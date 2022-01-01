Prawns in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve prawns
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Side Prawn Skewer
|$7.00
|Prawn Fajitas
|$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Prawn & Scallop Ceviche
|$13.50
Aji Amarillo, mango, avocado, serrano chiles, cilantro, red onion escabeche, fried plantains
More about Asado
Asado
2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma
|Prawn and Turf
|$18.00
Steak Tips, Spiced Cream Sauce, Salsa Criolla, Cotija Cheese, Grilled Prawns, Grilled Potato Bread
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Habanero Mango Prawns
|$20.99
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Haba Prawns
|$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
More about Katie Downs
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Lemon Caper Prawns (8)
|$20.00
Prawns sautéed with garlic, lemon, green onion, capers, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.
|Prawns Diablo (8)
|$20.00
Prawns sautéed with green onion, garlic, tomato, crushed red pepper, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.
|Tacos W/ Prawns
|$25.00
Grilled Prawns, tortilla, slaw, mango salsa, topped with lime crema sauce, cotija cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of side.