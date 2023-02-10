Rockin K's
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1880 Kimball Ave, Suite 100, Manhattan, KS 66502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Radina's Coffeehouse - Leadership Studies Building
No Reviews
1300 Mid-Campus Drive Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurant
Radina's Coffeehouse - Engineering Building
No Reviews
1701 Platt Street Manhattan, KS 66506
View restaurant
Vista Drive In - 1911 TUTTLE CREEK BLVD
No Reviews
1911 TUTTLE CREEK BLVD Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manhattan
More near Manhattan