Tamarind Fine Indian Dining
33 Main st
Newtown, CT 06404
Popular Items
Appetizers
Palak Chaat
Crispy baby spinach, yogurt, mint chutney, and date chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds
Puchkas
Crispy semolina shells lled with boiled potatoes, yogurt, mint and tamarind chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds
Samosa
A traditional Punjabi stued potato and pea pastry served with mint and tamarind chutney, one of India’s favorite snacks
Chili Paneer
This aromatic dish is made with traditional Indian style cottage cheese sautéed with bell peppers, green onions and soy chili sauce
Lasooni Gobi
Lightly battered cauliower sautéed in chili garlic tomato sauce, one of chef’s favorite dish
Vegetable Manchuri
Seasonal vegetable dumplings mixed with chili, red onions, and bell peppers sautéed in chili garlic paste with a hint of oyster soy sauce, garnished with chopped green onion
Peppercorn Chicken
Lightly our dusted chicken thighs cooked in Thai black pepper sauce, onion, and mixed bell peppers, garnished with green onion
Chili Chicken
Lightly our dusted chicken thighs sautéed in chili sauce garnished with green onions
Crab Cakes
Crab cakes made with chunks of blue swimming crab meat served with beet sauce and spice mayo
Crispy Calamari
Hot cherry peppers, chef special sauce
Butter Peppered Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with mixed bell peppers, and onion, in chili garlic butter sauce
Salad
Dadi's (Grandma Salad)
Tender leaves of arcadian mixed greens served with slices of avocado, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, garbanzo beans served with lemon vinaigrette dressing
Salmon Salad
Salmon from the pristine waters of Faroe Island arcadian mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and avocado served with lemon vinaigrette dressing
Mint Rita
Yogurt mixed with mint, cucumber, onion, and roasted cumin
Soup
Dumpling & Noodle Soup Bowl
chicken dumpling seasonal vegetable roasted garlic
Chef Manoj's Seafood Bowl
Seafood mix with mirepoix, shallots and a touch of white wine
Cumin Lentil
Red Lentils simmered in Mirepoix broth with a touch of oven roasted cumin
Manchow
Asian soup with a twist of Indian are mixed with local garlic, chili pepper, and cilantro with a crispy noodle garnish
Sweet Corn
Homemade corn broth with asparagus and sweet corn kernels
Entree
Artichoke Matter Mushroom
Quartered artichoke hearts, green peas, and mushroom cooked in tomato and onion sauce with a touch of Fenugreek
Chef Special Sabji
Seasonal vegetables cooked in spinach paste amul cheese
Traditional Navratan
Mixture of sweet corn, fox nuts, carrots, beans, peas, cauliower, and cashews in a rich creamy onion sauce
Chana Masala
Chickpeas simmered in an onion tomato sauce
Eggplants Curry (Bagara Baigan)
True to its name bagara meaning tempering of spice, young eggplants are fried and then added to a simmering tangy gravy
Dal Makhani (Classic Punjabi Dish)
Black lentils, kidney beans, and split peas slow cooked over night to achieve a creamy, rich buttery avor
Tadka Dal
Yellow lentil curry sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices
Shahi Paneer
Homemade paneer cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with a hint of fenugreek
Paneer Labadar
Homemade paneer sautéed with bell peppers and onions cooked in a creamy cashew tomato gravy
Methi Malai Paneer
Homemade paneer, fresh fenugreek leaves, onions and creamy gravy
Malai Kofta
Minced paneer cheese dumplings stued with dry fruits and nuts cooked in an onion cashew gravy
Palak Kofta
Minced paneer cheese dumplings cooked in a creamy spinach and mustard sauce
Lasooni Palak Paneer
Homemade paneer cooked in a spinach puree with roasted garlic and onions
Murg Dehli-Wala Handi
Whole chicken marinated in yogurt and traditional spices grilled in tandoor, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce, and served in a ceramic clay pot
Chef's Manoj's Signature Shahi Lamb Shank
Vadouvan (French spice) rubbed domestic lamb shank pan seared and cooked in a cumin onion yogurt curry sauce
Chicken Curry
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken breast grilled in tandoor and cooked in a creamy onion, and bell pepper tomato sauce
Chicken Korma
Pieces of chicken thigh cooked in a rich aromatic onion sauce and cashew paste
Chicken Vindaloo (Spicy)
Chicken thigh meat and baby potatoes cooked in a spicy vindaloo sauce
Chicken Chettinad
Pieces of chicken thigh cooked in a spicy onion tomato sauce with coconut milk for a nice southern taste
Rajasthani Laal Maas (Spicy)
Bone-in cubes of goat meat made in a smoked methani chili pepper and onion sauce
Lamb Curry
Cubed boneless leg of lamb simmered in a brown onion tomato curry seasoned with cumin and garam masala spices
Lamb Pepper Masala
Cubed boneless leg of lamb seasoned with black pepper, sautéed in a spicy onion sauce with mixed bell peppers
Lamb Korma
Cubed boneless leg of lamb cooked with a creamy onion sauce and cashew paste
Shrimp Moilee
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a mixture of coconut milk, grated coconut and onion gravy with heirloom tomatoes
Madras Fish Curry
Swordsh cooked in a mixture of coconut milk and grated coconut, in a spicy sauce with curry leaves
Indo Chinese (The Magic Wok)
Kababs
Tandoori Mix Sizzler
Chicken Lamb Shrimp sh salad and Rice
Paneer Tikka Akbari
Fresh homemade paneer marinated in spices, mixed with yogurt, grilled in tandoor, and served with apricot chutney
Murgh Malai Tikka
Chicken tenders marinated in cream cheese, grilled in tandoor and served with hummus garnished, pine nuts
Ghost Chili Murgh Tikka
Pieces of chicken thigh marinated in Indian masala, grilled in tandoor, and served with hummus and roasted grape tomatoes
Traditional Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka masala spices grilled in tandoor and served with hummus spicy mint chutney
Lamb Chops
Rack of lamb marinated in yogurt and chef’s special spice blend, perfectly cooked in tandoor, and served with hummus and mint chutney
Dorah Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb kebab stued with chicken kebab garnished with spicy mayo
Jumbo Tiger Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in tandoori masala, grilled in tandoori oven, and served with guacamole beet sauce lemon
Saloni Machi
Faroe island salmon marinated in yogurt, sour cream, masala and spices topped with grape tomatoes, served over guacamole, garnished with beet sauce
Rice
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Marinated chicken leg cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot, and garnished with crispy caramelized onions and mint
Gosht Dum Biryani
Marinated cubes of bone-in goat meat cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot, garnished with caramelized onions and mint
Lamb Dum Biryani
Marinated cubes of boneless leg of lamb cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot, garnished with caramelized onions and mint
Jackfruit Biryani
marinated jackfruit cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint
Pulao
Fried basmati rice with peas, paneer, cumin, and cilantro
Basmati Rice
Plain white basmati rice
Bread
Tandoori Roti
Rumali Roti
Lacha Paratha
Pudina Paratha
Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Chili Garlic Naan
Truffle Butter Kulcha
Stuffed with onion, cheese, and chili, coated with true oil
Bread Basket
Pizza
Choice of toppings - bell peppers, onions, artichokes, broccoli
Desserts
Ras Malai Cheesecake
Indian cheesecake and malai topped with pistachio pieces , garnished with a carrot puree.
Gulab Jamun Malai
Gulab jamun with malai, topped with whipped cream and nuts.
Malai Shahi Tukra
Saffron cake with tutti fruity fanni, topped with malai.
Tres Leche
Rich,tender sponge cake delicately soaked in three luscious milks and covered with a white satiny cream topping.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Dark chocolate cake filled with rich and creamy chocolate ganache that flows from the center when heated.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Feeling hungry? Stop by for a taste of India! We have a wide variety of Indian cuisine, from North Indian to South Indian, along with foods from all over India. You’ll find hot & cold beverages to help cool off and a selection of sweets to refreshing any palate.
33 Main st, Newtown, CT 06404