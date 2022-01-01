Italian
Rodi Italian
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Rodi Italian is a new eatery in Historic Downtown Loveland on the scenic banks of the Little Miami River. Rodi is now open for dinner and take-out. We serve authentic Italian food featuring house-made pastas and from-scratch traditional Neopolitan pizzas.
Location
115 Karl Brown Way, Ohio, OH 45140
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Palermo's Italian Restaurant - West Chester
No Reviews
6096 W Chester Rd West Chester, OH 45069
View restaurant