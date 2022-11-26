Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rhein Haus Tacoma

649 Division Ave

Tacoma, WA 98403

Popular Items

Barbacoa Tacos
Quesadilla
Shrimp Culican Ceviche

SPECIALS

Sopes

$10.00

Two fried masa sopes with guajillo-braised beef, black bean puree, tomato, red onion, cilantro, and avocado

Pozole

Pozole

$12.00Out of stock

Braised pork in a tomato, chili and hominy broth. Served with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onion, radish, lime and tostadas.

Torta Milanesa

$16.00

Crispy-breaded pork cutlet with black bean puree, lettuce, red onion, pickled jalapeño, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise on a house-made telera roll.

Cranberry Tamales

$6.00

Two spiced corn masa tamales filled with apple cranberry compote and walnut marzipan.

APPETIZERS

Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$7.00

Tomato-jalapeño, roasted tomatillo-serrano, and fresh pico de gallo. With chips cooked in rice oil.

FULL Guacamole

FULL Guacamole

$14.00

Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, onion, tomato, and serrano chile. Served with chips cooked in rice oil.

HALF Guacamole

$7.50

Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, onion, tomato, and serrano chile. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. Half portion.

Jalapeño Queso

$7.00

House-made queso sauce served with chips cooked in rice oil.

Tres Amigos

$9.00

House-made jalapeño queso, tomato-jalapeño salsa, and refried pinto bean dip served with chips cooked in rice oil.

Shrimp Culican Ceviche

Shrimp Culican Ceviche

$15.00

Poached shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, in a sweet and savory sauce. Served with tostadas

Grilled Corn Esquites

Grilled Corn Esquites

$10.00

Corn grilled and sliced off the cob, crema, cotija, Japanese mayonnaise, chile powder, and lime.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$10.00

Crispy fried pork skins served with jalapeño queso.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

House chips cooked in rice oil, black beans, melted monterey, jalapeño queso, pickled onion, pickled jalapeño, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, guacamole, and cilantro.

Pork Spareribs

Pork Spareribs

$15.00

1lb bone-in pork spare rib bites, chipotle, balsamic, soy sauce, red onion, cilantro.

Tostadas

$12.00

Two crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, crema, tomato, and pickled jalapeño.

SOUP & SALAD

Pasilla Chicken Soup

Pasilla Chicken Soup

$12.00

Pasilla chile, chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, avocado, diced onions, crema, cilantro, lime, and crispy tortilla strips.

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Black beans, sauteed spicy spinach, crema, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, shaved cucumber, carrot, cherry & grape tomatoes in a agave-lime-serrano vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted and marinated beets, pumpkin seed hummus, orange, arugula, chayote squash, pumpkin seeds, apple cider vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette.

TACOS

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.00

Chipotle-braised chicken breast, avocado, diced onion, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro.

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled or beer battered (G) Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro.

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.00

Beef braised in chile and spices, avocado salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.00

Marinated grilled pork, avocado salsa, pineapple, diced onion, cilantro, habanero hot sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp sautéed in chile oil. With cabbage, aioli, cilantro, and pico de gallo.

Kale Mushroom Tacos

$10.00

Spicy kale and sautéed mushrooms, crema, and cotija cheese.

PLATOS

Enchilada SUIZA CHEESE

Enchilada SUIZA CHEESE

$17.00

Cheese enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada SUIZA CHICKEN

Enchilada SUIZA CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada ROJA CHEESE

Enchilada ROJA CHEESE

$17.00

Cheese enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a red New Mexico chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada ROJA CHICKEN

Enchilada ROJA CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a red New Mexico chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$29.00

Marinated grilled New York strip steak with pinto beans, grilled onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and corn tortillas.

Shrimp in Salsa Brava

Shrimp in Salsa Brava

$22.00

White gulf shrimp sautéed in chile oil and topped with an herb salad. Served with rice, beans, and warm tortillas.

Beef Shank Chili Colorado

$23.00

Bone-in beef shank ossobuco braised in chiles, garlic, onion, cumin, and herbs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Yucatan Chicken

$21.00

Grilled achiote-marinated half chicken, pickled red onions, and cilantro over black beans. Served with rice, corn tortillas and habanero hot sauce on the side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro.

Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of: Chicken Tinga, Beef Barbacoa, Al Pastor, Shrimp (+$3), Crispy Pork Carnitas (+$5), or Kale & Mushroom. With rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and crema wrapped in a flour tortilla.

DESSERT

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Sponge cakes soaked in sweetened milk, toasted meringue, lime zest and hibiscus powder

Churros

$3.00

House-made, cinnamon and sugar dusted and served with a caramel sauce

Choco Flan

$9.00

Flan with chocolate cake base, and house-made whipped cream.

Panna Cotta

$5.00

Coconut panna cotta served with toasted coconut and caramelized pineapple caramel

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Crispy flour tortilla with melted monterey cheese.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Warm flour tortilla with pinto beans and cheese.

Kids Burger

$6.00

Grilled patty (beef or black bean) with cheese. Served with French fries.

Kids Fries

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Jarritos (Tamarind)

Poquitos makes its way to Tacoma!

649 Division Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403

