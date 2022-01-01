Tacoma bars & lounges you'll love

Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrita Brisket Lenera$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
Squash Enchilada$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Sandwich$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
Brasato di Maiale$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
More about Cooks Tavern
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Blazing Onion Burger$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Sweet Hickory BBQ$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
Fiesta Queso Dip$9.49
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
More about Hops n Drops
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
Verde Carnitas Enchiladas$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
Southwest Enchiladas$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
More about The Matador
Katie Downs image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, pepperoni, and white onion.
Veggie Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
Luau Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, provolone cheese, green onion, and sliced tomato.
More about Katie Downs
Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hungarian Goulash$14.00
bowl of hearty beef stew, tomato, onion, carrot, potato and spices / finished with sour cream & green onion (GF)
Apple Strudel$6.00
Flaky Pastry Crust / Spiced Apples / Whipped Cream / Powdered Sugar
Add vanilla ice cream $3
Jägerschnitzel$18.00
2 (4oz.) pretzel-breaded pork cutlets, bacon and mushroom gravy, parsley
(Sides available for additional charges)
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
Farrelli's Wood Fire Pizza image

 

Farrelli's Wood Fire Pizza

5104 Grand Loop, Ruston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Farrelli's Wood Fire Pizza
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

3518 6th Ave., Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (3903 reviews)
Takeout
More about Farrelli's Pizza
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

210 Garfield Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (2728 reviews)
Takeout
More about Farrelli's Pizza
The Redd Dog image

 

The Redd Dog

2805 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Redd Dog

