Rock N Lobster Roll

review star

No reviews yet

$$

5505 W 20th Ave

Edgewater, CO 80214

Order Again

Popular Items

Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
Lobster Mac N Cheese
Lobster Bisque

MENU

Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

$22.99

Quarter Pound of Lobster, Warmed in Butter, Lemon Juice

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$18.99

Quarter Pound of Blue Jumbo Lump Crab, Touch of Mayo, Lemon Juice, Old Bay

Shrimp Roll

$15.99

Quarter Pound of Shrimp, Poached in Butter, Celery Salt

Signature Roll Trio

$48.99

1 New England or Connecticut Style Lobster Roll, 1 Crab Roll, 1 Shrimp Roll

Lobster Mac N Cheese

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$23.99

Aged Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Truffle

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$24.99

Brie, Gruyere, Hawaiian Style Brioche

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

UTZ Crab Chips

$2.00

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Salad Special

$13.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Fresh Midwest Comfort Food

