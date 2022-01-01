  • Home
A map showing the location of Roman Cucina - ALLEN 201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1

Roman Cucina - ALLEN 201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1

No reviews yet

201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1

Allen, TX 75002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Dinner Salad

Extra Dinner Salad

$4.00

Small Roman Salad

$7.00

Sub Cup Soup

$1.95

Sub Bowl Soup

$2.95

Cup Soup

$4.95

Bowl Soup

$6.95

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$8.95

cucumbers and roma tomatoes tossed with basil and garlic in our homemade red wine vinaigrette

Garlic Bread

$5.95

italian bread baked with butter and fresh garlic, served with red sauce

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$6.95

garlic bread with melted mozzarella served with red sauce

Pepperoni Garlic Bread

$7.95

our mozzarella garlic bread baked with pepperoni and a side of red sauce bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.95

toasted italian bread topped with roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil and mozzarella

Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.95

mushrooms sauteed in our olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce

Chicken Parm App

$8.95

chicken breast rolled in italian bread crumbs baked with red sauce and mozzarella

Steak Parm App

$9.95

Sausage Mozzarella App

$8.95

italian spicy sausage baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red sauce

Meatball Mozzarella App

$8.95

homemade meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red sauce

Calamari Fritti

$10.95

calamari, lightly breaded served with lemon wedge and red sauce

Steak Milanese

$9.95

lightly breaded thin cutlet of top round steak served with red sauce and lemon wedge

Chicken Milanese

$8.95

Eggplant Parm App

$7.95

eggplant lightly breaded baked with vegetarian marinara sauce and mozzarella

Side of Ricotta

$1.50

1\2 Loaf Bread

$2.50

Full Loaf Bread

$4.95

Entree Salads

House Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce tossed in red wine vinaigrette with cucumbers and red onion

Demetri Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce tossed in our spicy vinaigrette with sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion

Roman Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette with buffalo mozzarella, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatoes and topped with shredded mozzarella.

Caprese Salad

$9.85

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$8.95

Dinner Salad

Extra Dinner Salad

$4.00

Cup Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Pastaless

served with fresh italian bread and salad (sub cup of soup for 1.95)

Chicken Strappato

$15.95

sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushroom, broccoli and sun-dried tomato in our olive oil and garlic sauce

Shrimp Speziato

$17.95

shrimp sauteed with roma tomatoes, peppers, onion, broccoli, mushroom, sun-dried tomato and basil in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and with fresh basil, sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Pasta

served with fresh italian bread and salad (sub cup of soup for 1.95)

Pasta & Meatballs

$15.95

homemade meatballs and our red sauce

Sausage & Meatballs

$15.95

homemade meatballs and our red sauce

Pasta & Sausage

$15.95

italian sausage and our red sauce

Pasta Tombrello

$15.95

ground italian sausage with mushroom in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy aglio olio)

Sausage Mozzarella

$15.95

pasta with red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella (try it with meatballs instead)

Meatball Mozzarella

$15.95

pasta with red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella (try it with meatballs instead)

Pasta Bolognese

$15.95

Italian seasoned ground beef and our red sauce

Sausage Bolognese

$15.95

ground spicy italian sausage and our red sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$15.95

spicy sausage links, peppers and onions sauteed in olive oil and garlic (or with red sauce)

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

chicken breast lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and our red sauce over pasta

Milanese Parmigiana

$16.95

top round steak lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and red sauce over pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and our vegetarian marinara sauce over pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce (or red sauce)

Gianni

$18.95

shrimp and scallops sauteed with mushrooms in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and garlic)

Lemon Cream Sauce & Shrimp

$17.95

shrimp sauteed in our creamy lemon garlic sauce

A Fuoco

$17.95

scallops sauteed with fresh spinach in our spicy tomato cream sauce

Alfredo

$12.95

homemade alfredo cream sauce

Pesto

$13.95

creamy basil garlic sauce sautéed with walnuts

Rosa

$12.95

homemade creamy tomato sauce

A la Checca

$13.95

roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Aglio Olio

$12.95

plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with italian spices

Pasta Primavera

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes

Pasta e Verdura

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-driedtomatoes fresh basil in our vegetarian marinara sauce

Pasta Marinara

$12.95

pasta and red sauce

Pasta Red Sauce

$12.95

Adult Butter & Cheese

$12.95

Shrimp & Scallops

$18.95

Lasagna & Stuffed Pasta

served with fresh italian bread and salad (sub cup of soup for 1.95)

Shrimp Ravioli

$18.95

Lasagna

$13.95

pasta sheets layered with ricotta, mozzarella and red sauce

Lasagna Bolognese

$15.95

our lasagna baked with seasoned ground beef

Sausage Lasagna

$15.95

our lasagna baked with spicy ground italian sausage

Chicken & Spinach Ravioli

$16.95Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Tortellini

$15.95Out of stock

Sachetti Special

$15.95Out of stock

Seafood Ravioli

$19.95Out of stock

Spinach Ravioli

$15.95Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$19.95Out of stock

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.95Out of stock

Pizza & Calzone

served with fresh italian bread and salad (substitute soup for 1.95) (substitute gluten free pizza crust 1.00)

Dolce e Salato Pizza

$13.95

fresh spinach, dates, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and garlic

Margherita Pizza

$13.95

fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce

Piccante Pizza

$13.95

italian sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, spicy olive oil and garlic

White Pizza

$13.95

mozzarella, basil, olive oil and garlic

Cesarini Pizza

$14.95

meatballs, pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Regular Pizza

$12.95

(includes mozzarella and pizza sauce)(please limit to 3 toppings)

Calzone

$12.95

includes mozzarella and red sauce on the side)

Subs

Meatball Sub

$14.95

homemade meatballs baked with mozzarella, and our red sauce

Sausage & Mozzarella Sub

$14.95

spicy italian sausage baked with mozzarella and red sauce

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub

$14.95

spicy italian sausage, grilled red & yellow bell peppers, with onion in olive oil and garlic sauce (or with red sauce)

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

lightly breaded chicken breast baked with red sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and vegetarian marinara sauce

Veggie Sub

$13.95

broccoli, mushrooms, basil, onion, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Chicken Milanese Salad Sub

$15.95

Chicken milanese with romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette

Steak Milanese Salad Sub

$15.95

Steak milanese with romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette

Steak Milanese Parmigiana Sub

$15.95

steak milanese baked with red sauce and mozzarella

Specials

Chicken Picatta

$16.95

Shrimp Picatta

$17.95

Baked Ziti (Cheese)

$14.95

Bakes Ziti (Bolo)

$15.95

Baked Ziti (SSG Bolo)

$15.95

Shrimp Carbonara

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Carbonara

$16.95Out of stock

Salmon Special

$18.95Out of stock

SD Tomato Special

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken Saltimboca

$16.95Out of stock

Seafood Special

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Gnocchi

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken Special

$17.95Out of stock

Shrimp Special

$18.95Out of stock

Risotto Special

$18.95Out of stock

Cavatelli Special

$16.95Out of stock

Sides

Side Sauce

$0.95

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ricotta

$1.50

Side 1 Meatball

$1.75

Side 2 Meatball

$3.50

Side 3 Meatball

$5.25

Side Bolognese

$3.50

Side SSG Bolo

$3.50

Side 1 SSG Link

$2.00

Side 2 SSG Links

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Scallops

$7.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Spinach

$1.95

Side Peas

$1.95

Side Walnuts

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta & Red Sauce

$6.95

Kids Pasta with butter & cheese

$6.95

Kids Pasta with meatball

$8.95

Kids Pasta with sausage

$8.95

Kids Alfredo pasta

$7.95

Kids Rosa Pasta

$7.95

Kids Pesto Pasta

$7.95

Kids Pasta Bolognese

$8.95

Kids Sausage Bolognese

$8.95

Kid's Pizza

$6.95

Kids Ravioli

$7.95

Kids Butter & Chz w/Meatball

$8.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

ladyfingers, soaked in espresso & kahlua, then layered with sweet mascarpone cheese and chocolate

Cannoli

$7.00

a crunchy pastry shell filled with sweet cream then topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar

Spumoni

$4.00+

imported; chocolate, cherry & pistachio ice cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

our homemade cheesecake, It’s amazing ask your server for details!

Bday Cannoli

Out of stock

Banquet

Per Person

$20.95

Per Child

$11.95

Banquet Deposit

$99.00

Veg Apps

Garlic Bread

$5.95

italian bread baked with butter and fresh garlic, served with red sauce

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$6.95

garlic bread with melted mozzarella served with red sauce

Bruschetta

$8.95

toasted italian bread topped with roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil and mozzarella

Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.95

mushrooms sauteed in our olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce

Eggplant Parm App

$7.95

eggplant lightly breaded baked with vegetarian marinara sauce and mozzarella

Veg Salads

Salad Mods

$9.95

buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil tossed with olive oil and garlic

House Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce tossed in red wine vinaigrette with cucumbers and red onion

Demetri Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce tossed in our spicy vinaigrette with sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$8.95

cucumbers and roma tomatoes tossed with basil and garlic in our homemade red wine vinaigrette

Veg Pasta

Alfredo

$12.95

homemade alfredo cream sauce

Pesto

$13.95

creamy basil garlic sauce sautéed with walnuts

Pasta Primavera

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes

A la Checca

$13.95

roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Aglio Olio

$12.95

plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with italian spices

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and our vegetarian marinara sauce over pasta

Pasta e Verdura

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-driedtomatoes fresh basil in our vegetarian marinara sauce

Veg Subs

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and vegetarian marinara sauce

Veggie Sub

$13.95

broccoli, mushrooms, basil, onion, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed in olive oil and garlic

GF Salads

Salad Mods

$9.95

buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil tossed with olive oil and garlic

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$8.95

cucumbers and roma tomatoes tossed with basil and garlic in our homemade red wine vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce tossed in red wine vinaigrette with cucumbers and red onion

Demetri Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce tossed in our spicy vinaigrette with sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion

Roman Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette with buffalo mozzarella, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatoes and topped with shredded mozzarella.

GF Pasta

Aglio Olio

$12.95

plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with italian spices

Pasta Tombrello

$15.95

ground italian sausage with mushroom in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy aglio olio)

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce (or red sauce)

Gianni

$18.95

shrimp and scallops sauteed with mushrooms in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and garlic)

Lemon Cream Sauce & Shrimp

$17.95

shrimp sauteed in our creamy lemon garlic sauce

Alfredo

$12.95

homemade alfredo cream sauce

Pesto

$13.95

creamy basil garlic sauce sautéed with walnuts

A la Checca

$13.95

roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Pasta Primavera

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes

Pasta e Verdura

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-driedtomatoes fresh basil in our vegetarian marinara sauce

GF Pastaless

Chicken Strappato

$15.95

sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushroom, broccoli and sun-dried tomato in our olive oil and garlic sauce

Shrimp Speziato

$17.95

shrimp sauteed with roma tomatoes, peppers, onion, broccoli, mushroom, sun-dried tomato and basil in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and with fresh basil, sautéed in olive oil and garlic

NA Beverages

H20

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso Single

$3.50

Espresso Double

$6.00

Decaf Espresso Single

$3.50

Decaf Espresso Double

$6.00

Sparking Water

$3.95

Natural Water

$3.95

Pasta Online Ordering

served with fresh italian bread and salad (sub cup of soup for 1.95)

Pasta & Meatballs

$14.95

homemade meatballs and our red sauce

Sausage & Meatballs

$14.95

homemade meatballs and our red sauce

Pasta & Sausage

$14.95

italian sausage and our red sauce

Pasta Tombrello

$14.95

ground italian sausage with mushroom in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy aglio olio)

Sausage Mozzarella

$14.95

pasta with red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella (try it with meatballs instead)

Pasta Bolognese

$14.95

Italian seasoned ground beef and our red sauce

Sausage Bolognese

$14.95

ground spicy italian sausage and our red sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$14.95

spicy sausage links, peppers and onions sauteed in olive oil and garlic (or with red sauce)

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

chicken breast lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and our red sauce over pasta

Milanese Parmigiana

$16.95

top round steak lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and red sauce over pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and our vegetarian marinara sauce over pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce (or red sauce)

Gianni

$18.95

shrimp and scallops sauteed with mushrooms in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and garlic)

Lemon Cream Sauce & Shrimp

$17.95

shrimp sauteed in our creamy lemon garlic sauce

A Fuoco

$17.95

scallops sauteed with fresh spinach in our spicy tomato cream sauce

Alfredo

$12.95

homemade alfredo cream sauce

Pesto

$13.95

creamy basil garlic sauce sautéed with walnuts

Rosa

$12.95

homemade creamy tomato sauce

Ala a Checca

$13.95

roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Aglio Olio

$12.95

plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with italian spices

Pasta Primavera

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes

Pasta e Verdura

$13.95

roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-driedtomatoes fresh basil in our vegetarian marinara sauce

Pasta Marinara

$12.95

pasta and red sauce

Pasta Red Sauce

$12.95

Adult Butter & Cheese

$12.95

Shrimp & Scallops

$18.95

Tee Shirts

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Emp Short Sleeve

$12.00

Emp Long Sleeve

$14.00

Emp Hoodie

$25.00

Hats

RC Hat

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Roman Cucina has been serving authentic Italian food since 2001 in a family-friendly and festive setting. Our family-run restaurants provide a casual and comfortable atmosphere that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our pastas exemplify the traditions of home cooked Italian comfort food that our Nonnie (grandmother) used to make. Our family looks forward to seeing and serving you soon!

Location

201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1, Allen, TX 75002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

