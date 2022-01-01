Burritos in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants that serve burritos

El Burrito Especial image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Burritos Ultimos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about The Matador
Brewers Row image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Burrito$10.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.
Carnitas Burrito$10.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.
Bacon BK Burrito$9.50
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and bacon.
More about Brewers Row

