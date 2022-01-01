Roman Cucina - ALLEN 201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1
201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1
Allen, TX 75002
Appetizers
Dinner Salad
Extra Dinner Salad
Small Roman Salad
Sub Cup Soup
Sub Bowl Soup
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Caprese Salad
Cucumber & Tomato Salad
cucumbers and roma tomatoes tossed with basil and garlic in our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Garlic Bread
italian bread baked with butter and fresh garlic, served with red sauce
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
garlic bread with melted mozzarella served with red sauce
Pepperoni Garlic Bread
our mozzarella garlic bread baked with pepperoni and a side of red sauce bruschetta
Bruschetta
toasted italian bread topped with roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil and mozzarella
Sautéed Mushrooms
mushrooms sauteed in our olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce
Chicken Parm App
chicken breast rolled in italian bread crumbs baked with red sauce and mozzarella
Steak Parm App
Sausage Mozzarella App
italian spicy sausage baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red sauce
Meatball Mozzarella App
homemade meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red sauce
Calamari Fritti
calamari, lightly breaded served with lemon wedge and red sauce
Steak Milanese
lightly breaded thin cutlet of top round steak served with red sauce and lemon wedge
Chicken Milanese
Eggplant Parm App
eggplant lightly breaded baked with vegetarian marinara sauce and mozzarella
Side of Ricotta
1\2 Loaf Bread
Full Loaf Bread
Entree Salads
House Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in red wine vinaigrette with cucumbers and red onion
Demetri Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in our spicy vinaigrette with sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
Roman Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette with buffalo mozzarella, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatoes and topped with shredded mozzarella.
Pastaless
Chicken Strappato
sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushroom, broccoli and sun-dried tomato in our olive oil and garlic sauce
Shrimp Speziato
shrimp sauteed with roma tomatoes, peppers, onion, broccoli, mushroom, sun-dried tomato and basil in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and with fresh basil, sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Pasta
Pasta & Meatballs
homemade meatballs and our red sauce
Sausage & Meatballs
homemade meatballs and our red sauce
Pasta & Sausage
italian sausage and our red sauce
Pasta Tombrello
ground italian sausage with mushroom in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy aglio olio)
Sausage Mozzarella
pasta with red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella (try it with meatballs instead)
Meatball Mozzarella
pasta with red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella (try it with meatballs instead)
Pasta Bolognese
Italian seasoned ground beef and our red sauce
Sausage Bolognese
ground spicy italian sausage and our red sauce
Sausage & Peppers
spicy sausage links, peppers and onions sauteed in olive oil and garlic (or with red sauce)
Chicken Parmigiana
chicken breast lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and our red sauce over pasta
Milanese Parmigiana
top round steak lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and red sauce over pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and our vegetarian marinara sauce over pasta
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce (or red sauce)
Gianni
shrimp and scallops sauteed with mushrooms in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and garlic)
Lemon Cream Sauce & Shrimp
shrimp sauteed in our creamy lemon garlic sauce
A Fuoco
scallops sauteed with fresh spinach in our spicy tomato cream sauce
Alfredo
homemade alfredo cream sauce
Pesto
creamy basil garlic sauce sautéed with walnuts
Rosa
homemade creamy tomato sauce
A la Checca
roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Aglio Olio
plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with italian spices
Pasta Primavera
roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes
Pasta e Verdura
roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-driedtomatoes fresh basil in our vegetarian marinara sauce
Pasta Marinara
pasta and red sauce
Pasta Red Sauce
Adult Butter & Cheese
Shrimp & Scallops
Lasagna & Stuffed Pasta
Shrimp Ravioli
Lasagna
pasta sheets layered with ricotta, mozzarella and red sauce
Lasagna Bolognese
our lasagna baked with seasoned ground beef
Sausage Lasagna
our lasagna baked with spicy ground italian sausage
Chicken & Spinach Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli
Tortellini
Sachetti Special
Seafood Ravioli
Spinach Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli
Mushroom Ravioli
Pizza & Calzone
Dolce e Salato Pizza
fresh spinach, dates, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and garlic
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce
Piccante Pizza
italian sausage, mushroom, mozzarella, spicy olive oil and garlic
White Pizza
mozzarella, basil, olive oil and garlic
Cesarini Pizza
meatballs, pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce
Regular Pizza
(includes mozzarella and pizza sauce)(please limit to 3 toppings)
Calzone
includes mozzarella and red sauce on the side)
Subs
Meatball Sub
homemade meatballs baked with mozzarella, and our red sauce
Sausage & Mozzarella Sub
spicy italian sausage baked with mozzarella and red sauce
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub
spicy italian sausage, grilled red & yellow bell peppers, with onion in olive oil and garlic sauce (or with red sauce)
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
lightly breaded chicken breast baked with red sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and vegetarian marinara sauce
Veggie Sub
broccoli, mushrooms, basil, onion, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Chicken Milanese Salad Sub
Chicken milanese with romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Steak Milanese Salad Sub
Steak milanese with romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Steak Milanese Parmigiana Sub
steak milanese baked with red sauce and mozzarella
Specials
Chicken Picatta
Shrimp Picatta
Baked Ziti (Cheese)
Bakes Ziti (Bolo)
Baked Ziti (SSG Bolo)
Shrimp Carbonara
Chicken Carbonara
Salmon Special
SD Tomato Special
Chicken Saltimboca
Seafood Special
Chicken Marsala
Gnocchi
Chicken Special
Shrimp Special
Risotto Special
Cavatelli Special
Sides
Side Sauce
Side Ranch
Side of Ricotta
Side 1 Meatball
Side 2 Meatball
Side 3 Meatball
Side Bolognese
Side SSG Bolo
Side 1 SSG Link
Side 2 SSG Links
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Scallops
Side Veggies
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Side Peas
Side Walnuts
Kids Menu
Kids Pasta & Red Sauce
Kids Pasta with butter & cheese
Kids Pasta with meatball
Kids Pasta with sausage
Kids Alfredo pasta
Kids Rosa Pasta
Kids Pesto Pasta
Kids Pasta Bolognese
Kids Sausage Bolognese
Kid's Pizza
Kids Ravioli
Kids Butter & Chz w/Meatball
Desserts
Tiramisu
ladyfingers, soaked in espresso & kahlua, then layered with sweet mascarpone cheese and chocolate
Cannoli
a crunchy pastry shell filled with sweet cream then topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Spumoni
imported; chocolate, cherry & pistachio ice cream
Cheesecake
our homemade cheesecake, It’s amazing ask your server for details!
Bday Cannoli
NA Beverages
H20
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Ginger Ale
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Lemonade
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Milk
Choc Milk
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Decaf Espresso Single
Decaf Espresso Double
Sparking Water
Natural Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Roman Cucina has been serving authentic Italian food since 2001 in a family-friendly and festive setting. Our family-run restaurants provide a casual and comfortable atmosphere that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our pastas exemplify the traditions of home cooked Italian comfort food that our Nonnie (grandmother) used to make. Our family looks forward to seeing and serving you soon!
201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1, Allen, TX 75002
