Lakewood restaurants you'll love

Lakewood restaurants
  • Lakewood

Lakewood's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Lakewood restaurants

Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5821 SW Main Street, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TEMPURA VEGGIES$9.75
Served with our housemade ranch.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Hops n Drops
DaeWon BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

DaeWon BBQ

9312 S Tacoma Way #130, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (241 reviews)
Fast Pay
Popular items
Fried Wings$13.00
6pcs tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
Jjapchae Noodles$15.00
Glass noodles sauted with onion. mushroom, carrots, and spinach
More about DaeWon BBQ
Break Room Pizza and Billiards image

 

Break Room Pizza and Billiards

2510 S 84th St #16, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Break Room Pizza and Billiards
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES

Jamba

10321 Gravelly Lake Dr Southwest, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (79 reviews)
More about Jamba
Espresso Stop image

 

Espresso Stop

8404 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
More about Espresso Stop
Ivar's image

 

Ivar's

10114 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma

No reviews yet
More about Ivar's
Restaurant banner

 

Oaktree Food & Drink Company

8011 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood

Avg 3 (37 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Oaktree Food & Drink Company
