Popular Items

Burgers

Beefburger
$4.70

Single Washington Raised Beef Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Cheeseburger
$5.05

Single Washington Raised Beef Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Doubleburger
$5.45

Double Washington Raised Beef Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Double Cheeseburger
$5.65

Double Washington Raised Beef Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Tripleburger
$6.70

Triple Washington Raised Beef Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Triplemeat-Double Cheese
$6.85

Triple Washington Raised Beef Patty, Double Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Gardenburger
$5.40

Gardenburger, Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Dog Patty
$2.60
Grilled Cheese
$2.95

Sandwiches

Corn Dog
$3.95

Fried Corndog.

Hot Dog
$4.05

Lettuce, Onion, Red Relish, Mayo, Mustard.

Fishwich
$5.45Out of stock

Fried Cod Filet, Tartar, Lettuce.

Chickenwich
$5.35Out of stock

Fried Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce.

Meal

Chicken Strips
$8.95Out of stock

Three Homestyle Chicken Strips & Fries.

Fish-n-Chips
$8.95Out of stock

Three Pieces of Fried Cod, Fries, Two Tartars.

Jumbo Prawn Basket
$8.95+Out of stock

Fried Prawns, Fries, Tartar.

Sides

Onion Rings
$4.65

Panko Onion Rings.

Fries
$4.35

Fried til Golden Brown.

Cold Drinks

Water
$0.25
Coke
$2.45+
Diet Coke
$2.45+
Lemonade
$2.45+
Sprite
$2.45+
Hi-C Punch
$2.45+
Fanta
$2.45+
Root Beer
$2.45+
Grape
$2.45+Out of stock
Doctor Pepper
$2.45+
Sweet Tea
$2.45+
Iced Tea
$2.45+
Milk
$1.80
Bottled Water
$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee
$1.95Out of stock
Hot Chocolate
$1.95

Shakes

Tayberry
$4.80+
Pineapple
$4.80+Out of stock
Hot Fudge
$4.80+
Root Beer
$4.80+
Chocolate
$4.80+
Vanilla
$4.80+
Blackberry
$4.80+
Strawberry
$4.80+
Wild Cherry
$4.80+
Butterscotch
$4.80+
Banana
$4.80+
Root Beer Float
$4.10+

Malts

Chocolate
$5.10+
Vanilla
$5.10+
Blackberry
$5.10+
Strawberry
$5.10+
Wild Cherry
$5.10+
Butterscotch
$5.10+
Banana
$5.10+
Pineapple
$5.10+Out of stock
Hot Fudge
$5.10+
Root Beer
$5.10+

Sundaes

Chocolate Sundae
$4.15+
Strawberry Sundae
$4.15+
Pineapple Sundae
$4.15+
Butterscotch Sundae
$4.15+
Hot Fudge Sundae
$4.15+
Blackberry Sundae
$4.15+

Cones

Vanilla Ice Cream Cone
$3.25+Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Cone.

Ice Cream

Pint of Ice Cream
$4.00
Quart of Ice Cream
$5.55
Cup of Ice Cream
$4.79

Sauces

Tabasco Packet
Malt Vinegar Packet
Mayo Packet
Mustard Packet
Ketchup Packet
Tartar
$0.46
Barbecue
$0.46
Ranch
$0.46