Reverie Brewing Company

Popular Items

Futz
Party of 3
Barn 9

Cans

Barrel Aged Flexural Strength

Barrel Aged Flexural Strength

$24.00

Barrel Aged Wee Heavy w/ Peanut Butter (9.1) We took some of our Spring 2021 batch of Flexural Strength, a Wee Heavy with Peanut Butter, and aged it in Litchfield Distillery Rye barrels for well over a year. 16 oz. 4-pack - $24

Single Can Barrel Aged Flexural Strength

Single Can Barrel Aged Flexural Strength

$6.00

We took some of our Spring 2021 batch of Flexural Strength, a Wee Heavy with Peanut Butter, and aged it in Litchfield Distillery Rye barrels for well over a year.

Barrel Aged Pick Me Up

Barrel Aged Pick Me Up

$24.00

Tiramisu Inspired Barrel Aged Imperial Stout (11.2%)

Single Can BA Pick Me Up

Single Can BA Pick Me Up

$6.00

Tiramisu Inspired Barrel Aged Imperial Stout (11.2%)

Barrel Aged Plum Palooza

Barrel Aged Plum Palooza

$20.00

Our collab Belgian Golden Strong Ale - Plum Palooza with Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery (10.4%) aged in Merlot Barrels for a year. 22 oz. bottle - $20

Small Batch #1 - Old Fashioned Imperial Stout

Small Batch #1 - Old Fashioned Imperial Stout

$20.00

Old fashioned inspired imperial stout. This beer, which checks in at 12.6%, has been aging in Litchfield Distillery bourbon barrels for 9 months with cherry, vanilla and orange peel. 22 oz. bottle - $20

Small Batch #2 - Triple IPA

Small Batch #2 - Triple IPA

$20.00

Triple IPA (13.6%) aged in coconut rum barrels along with generous amounts of pineapple and toasted coconut flakes. 22 oz. bottle - $20

Small Batch #4 - Quad

$20.00

Quad - 10.4% - Aged 14 months in Heaven Hill Barrels. 22 oz. bottle - $20

Oo, A Black Diamond

$16.00

Party of 3

$14.00

Garret Carrot

$16.00
Lederhosen

Lederhosen

$12.50

Oktoberfest Lager (5.8%) A clean lager fermentation profile with complex bread & toasty maltiness, very little hop presence. 12 oz. 6 pack - $12.5

Mellow Submarine

$16.00
Halcyon Cider

Halcyon Cider

$16.00

Dry Cider | 5.5% A dry and fizzy hard cider made by Halcyon Cider & Mead Works, with delicate notes of apples. 16-oz 4-pack $16

Washington Sour

Washington Sour

$14.00

Cherry Sour Ale (6.2%) 16 oz. 4-pack - $14

Tricerahops

Tricerahops

$16.00

NEIPA (6.2%) NEIPA featuring 3 different hops, Medusa, Cashmere & Gemini giving it flavors of melon, guava, apricot and citrus. This beer was heavy handed with flaked oats and wheat providing a smoother mouthfeel to compliment the hop flavor profiles. 16 oz. 4-pack - $16

Wicked! Hard Seltzer

Wicked! Hard Seltzer

$11.00

Early Mornings

$16.00

Futz

$14.00

Saison (7.1%) 16 oz. 4-pack - $14

Salud! Hard Seltzer

$11.00
Cheers! Hard Seltzer

Cheers! Hard Seltzer

$11.00

Raspberry Champagne Hard Seltzer (6%) 16 oz. 4-pack - $11

Lanky Spare

$14.00

16 oz. 4-pack - $14

Chock Full O'Nut'In

Chock Full O'Nut'In

$14.00

Brown Ale (4%) With a rich and dark chestnut color, this malt-forward beer balances notes of biscuit, chocolate and caramel. With low hop bitterness this is a dry brown ale that still has a full body for great drinkability. 16 oz. 4-pack - $14

Banana Stand

Banana Stand

$14.00

Hefeweizen (5.7%) A dry wheat beer with unique esters and phenols of banana and a subtle hit of cloves complimented by a modest addition of Cascade hops. 16 oz. 4-pack - $14

Barn 9

Barn 9

$14.00

American IPA (7%) A fruit forward IPA touched with some bitterness from an early kettle addition of hops balanced out with a softer mouth feel from oats added to the malt. 16 oz. 4-pack - $14

You're Still on Mute

$14.00

Kölsch (5.6%) A light and crisp drinking ale/lager hybrid with low to medium-low hop bitterness. Low maltiness and sweetness with a low corny flavor. 16 oz. 4-pack - $14

Cold Brew Porter

Cold Brew Porter

$16.00

Porter (7%) This Coffee Porter is very smooth with a subdued roasty malt backbone, a bold coffee aroma and layers of chocolate, nuts and grain. 16 oz. 4-pack - $16

Little Piggy

Little Piggy

$14.00

Spiced Amber Ale (7.3%) A dry and malty beer complimented by caramel and toffee notes brought on by molasses and brown sugar accented with heat brought on by kettle additions of Szechuan Peppercorns and Cayenne Pepper. 16 oz. 4-pack - $14

Mixed 4 Pack

$16.00

Mead

$40.00

Fruit of the Zoom

$14.00

Beer

Food

Popcorn

Popcorn

$4.00

Lesser Evil Snacks

$2.00

Jerky

$7.00

BD Snacks

$5.00

BD Animal Crackers

$3.00

Sound

Rose

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

Hat's

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00
Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Pom Pom

$20.00

T-Shirts

Men's T

Ladies T

Tank Top

Run Club

Daydream Tee/Tanks

$20.00

PRIDE tees

$20.00

Sweat Shirts

Zip Up Hoodie

Daydream Hoodie

Crewneck

Sherpa Hoodie

Employee Zip Up/Pullover

$38.00

Other

Sunglass

$3.00

Onesie

$16.00
Coozie

Coozie

$3.00
Glass

Glass

16oz 13oz 10oz

One year glass

One year glass

$8.00

Masks

$5.00

Tap Handles

$50.00

Tumbler

$30.00

Employee Tumbler

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Long Sleeve T

Long Sleeve Size

Dogs

Collar

$20.00

Leash

$25.00

Bandana

$20.00

Wine/Sound

Wine

$10.00

Sound

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

What started as quietly thinking about relaxing at the end of the day with an IPA quickly flourished from pining over the success of other craft breweries to the reality of creating floor plans and refining beer recipes. Reverie Brewing Company’s vision is to create and promote high-quality great tasting beer for beer lovers to enjoy. We strive to be a positive and honest partner to the community and to brew craft beers with integrity while focusing on sustainability.

Website

Location

57B Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT 06470

Directions

Gallery
Reverie Brewing Company image
Reverie Brewing Company image
Reverie Brewing Company image

Map
