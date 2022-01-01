Chili in Tacoma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chili Lime Corn$4.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Outlaw Chili Dog$11.99
Nathans Famous gourmet hot dog, house made spicy 3 bean chili, shredded cheddar, diced onion, fresh jalapenos
Outlaw Chili Bowl$6.79
Spicy house made chili
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Chili Cup$8.00
Tillamook white cheddar and scallion
Beef Chili Bowl$12.00
Tillamook white cheddar and scallion
More about Harmon Pac Ave
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall

4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Paste Side
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2121 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (5621 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
746247d7-a288-4c1d-8820-748101a20c97 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Texas Style Firefighter Chili$8.99
All beef Texas style chili with red and green bell peppers, chipotle and jalapeno peppers, minced onion and fresh garlic
Chili-Cheese Nachos$14.99
Corn chips slathered in queso. Topped with all beef Texas style chili, sweet corn kernels, pico de gallo and sprinkled with shredded cheddar.
More about E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

