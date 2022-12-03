Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

review star

No reviews yet

33 Main st

Newtown, CT 06404

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Butter Naan

N/A Beverages

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Sweet Lassi

$6.00

Masala Chai

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Salt lassi

$6.00

Appetizers

Palak Chaat

$10.00

Crispy baby spinach, yogurt, mint chutney, and date chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds

Puchkas

$10.00

Crispy semolina shells lled with boiled potatoes, yogurt, mint and tamarind chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds

Samosa

$8.00

A traditional Punjabi stued potato and pea pastry served with mint and tamarind chutney, one of India’s favorite snacks

Chili Paneer

$13.00

This aromatic dish is made with traditional Indian style cottage cheese sautéed with bell peppers, green onions and soy chili sauce

Lasooni Gobi

$12.00

Lightly battered cauliower sautéed in chili garlic tomato sauce, one of chef’s favorite dish

Vegetable Manchuri

$12.00

Seasonal vegetable dumplings mixed with chili, red onions, and bell peppers sautéed in chili garlic paste with a hint of oyster soy sauce, garnished with chopped green onion

Peppercorn Chicken

$14.00

Lightly our dusted chicken thighs cooked in Thai black pepper sauce, onion, and mixed bell peppers, garnished with green onion

Chili Chicken

$13.00

Lightly our dusted chicken thighs sautéed in chili sauce garnished with green onions

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Crab cakes made with chunks of blue swimming crab meat served with beet sauce and spice mayo

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Hot cherry peppers, chef special sauce

Butter Peppered Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp sautéed with mixed bell peppers, and onion, in chili garlic butter sauce

Chicken steam dumpling

$12.00

Chicken fried dumpling

$14.00

Chicken C.dumpling

$14.00

Salad

Dadi's (Grandma Salad)

$10.00

Tender leaves of arcadian mixed greens served with slices of avocado, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, garbanzo beans served with lemon vinaigrette dressing

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Salmon from the pristine waters of Faroe Island arcadian mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and avocado served with lemon vinaigrette dressing

Mint Rita

$4.00

Yogurt mixed with mint, cucumber, onion, and roasted cumin

Mango chutny

$5.00

Soup

Dumpling & Noodle Soup Bowl

$10.00

chicken dumpling seasonal vegetable roasted garlic

Chef Manoj's Seafood Bowl

$12.00

Seafood mix with mirepoix, shallots and a touch of white wine

Cumin Lentil

$6.00

Red Lentils simmered in Mirepoix broth with a touch of oven roasted cumin

Manchow

$6.00

Asian soup with a twist of Indian are mixed with local garlic, chili pepper, and cilantro with a crispy noodle garnish

Sweet Corn

$6.00

Homemade corn broth with asparagus and sweet corn kernels

Entree

Artichoke Matter Mushroom

$16.00

Quartered artichoke hearts, green peas, and mushroom cooked in tomato and onion sauce with a touch of Fenugreek

Bhindi masala

$18.00

Chef Special Sabji

$18.00

Seasonal vegetables cooked in spinach paste amul cheese

Traditional Navratan

$16.00

Mixture of sweet corn, fox nuts, carrots, beans, peas, cauliower, and cashews in a rich creamy onion sauce

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chickpeas simmered in an onion tomato sauce

Eggplants Curry (Bagara Baigan)

$17.00

True to its name bagara meaning tempering of spice, young eggplants are fried and then added to a simmering tangy gravy

Baigan bharta

$20.00Out of stock

Dal Makhani (Classic Punjabi Dish)

$16.00

Black lentils, kidney beans, and split peas slow cooked over night to achieve a creamy, rich buttery avor

Tadka Dal

$15.00

Yellow lentil curry sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Shahi Paneer

$18.00

Homemade paneer cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with a hint of fenugreek

Paneer makhni

$18.00

Paneer Labadar

$16.00

Homemade paneer sautéed with bell peppers and onions cooked in a creamy cashew tomato gravy

Methi Malai Paneer

$17.00

Homemade paneer, fresh fenugreek leaves, onions and creamy gravy

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Minced paneer cheese dumplings stued with dry fruits and nuts cooked in an onion cashew gravy

Palak Kofta

$16.00

Minced paneer cheese dumplings cooked in a creamy spinach and mustard sauce

Lasooni Palak Paneer

$16.00

Homemade paneer cooked in a spinach puree with roasted garlic and onions

Murg Dehli-Wala Handi

$38.00

Whole chicken marinated in yogurt and traditional spices grilled in tandoor, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce, and served in a ceramic clay pot

Murgh dehli wala

$20.00

Chef's Manoj's Signature Shahi Lamb Shank

$30.00Out of stock

Vadouvan (French spice) rubbed domestic lamb shank pan seared and cooked in a cumin onion yogurt curry sauce

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken breast grilled in tandoor and cooked in a creamy onion, and bell pepper tomato sauce

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Pieces of chicken thigh cooked in a rich aromatic onion sauce and cashew paste

Chicken Vindaloo (Spicy)

$18.00

Chicken thigh meat and baby potatoes cooked in a spicy vindaloo sauce

Chicken Chettinad

$18.00

Pieces of chicken thigh cooked in a spicy onion tomato sauce with coconut milk for a nice southern taste

Rajasthani Laal Maas (Spicy)

$20.00

Bone-in cubes of goat meat made in a smoked methani chili pepper and onion sauce

Lamb vindaloo

$20.00

Lamb Curry

$20.00

Cubed boneless leg of lamb simmered in a brown onion tomato curry seasoned with cumin and garam masala spices

Lamb Pepper Masala

$20.00

Cubed boneless leg of lamb seasoned with black pepper, sautéed in a spicy onion sauce with mixed bell peppers

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Cubed boneless leg of lamb cooked with a creamy onion sauce and cashew paste

Shrimp Moilee

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a mixture of coconut milk, grated coconut and onion gravy with heirloom tomatoes

Madras Fish Curry

$20.00

Swordsh cooked in a mixture of coconut milk and grated coconut, in a spicy sauce with curry leaves

Indo Chinese (The Magic Wok)

Served with jasmine rice

Indo Chinese Combo Fish

$20.00

Indo Chinese Combo Shrimp

$20.00

Indo Chinese Combo Chicken

$18.00

Indo Chinese Combo Paneer

$18.00

Indo Chinese Combo Tofu

$18.00

Indo Chinese Combo Veggie

$18.00

Kababs

Tandoori Mix Sizzler

$60.00Out of stock

Chicken Lamb Shrimp sh salad and Rice

Paneer Tikka Akbari

$16.00

Fresh homemade paneer marinated in spices, mixed with yogurt, grilled in tandoor, and served with apricot chutney

Murgh Malai Tikka

$18.00

Chicken tenders marinated in cream cheese, grilled in tandoor and served with hummus garnished, pine nuts

Ghost Chili Murgh Tikka

$17.00

Pieces of chicken thigh marinated in Indian masala, grilled in tandoor, and served with hummus and roasted grape tomatoes

Traditional Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka masala spices grilled in tandoor and served with hummus spicy mint chutney

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Rack of lamb marinated in yogurt and chef’s special spice blend, perfectly cooked in tandoor, and served with hummus and mint chutney

Dorah Seekh Kebab

$22.00

Minced lamb kebab stued with chicken kebab garnished with spicy mayo

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated in tandoori masala, grilled in tandoori oven, and served with guacamole beet sauce lemon

Saloni Machi

$24.00

Faroe island salmon marinated in yogurt, sour cream, masala and spices topped with grape tomatoes, served over guacamole, garnished with beet sauce

Rice

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$20.00

Marinated chicken leg cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot, and garnished with crispy caramelized onions and mint

Gosht Dum Biryani

$22.00

Marinated cubes of bone-in goat meat cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot, garnished with caramelized onions and mint

Lamb Dum Biryani

$22.00

Marinated cubes of boneless leg of lamb cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot, garnished with caramelized onions and mint

Jackfruit Biryani

$18.00

marinated jackfruit cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saron, and basmati rice in a sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint

Vegetable biryani

$18.00

Pulao

$10.00

Fried basmati rice with peas, paneer, cumin, and cilantro

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Plain white basmati rice

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

$12.00

Szechaun Fried

$12.00

Hakka Noodles

$13.00

Szechaun Noodle

$13.00

Bread

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Rumali Roti

$4.00

Lacha Paratha

$6.00

Pudina Paratha

$6.00

Butter Naan

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Chili Garlic Naan

$6.00

Truffle Butter Kulcha

$9.00

Stuffed with onion, cheese, and chili, coated with true oil

Bread Basket

$16.00

Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Choice of toppings - bell peppers, onions, artichokes, broccoli

Desserts

Ras Malai Cheesecake

$10.00

Indian cheesecake and malai topped with pistachio pieces , garnished with a carrot puree.

Gulab Jamun Malai

$8.00

Gulab jamun with malai, topped with whipped cream and nuts.

Malai Shahi Tukra

$10.00

Saffron cake with tutti fruity fanni, topped with malai.

Tres Leche

$9.00

Rich,tender sponge cake delicately soaked in three luscious milks and covered with a white satiny cream topping.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Dark chocolate cake filled with rich and creamy chocolate ganache that flows from the center when heated.

Frozen Desserts

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Feeling hungry? Stop by for a taste of India! We have a wide variety of Indian cuisine, from North Indian to South Indian, along with foods from all over India. You’ll find hot & cold beverages to help cool off and a selection of sweets to refreshing any palate.

Website

Location

33 Main st, Newtown, CT 06404

Directions

