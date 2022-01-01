Tacoma bars & lounges you'll love
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Burrita Brisket Lenera
|$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
|Squash Enchilada
|$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cooks Tavern
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Sandwich
|$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
|Brasato di Maiale
|$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
|Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger
|$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Milkshakes
|$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
|Blazing Onion Burger
|$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Sweet Hickory BBQ
|$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
|Fiesta Queso Dip
|$9.49
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
|Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|Popular items
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE
|$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
More about The Matador
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
|Verde Carnitas Enchiladas
|$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
|Southwest Enchiladas
|$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
More about Katie Downs
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, pepperoni, and white onion.
|Veggie Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
|Luau Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, provolone cheese, green onion, and sliced tomato.
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
Rhein Haus & Wally's
649 Division Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Hungarian Goulash
|$14.00
bowl of hearty beef stew, tomato, onion, carrot, potato and spices / finished with sour cream & green onion (GF)
|Apple Strudel
|$6.00
Flaky Pastry Crust / Spiced Apples / Whipped Cream / Powdered Sugar
Add vanilla ice cream $3
|Jägerschnitzel
|$18.00
2 (4oz.) pretzel-breaded pork cutlets, bacon and mushroom gravy, parsley
(Sides available for additional charges)