Tacoma sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Tacoma
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|*Rock & Roll
|$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
|*Puyallup Roll
|$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
|*Bonney Lake Roll
|$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
|Popular items
|*California Roll
|$9.00
Crab & avocado.
|*Bonney Lake Roll
|$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
|*California Crunch Roll
|$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs