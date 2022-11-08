Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rey de Copas

411 Garfield Street South

Parkland, WA 98499

Appetizers

Nachos (Choice of Meat)

$13.50

corn tortilla chips on top refried beans with your choice of meat (carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas, adobada, shredded beef or shredded chicken) sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Asada Fries (Choice of Meat)

$10.50

French fries, Cheese, sour cream, guacamole. pico de gallo

3 Mini Tostadas

$6.99

Beans, lettuce

Rey Platter

$17.99

Beans Dip, Cheese Quesadilla, Rolled Tacos, Nachos, Mini Chimichanga

Salad & Soup

Taco Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Caldo De Res

$18.00

Beef Broth, Carrots, Potatoes, Corn, Squash, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro

Birria

$18.95

Tortas

Regular Torta

$10.99

Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoe, Choice of Meat

Rey Torta

$12.99

Beans, Beef, Chorizo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Queso Fresco

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$10.99

Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole, Cheese

Seafood Burrito

$12.25

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Quesadilla any Meat

$13.50

La Quesadilla Gringa

$14.50

Cheese, Ham, Shrimp, Green & Red Pepper

Quesabirria

$5.99

Tacos

Street Tacos

$2.25

Onions, Cilantro, Choice of any Meat

Fish Tacos

$3.75

Red Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$3.75

Red Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce

(5) Rolled Tacos

$12.50

Shredded Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso Fresco

Birria Tacos

$3.50

Mexican Favorites

Carne Asada Plate

$20.99

Rice, Beans, Green Onions, Jalapeno Toriado, Guacamole, Lettuce, Radish, Pico de Gallo

Camarones Ala Diabla

$18.50

Shrimp, Rey Special Sauce, Rice, Beans

Pollo Ala Crema

$17.50

Chicken, Mushroom, Onions, Rey Special Sauce, Rice, Beans

Chile Verde

$16.50

Chunks of Pork, Mild Green Sauce, Rice, Beans

Chile Relleno

$14.50

Stuffed Pepper, Home Made Sauce, Rice, Beans

Pollo Con Mole

$17.50

Chicken Breast & Leg, Ajonjoli, Rey Special Sauce, Rice, Beans

(2) Enchiladas (Choice of Sauce)

$15.50

Shredded Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Rice, Beans

Burrito Bandera (Choice of Meat)

$17.75

Rice, Beans inside, Green Sauce, Cream Sauce, Red Sauce

Chimichangas

$14.50

Shredded Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Red Sauce, Rice Beans

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.75

Mojarra Frita

$20.99

Birria Plate

$20.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.50

Red / Green / Yellow Pepper, Onions, Rice, Beans

Beef Fajitas

$19.00

Red / Green / Yellow Pepper, Onions, Rice, Beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.50

Red / Green / Yellow Pepper, Onions, Rice, Beans

Fajitas Trio Mix

$22.00

Chicken, Beef & Shrimp, Red / Green / Yellow Pepper, Onions, Rice, Beans

Breakfast

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

Corn Tortilla, Egg, Chopped Beef, Salsa, Rice, Beans

Chilaquiles Verde

$11.00

Tortilla Chips Simmered in Green Salsa, Eggs, Queso Fresco, Diced Onions, Cilantro

Chilaquiles Rojo

$11.00

Breakfast Plate

$11.99

Ham, Bacon or Chorizo with Eggs, Rice, Beans

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Choice of Ham, Bacon or Chorizo with Eggs

Machaca Con Huevo

$11.99

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

(2) Soft Tacos (Any Meat)

$7.99

Desserts

Churros with Ice Ceam

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Sopapilla with Ice cream

$6.50

Sopapilla or Churro

$2.90

Sides

Rice

$3.80

Beans

$3.80

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Tortilla

$2.00

Jalapeños Toreados

$2.75

French Fries

$3.45

Side Any Meat

$5.00

Sour Cream

$2.50

Guacamole

$2.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Cheese

$2.25

Ranch

$1.25

Chipotle

$1.25

Sour Cream

$4.50

Guacamole

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Cheese

$4.50

Ranch

$4.50

Chipotle

$4.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Mexican Sodas

Jarritos

$3.90

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
