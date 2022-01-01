Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Prawn Skewer$7.00
Prawn Fajitas$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Prawn & Scallop Ceviche$13.50
Aji Amarillo, mango, avocado, serrano chiles, cilantro, red onion escabeche, fried plantains
More about Cactus Restaurant
Asado image

 

Asado

2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prawn and Turf$18.00
Steak Tips, Spiced Cream Sauce, Salsa Criolla, Cotija Cheese, Grilled Prawns, Grilled Potato Bread
More about Asado
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Habanero Mango Prawns$20.99
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall

4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Haba Prawns$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
More about The Matador
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Caper Prawns (8)$20.00
Prawns sautéed with garlic, lemon, green onion, capers, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.
Prawns Diablo (8)$20.00
Prawns sautéed with green onion, garlic, tomato, crushed red pepper, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.
Tacos W/ Prawns$25.00
Grilled Prawns, tortilla, slaw, mango salsa, topped with lime crema sauce, cotija cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of side.
More about Katie Downs
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Prawns$16.99
Coconut breaded jumbo prawns with sweet chili scallion dipping sauce.
More about E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Chocolate Cake

Soft Shell Crabs

Yakisoba

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Rolls

Steak Fajitas

Miso Soup

Pies

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston