchange for twice the standard pay for coffee picked at peak ripeness The trial was very successful in improving not only the quality of the coffee, but also the trust between coffee pickers (or collectors and cutters) and the beneficios (or mills) that collect the harvest with the promise of improved pay. The “Pickers Project” is now looking to expand to two more coffee producing regions and hopefully will result in gaining governmental recognition This coffee brings a nutty character with milk chocolate notes and apple/citrus sweetness. Try as a filter drip for a balanced and sweet cup 12oz whole bean
Ethiopia Kossa Geshe Decaf
Strawberry, grape, cherry This coffee comes to us from Abdulwahid Sherif in Limmu Kossa district in Ethiopia. The single origin coffee, Kossa Geshe, is naturally processed - which means after picking, the cherries are dried on patios with the fruit pulp still attached, lending a very fruit-forward, floral and spiced tea-like quality to the green beans after milling This farm, a favorite of our roaster partners, has been committed to improving coffee quality and worker conditions for years. Working to build dormitories for staff, worker kitchens, bathrooms, hand-washing stations, a kindergarten and a 75,000 sq. meter drying patio This quality single origin decaf brings distinct fruit notes, like strawberries, grapes and cherries, with a delicate textured finish. Try it as a traditional auto-drip brew, pour-over or even a cold brew for a rich and satisfying coffee 12oz whole bean
Colombia Finca Mirasol
Floral, peach, apple, vanilla This Pink Bourbon coffee from Finca Mirasol in Huila, Colombia undergoes a unique double fermentation process before its washed and set to dry for 12 days on a marquesina - or covered greenhouse-style structure. At peak ripeness cherries are picked and then left in bags for 40 hours, then the cherries are depulped and the seeds/beans re-packed in bags to ferment for a further 36 hours Brew with a paper filter for a distinctly floral cup and notes of apple and vanilla 12oz whole bean
Darkish
Note the absence or dark, oily and "fishy" scented beans in this bag. This versatile "dark" roast is ideal for drinkers looking for a full-bodied, roasty - yet still sweet - chocolately cup with rounded acidity Ideal for automatic drip brewers, pour overs or french press. Paper filter recommended for a cleaner, more defined body 12oz whole bean
Papua New Guinea Roteps
Green apple, clove, caramel Grown by smallholder farms in the highlands of Mt. Hagen and picked up by trucks from the Roteps Wet Mill daily during the harvest, this coffee is pulped, fermented for up to three days before drying for seven to ten days on long tarps. The dried bean, or parchment, is then trucked to Goroka in the eastern highlands for further processing and then delivered to the port in Lae, on the north eastern coast of Papua New Guinea In this coffee expect bright green apple, with distinct notes of clove and a sweet caramel body. Complex, sweet and spiced when brewed with a paper filter; look for more texture and earthy qualities when brewed as a french press or moka pot 12oz whole bean
Kenya AA Kiambu Ibonia Estate
Grapefruit, Cane sugar, Orange The 197.5 hectare Ibonia estate is located two miles from Kiambu town, along the Kiambu-Kanunga road in the Nairobi Metro Region. Over half the estate is under forest with marshland roads and dams along water channels on the property. The farmers working on the estate are sensitized to the importance of this rich ecosystem. Home to snakes, deer, hare, weaver birds, owls, hawks and more, this biodiversity is paramount to the region’s ability to withstand biological and climate threats This Rainforest Alliance certified washed coffee is dried on raised beds, allowing for an evenly processed bean full of bright, clear citrus and round, sweet cane sugar notes. Try it as an auto-drip or pour over for a dense, bright and sweet cup 12oz whole bean
Ethiopia Organic Sheka
Lemon, Vanilla, Black tea This naturally processed, organic coffee comes to us from a 1500 hectare coffee estate, located in the Sheka biosphere reserve at an altitude of 1680-1875masl. The Sheka region is known for its high-quality clay-heavy nitisol soil, rich vegetation, gentle topography and some of the highest rainfalls in the country. The high altitudes also contribute to the coffee bean’s distinct citrus notes, while the natural process it undergoes brings forth a tea-like quality that you can expect from some of the most exciting Ethiopian coffees Fun fact: This farm is owned by former Ethiopian Olympic champion runner Haile Gebrselassie, learn more about him and his businesses here Try this Rainforest Alliance certified coffee with a paper filtered auto-drip or manual pour over/aeropress for a clean, delicate and delicious cup. Brew as an espresso or french press for a an excitingly fruit-forward and textured coffee 12oz whole bean
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo, NY 14213