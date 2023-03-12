Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROCKBIRD- Echo Park 2213 Sunset Boulevard

2213 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Popular Items

Fries
Fried Wok Bird Sandwich
Fried Brussels Sprouts


New Dessert Items!

Housemade Banana Pudding

Housemade Banana Pudding

$5.99

8 oz Housemade Banana Pudding topped with Nilla wafers.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Wok Bird Sandwich

Fried Wok Bird Sandwich

$9.99

Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw

Fried Baja Bird Sandwich

Fried Baja Bird Sandwich

$9.99

House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes

Fried Honey Bird Sandwich

Fried Honey Bird Sandwich

$9.99

House honey mustard, house pickles and fresh tomatoes

Fried Nitro Bird Sandwich

Fried Nitro Bird Sandwich

$9.99

Habanero buffalo sauce, house ranch, spicy slaw and fresh tomatoes

Fried Heater Sandwich

Fried Heater Sandwich

$9.99

House blend spice rub, creamy slaw and cajun aioli, doused in chili oil

Fried Farm Bird Sandwich

$11.99

House ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced cheddar and bacon on brioche.

Fried Western

Fried Western

$11.99

House bbq sauce, mayo, crispy fried onions, sliced provolone and bacon.

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Wok Bird Sandwich

Grilled Wok Bird Sandwich

$9.99

Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw

Grilled Honey Bird Sandwich

Grilled Honey Bird Sandwich

$9.99

House honey mustard, house pickles and fresh tomatoes

Grilled Baja Bird Sandwich

Grilled Baja Bird Sandwich

$9.99

House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes

Grilled Nitro Bird Sandwich

Grilled Nitro Bird Sandwich

$9.99

Habanero Buffalo sauce, house ranch, spicy slaw and fresh tomatoes

Grilled Heater Sandwich

Grilled Heater Sandwich

$9.99

Doused in spicy oil and house spice mix, creamy slaw and cajun aioli

Grilled Farm Bird Sandwich

$11.99

House ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced cheddar and bacon on brioche.

Grilled Western

$11.99

House bbq sauce, mayo, crispy fried onions, sliced provolone and bacon.

House Favorites

Zesty Caesar Salad

Zesty Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, sliced serranos, cilantro, tortilla strips and cilantro caesar dressing.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes 2 dipping sauces.

Spicy Tenders

Spicy Tenders

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders doused in spicy oil and house spicy rub

Single Tender

$4.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.49

Seasoned with our house spicy salt mix

Mac n Cheezy

Mac n Cheezy

$5.99Out of stock

Penne pasta, three cheese cream sauce and a buttery panko crust

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$4.99

Fried brussels, slivers of red onions, salt & pepper and tossed in a honey balsamic glaze

Cali-Slaw

Cali-Slaw

$3.99

Red and green cabbage, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro and rice wine vinegar dressing

House Pickles

$1.00

House Cut and House blended flavors

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

ADDITIONAL SAUCES

BBQ

BBQ

$0.75
Habanero Buffalo

Habanero Buffalo

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75
Sriracha Mayo

Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Sweet Chili Glaze

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy original Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwiches by Chef, Javi Crespo

Location

2213 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

