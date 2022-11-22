Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Trapper's Sushi - Parkland

870 Reviews

$$

323 Garfield Street S.

Suite 102

Tacoma, WA 98444

**Sushi Rolls A-D

*Amazing Roll

*Amazing Roll

$15.50

Tempura shrimp & spicy sauce covered with tuna, avocado & teriyaki.

*Andromeda Roll

*Andromeda Roll

$13.95

Crystal shrimp, tempura shrimp, white onion, green onion, garlic sauce, spicy crab, & rolled in tempura crumbs. Topped with Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, & warrior sauce.

*Asparagus Roll

*Asparagus Roll

$11.00

Tempura asparagus, spicy sauce, teriyaki & avocado

*Barackade Roll

*Barackade Roll

$15.50

Garlic cilantro sauce, white onion, avocado & crystal shrimp rolled in French fried onions covered with seared Tuna, ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.

*Bonney Lake Roll

*Bonney Lake Roll

$16.50

Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.

*Brooklyn Roll

*Brooklyn Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab, tempura zucchini, cucumber, garlic cilantro sauce topped with avocado teriyaki sauce and tempura crumbs.

*Buddha Roll

*Buddha Roll

$14.50

Crystal shrimp topped with avocado, green onion, hot sauce, teriyaki & sweet chili sauce.

*Buddhalicious Roll

*Buddhalicious Roll

$15.00

Crystal Shrimp, cream cheese fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, green onion & teriyaki.

*California Crunch Roll

*California Crunch Roll

$11.50

Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs

*California Roll

*California Roll

$10.00

Crab & avocado.

*Captain Crunch Roll

*Captain Crunch Roll

$15.00

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki & masago rolled in tempura crumbs.

*Covington Roll

*Covington Roll

$16.95

Tempura shrimp, tempura asparagus, spicy crab & cucumber covered in tuna with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Cryssi Roll

*Cryssi Roll

$13.50

Garlic sauce, asparagus, portabella mushroom, zucchini, white onion & cucumber fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, a touch of hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Dragon Roll

*Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp & cucumber covered with eel, avocado & teriyaki.

**Sushi Rolls E-P

*Firecracker (Tony) Roll

*Firecracker (Tony) Roll

$12.00

Salmon & jalapeno in tempura with cream cheese.

*Jaysin HAND ROLL

*Jaysin HAND ROLL

$9.50

Spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.

*Magnificent Roll

*Magnificent Roll

$16.50

Cream cheese, spicy tuna, & crystal shrimp. Topped with a fire fried jalapeño, habanero masago, warrior sauce, Sriracha,& teriyaki sauce.

*Mariner Roll

*Mariner Roll

$12.50

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & cucumber.

*Marvelous Roll

*Marvelous Roll

$16.50

Tempura shrimp & tuna in a garlic cilantro sauce covered with teriyaki & avocado.

*Miles Roll

*Miles Roll

$17.00

Cream cheese, spicy crab & corkscrew shrimp topped with tempura eel, teriyaki, creamy sauce & green onion.

*Monster Roll

*Monster Roll

$17.50

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs topped with eel & teriyaki.

*Mountain Roll

*Mountain Roll

$17.50

Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.

*Mr. Charlie Roll

*Mr. Charlie Roll

$16.50

Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, masago & green onion topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili and special sauce.

*Mt. Rainier Roll

*Mt. Rainier Roll

$17.95

Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.

*Mt. Si Roll

*Mt. Si Roll

$15.50

Smoked salmon, apple and cream cheese topped with avocado and sweet chili sauce.

*New York Roll

*New York Roll

$11.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.

*Phoenix Roll

*Phoenix Roll

$13.00

Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, spicy sauce & Japanese pepper

*Puyallup Roll

*Puyallup Roll

$15.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

**Sushi Rolls Q-S

*Rainbow Roll

*Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab covered with tuna, salmon & Albacore.

*Rammy Roll

*Rammy Roll

$14.00

Crystal shrimp & spicy sauce topped with kamikaze-hot spicy crystal shrimp and green onion.

*Release the Kraken

*Release the Kraken

$17.50

Crystal shrimp covered with tuna & octopus, topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago and teriyaki

*Rock & Roll

*Rock & Roll

$17.00

Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.

*Salmon Skin Roll

*Salmon Skin Roll

$12.50

Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.

*Samantha Roll

*Samantha Roll

$22.95

Lobster and tempura avocado, topped with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!

*Seahawk Roll

*Seahawk Roll

$14.50

Eel, cucumber, teriyaki & avocado.

*Seattle Roll

*Seattle Roll

$12.50

Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion

*Skywalker Roll

*Skywalker Roll

$17.00

Snow crab & avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, tempura crumbs and green onion, drizzled with Covington sauce and teriyaki.

*Smurf Roll

*Smurf Roll

$11.50

Tempura portabella mushroom, garlic sauce covered with avocado & teriyaki.

*Sonic Roll

*Sonic Roll

$13.50

Tempura salmon in garlic sauce with cucumber, teriyaki & masago.

*Sounder Roll

*Sounder Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab cream cheese & cucumber covered with salmon, avocado, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Spicy California Roll

*Spicy California Roll

$10.50

Spicy crab & avocado.

*Spicy Tuna Roll

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy sauce & tuna.

*Spider Roll

*Spider Roll

$16.50

Spicy sauce, soft shell crab, cucumber & masago.

*Stp Roll

*Stp Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, white onion & garlic cilantro sauce covered with avocado, topped with spicy albacore, tempura crumbs hot sauce, warrior sauce & green onions.

*Sushi Town Roll

*Sushi Town Roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, white onion, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.

**Sushi Rolls T-Z

*Thrill Roll

*Thrill Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeno & white onion topped with avocado, honey-Sriracha corkscrew shrimp, Japanese mayo, honey Sriracha lime sauce & cilantro.

*Timmy Roll

*Timmy Roll

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & spicy crab fried in tempura topped with hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Tis' the Salmon Roll

*Tis' the Salmon Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño. Topped with tempura smoked salmon, cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated over drizzle of Lucy sauce.

*Trapper Roll

*Trapper Roll

$15.50

Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.

*Trump Roll

*Trump Roll

$19.50

Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)

*Tukwila Roll

*Tukwila Roll

$15.50

Spicy crab, cucumber & corkscrew shrimp topped with avocado, lemon slices, blue masago, green jalapeno masago, sweet chili sauce & teriyaki.

*Uncle Steve Roll

*Uncle Steve Roll

$12.50

Spicy tuna, green onion. jalapeno & masago.

*Vader Roll

*Vader Roll

$17.95

Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.

*Veggie Roll

*Veggie Roll

$10.00

Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.

*Volcano Roll

*Volcano Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Warrior Roll

*Warrior Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber & spicy sauce covered with tuna, special sauce, masago & green onion.

*Willis Roll

*Willis Roll

$14.50

Spicy crab, green onion & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs covered in special sauce, teriyaki & cilantro.

*Yuppie Roll

*Yuppie Roll

$10.00

Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, & spicy sauce.

*Zucchini Roll

*Zucchini Roll

$10.00

Tempura zucchini, teriyaki & spicy sauce.

**Appetizers

*Crispy Fried Calamari

*Crispy Fried Calamari

$10.50

Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.

*Crystal Shrimp Appetizer

*Crystal Shrimp Appetizer

$7.00

Four crystal shrimp served with a tempura dipping sauce.

*Cucumber Salad

*Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Cucumber salad with a ponzu dressing.

*Edamame

*Edamame

$4.00

Edamame served with salt.

*Gyoza

*Gyoza

$7.50

Fried pork pot stickers.

*Miso Soup

*Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso soup with wakame and tofu.

*Rice

*Rice

$2.00

Side of rice

*Sashimi (App)

*Sashimi (App)

$14.95

A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (6 piece).

*Seaweed Salad

*Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Marinated seaweed, sesame seeds.

*Shishito Peppers

*Shishito Peppers

$8.00

8 Shishito peppers, lightly battered in tempura and fried. Served with warrior sauce.

*Shrooman

*Shrooman

$12.95

Portabella mushroom, spicy tuna and cream cheese, fried in tempura. Topped with masago, warrior sauce and teriyaki.

*Soft Shell Crab

*Soft Shell Crab

$8.50

Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.

*Squid Salad

*Squid Salad

$6.50

Squid and marinated veggies.

*Tempura Shrimp (App)

*Tempura Shrimp (App)

$7.95

Battered and fried shrimp, sweet dipping sauce (4 piece).

*Tempura Vegetable (App)

*Tempura Vegetable (App)

$7.95

Battered and fried fresh seasonal vegetables, sweet dipping sauce.

*Trapper Bites

*Trapper Bites

$10.00

Tempura fried krab bites served with our Lucy sauce.

**Teriyaki & Tempura

*Teriyaki Chicken

*Teriyaki Chicken

$16.95

Grilled chicken thighs served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.

*Teriyaki Salmon

*Teriyaki Salmon

$20.95

Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.

*Teriyaki Steak

*Teriyaki Steak

$24.95

10 oz Angus sirloin served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.

**Sushi Entrees

*Long Roll Variety

*Long Roll Variety

$24.95

Four pieces of the Trapper, Buddha, Mt. Rainier and Mountain long rolls.

*Nigiri Plate

*Nigiri Plate

$24.95

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp and Surf Clam.

*Sashimi Plate

*Sashimi Plate

$24.95

A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece).

*Sushi Combo

*Sushi Combo

$24.95

Roll of the month and a chef’s choice variety of either 5 piece nigiri OR 6 piece sashimi.

*Trapper’s Dinner

*Trapper’s Dinner

$27.95

Roll of the month, 6 piece nigiri and 6 piece sashimi.

**Desserts

*Fried Ice Cream

*Fried Ice Cream

$8.50

Vanilla bean ice cream covered with pound cake and fried in a sweet tempura batter, topped with a caramel and chocolate drizzle

*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream

*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream

$4.95

Pounded sticky rice with a cookies and cream ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mango

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mango

$4.95

Pounded sticky rice with a mango ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.95

Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry

*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry

$4.95

Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream Flight

*Mochi Ice Cream Flight

$9.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Mr. Pibb

$3.95

Powerade

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Boxed Apple Juice

$2.50

Boxed Cran Raspberry

$2.50

Boxed White Grape Apple

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Fruit Punch

$2.50Out of stock

Grape Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Grape Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Iced Black Tea (Sweet)

$3.95

Iced Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.95

Iced Green Tea (Sweet)

$3.95Out of stock

Iced Raspberry Black Tea (Sweet)

$3.95

Kid's Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Happy Mac & Cheese Bites

Happy Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Creamy mac & cheese in bite size pieces served with sliced apples and rice

Kid's California Surf Roll

Kid's California Surf Roll

$8.95

Cooked crab & avocado roll served with sliced apples.

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Grilled chicken thighs & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples and rice

Kid's Crystal Shrimp

Kid's Crystal Shrimp

$8.95

Breaded deep fried shrimp served with sliced apples and rice.

Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll

Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll

$8.95

Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples.

Kids Crab Bites

Kids Crab Bites

$8.95

Tempura fried seasoned Krab pieces served with sliced apples and rice.

Kids Rice

Kids Rice

$1.00

Bowl of rice.

Kid’s Golden Nuggets

Kid’s Golden Nuggets

$8.95

Breaded chicken nuggets served with apples and rice.

Nigiri

GF - Albacore

GF - Albacore

$7.50
GF - Mackerel Nigiri

GF - Mackerel Nigiri

$6.50
GF - Octopus Nigiri

GF - Octopus Nigiri

$7.00
GF - Salmon Nigiri

GF - Salmon Nigiri

$7.50
GF - Seared Tuna Nigiri

GF - Seared Tuna Nigiri

$8.50
GF - Shrimp Nigiri

GF - Shrimp Nigiri

$6.50
GF - Squid Nigiri

GF - Squid Nigiri

$7.00
GF - Surf Clam Nigiri

GF - Surf Clam Nigiri

$6.50
GF - Tuna Nigiri

GF - Tuna Nigiri

$8.50
GF - Yellowtail Nigiri

GF - Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.50

Sushi Entrees

GF - Sashimi Plate (12pc)

GF - Sashimi Plate (12pc)

$34.95

A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece)

GF - Nigiri Plate

GF - Nigiri Plate

$32.95

Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, shrimp and surf clam (10 piece)

Teriyaki

GF - Teriyaki Chicken

GF - Teriyaki Chicken

$16.95

Grilled chicken thighs with gluten-free teriyaki sauce.

GF - Teriyaki Salmon

GF - Teriyaki Salmon

$20.95

Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.

GF - Teriyaki Steak

GF - Teriyaki Steak

$23.95

10 oz. top sirloin with gluten free teriyaki sauce.

Long Rolls

GF Baja

GF Baja

$13.50

Spicy tuna & avocado rolled in tofu paper.

GF Buddha

GF Buddha

$17.00

Sushi shrimp, snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, green onion, sweet chili & hot sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.

GF California

GF California

$11.50

Snow crab, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper.

GF Mountain

GF Mountain

$18.50

Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with tuna, salmon, Albacore, snow crab, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.

GF Mr. Charlie

GF Mr. Charlie

$17.00

Ebi shrimp, spicy salmon, cucumber, green onion rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili & Covington sauce.

GF New York

GF New York

$12.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese rolled in tofu paper.

GF Phoenix

GF Phoenix

$14.00

Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce rolled maki style with tofu paper topped with gluten-free Ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.

GF Rainbow

GF Rainbow

$12.50

Snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper topped with salmon, tuna & Albacore.

GF Seattle

GF Seattle

$13.50

Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion rolled in tofu paper.

GF Spicy Tuna

GF Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Spicy sauce & tuna rolled in tofu paper.

GF Trapper

GF Trapper

$16.50

Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with cooked scallops, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.

GF Trump

GF Trump

$20.95

Sushi ebi, cucumber, cream cheese rolled in tofu paper, topped with salmon, torched garlic sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.

Platters

*Cascade Platter (4HR PREP)

$79.95

Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare. Twelve orders of Nigiri (24 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Octopus, and Surf Clam.

*Mount Adams (4HR PREP)

$120.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twelve (12) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Firecracker, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.

*Mount Baker (4HR PREP)

$160.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of 16 Rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.

*Mount Rainier Platter (4HR PREP)

$220.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twenty-two (22) rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup, (2) Mountain, (2) Willis, (2) Mr. Charlie.

*Mount St. Helens Platter (4HR PREP)

$80.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Eight (8) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Buddha, Trapper, Firecracker, Bonney Lake, Puyallup. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT PLATTERS THAT HAVE A DEFAULT TIME OF 4 HOURS THE LATEST ORDER TIME IS 5PM FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. IF PAST THAT TIME THE PLATTER WILL BE READY BY THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY.***

*Olympic Mountain Platter (4HR PREP)

$160.00

Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare. Twenty-four orders of Nigiri (48 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Octopus, Surf Clam, Seared Tuna, Seared Salmon, Seared Albacore, Smoked Salmon, Fresh Water Eel.

*Tahoma Platter (4HR PREP)

$90.00

Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRs to prepare. Ten pieces Nigiri & sixteen pieces Sashimi (36 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, & Shrimp Nigiri. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore Sashimi.

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout
Sunday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

323 Garfield Street S., Suite 102, Tacoma, WA 98444

Trapper's Sushi Co. image
Trapper's Sushi Co. image
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

