Burritos in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve burritos
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about Brewers Row
BURRITOS • TACOS
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.
|Bacon BK Burrito
|$9.50
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and bacon.