Ricardo's Kouzzina
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family-owned seafood and pasta restaurant in the heart of the authentic southern town of Madison, GA Est. 2013
271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison, GA 30650
