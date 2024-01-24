Riviera French Café
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic French Cafe and Bakery inspired by the luxurious French Riviera ambiance.
Location
140 University Town Center Dr K201, Sarasota, FL 34243
Gallery
