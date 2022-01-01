Chili in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chili
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Outlaw Chili Dog
|$11.99
Nathans Famous gourmet hot dog, house made spicy 3 bean chili, shredded cheddar, diced onion, fresh jalapenos
|Outlaw Chili Bowl
|$6.79
Spicy house made chili
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Beef Chili Cup
|$8.00
Tillamook white cheddar and scallion
|Beef Chili Bowl
|$12.00
Tillamook white cheddar and scallion
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma
|Chili Paste Side
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
|Texas Style Firefighter Chili
|$8.99
All beef Texas style chili with red and green bell peppers, chipotle and jalapeno peppers, minced onion and fresh garlic
|Chili-Cheese Nachos
|$14.99
Corn chips slathered in queso. Topped with all beef Texas style chili, sweet corn kernels, pico de gallo and sprinkled with shredded cheddar.