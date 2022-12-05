A map showing the location of Rokstar Chicken Long Island CityView gallery

Rokstar Chicken Long Island City

review star

No reviews yet

4202 Northern Boulevard

Queens, NY 11358

Order Again

BONELESS CHICKEN

Boneless - HALF

Boneless - HALF

$14.99
Boneless - FULL

Boneless - FULL

$27.99

★ Most Popular Item! ★

WHOLE CHICKEN

Whole - HALF

Whole - HALF

$15.99
Whole - FULL

Whole - FULL

$29.99

★ Most Popular Item! ★

CHICKEN WINGS

WINGS - HALF

WINGS - HALF

$16.99
WINGS - FULL

WINGS - FULL

$31.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

Tenders - HALF

Tenders - HALF

$15.99

White Meat

Tenders - FULL

Tenders - FULL

$29.99

White Meat

SOLO SPECIAL SET

Served with Boneless Chicken
Chicken + White Rice + Cole Slaw

Chicken + White Rice + Cole Slaw

$9.99

Served with Boneless Chicken

Chicken + French Fries + Cole Slaw

Chicken + French Fries + Cole Slaw

$9.99

Served with Boneless Chicken

Chicken + Onion Rings + Cole Slaw

Chicken + Onion Rings + Cole Slaw

$9.99

Served with Boneless Chicken

Chicken + Sweet Potato Fries + Cole Slaw

Chicken + Sweet Potato Fries + Cole Slaw

$10.99

Served with Boneless Chicken

Chicken + Truffle Fries + Cole Slaw

Chicken + Truffle Fries + Cole Slaw

$10.99

Served with Boneless Chicken

Chicken + Cajun Garlic Fries + Cole Slaw

$10.99

Served with Boneless Chicken

CHICKEN SANDWICH

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Thigh meat, your choice of sauce, cole slaw on a potato roll.

MIXED GREEN SALAD

Mixed Green Salad, Cherry Tomatoes
Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$5.99

Mixed Green Salad, Cherry Tomatoes + Add Chicken Tenders (+4.00)

KIDS MENU

3 pcs Chicken Tenders, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries and Apple Juice
Little Rokstar Set

Little Rokstar Set

$7.99

3pcs of Chicken Tenders, French Fries, and Apple Juice.

Sides

French Fries Regular

French Fries Regular

$4.99
French Fries Large

French Fries Large

$7.99
Cajun Garlic Onion Rings Regular

Cajun Garlic Onion Rings Regular

$5.99
Cajun Garlic Onion Rings Large

Cajun Garlic Onion Rings Large

$9.99
Sweet Potato Regular

Sweet Potato Regular

$5.99
Sweet Potato Large

Sweet Potato Large

$9.99
Truffle Fries Regular

Truffle Fries Regular

$5.99
Truffle Fries Large

Truffle Fries Large

$9.99
Cajun Garlic Fries Regular

Cajun Garlic Fries Regular

$5.99
Cajun Garlic Fries Large

Cajun Garlic Fries Large

$9.99
Fried Beef & Veggie Dumplings

Fried Beef & Veggie Dumplings

$7.99
Fried Kimchi Dumplings

Fried Kimchi Dumplings

$7.99
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.99
White Rice

White Rice

$2.99
Sweet Mozzarella Balls

Sweet Mozzarella Balls

$7.99

Sauce - On the side

Korean Sweet Chili - on the side

$1.99

Soy Garlic BBQ - on the side

$1.99

Hot Korean Sweet Chili - on the side

$1.99

Hot Soy Garlic BBQ - on the side

$1.99

Spicy Ranch - on the side

$1.99

Ranch - on the side

$1.99

Hot Buffalo - on the side

$1.99

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$1.99
Sunkist Grape

Sunkist Grape

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.99
Seltzer Water

Seltzer Water

$1.99
Pocari Sweat

Pocari Sweat

$2.99

Dine in

* DINE IN *

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Korean Fried Chicken. Made Fresh Every Order. Takeout & Delivery Available Now.

Location

4202 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11358

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

