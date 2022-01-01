Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacoma sushi restaurants you'll love

Tacoma restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Tacoma

Trapper's Sushi Co. image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Rock & Roll$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*California Crunch Roll$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Happy Teriyaki image

 

Happy Teriyaki

12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Yakisoba$12.99
Chicken Yakisoba
Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Teriyaki$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
More about Happy Teriyaki

