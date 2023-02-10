Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockin K's

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1880 Kimball Ave

Suite 100

Manhattan, KS 66502

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Melt
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Open Face Philly Melt

Appetizers

Brisket Nachos

$12.00

Family Nachos

$16.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

Street Corn Dip

$9.00

Spicy Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Queso

$7.00

CBR Quesadilla

$10.00

Sweet Hummus

$9.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

K's Originals

Asian Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Quinoa Wrap

$11.00

Open Face Philly Melt

$12.00

Hot Roast Beef

$12.00

Birria Tacos

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Kansas Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Melt

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Burgers

Brisket Burger

$13.00

Kobe Tostada Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Cali Burger

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Salads & Bowls

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$12.00

Sunflower Chicken Salad

$11.00

Bella Salad

$11.00

Korean BBQ Salad

$12.00

Teriyaki Turkey Bowl

$12.00

Fajita Bowl Chicken

$10.00

Fajita Bowl Steak

$13.00

Fajita Bowl Combo

$15.00

Salmon Bowl

$13.00

House Salad

$4.50

Entree

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

Top Sirloin Steak

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Hot Roast Beef

$12.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Sweets

Single Chocolate Chip Cookie Bake

$4.00

Double CC Cookie Bake

$7.00

Single Salted Caramel

$4.00

Dbl Salted Caramel

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

2 Ice Cream Scoops

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

Water

Iced Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$1.75

Mt Dew

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Side Dishes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

House Fries

$3.50

Corn Slaw

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Veggies

$3.50

House Salad

$4.50

Fruit

$3.50

Small Side Of Queso

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Tacos

Chicken Teriyaki Tacos

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Peanut Butter Steak Tacos

$9.00

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$8.00

Steak Fajita Tacos

$9.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1880 Kimball Ave, Suite 100, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

