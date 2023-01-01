Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rooski's Jitter Juice N/A

review star

No reviews yet

2110 North Main Street

Sheridan, WY 82801

Traditional

Americano

$3.00+

Breve

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

House Coffee

$2.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Mocha

$2.75+

White chocolate mocha

$3.25+

Signature Drinks

Blacktooth

$4.00+

Cloud Peak

$4.00+

Haile Bob

$4.00+

Mountain Bouquet

$4.00+

Not So Sweet Mocha

$4.00+

S'mores Delight

$4.00+

Tigerman

$4.00+

Trail Blazer

$4.25+

Turbo Buster

$2.75+

Twisted Sister

$4.00+

White Turtle

$4.00+

Snickers

$4.00+

Mounds

Snickerdoodle

Coffee swirl

Thin mint

Bit o honey

Milky way

Almond joy

Heath bar

Acid Free

Mushroom Coffee

$3.00+

Smoothies

Kiwi

$3.75+

Mango

$3.75+

Mixed Berry

$3.75+

Strawberry

$3.75+

Strawberry-Banana

$3.75+

Vanilla

$3.75+

Frappes | Big Train

Dunking Goodness

$3.75+

Heath Bar

$3.75+

Butterfinger

$3.75+

Jordan's Black & White

$4.00+

Megan's Sunday Delight

$7.00

Bamochanut

$4.00+

Steamers & Hot Chocolates

Connorski

$2.75+

Lia Bean

$2.75+

Spanish Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Kiddos Delight

Bean Me Up

$3.25+

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Jojo's Splash

$3.00+

B.E.E.'s Teas

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Iced House Tea

$1.50+

London Fog

$1.75+

Bubble Tea

Brown Sugar

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.25+

Taro

$4.25+

Thai

$4.25+

Sweet Treats

Banana Nut

$3.25+

Blueberry

$3.25+

Chocolate Chip

$3.25+

Chocolate Mud (swirl)

$3.25+

Cinnamon 12 piece

$6.50

Cinnamon 6 piece

$4.50

Cinnamon 8 piece

$5.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25+

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.25+

Cranberry Orange

$3.25+

Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.25+

Muffin tops

$2.50

Gluten Free Treats

Blueberry

$3.50+

Chocolate Banana

$3.50+

Lemon Blueberry

$3.50+

Old Timers Club

Card

$45.00

Add Ons

Almond Milk

$0.75

Banana

$0.75

Boba Pearls

$0.75

Breve"

$0.75

Coconut Milk

$0.75

Espresso Shot

$0.75

Flavors

$0.75

Lotus Energy

$1.00

Oat Milk

$0.75

Protein

$0.75

Soy Milk

$0.75

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Yogurt

$1.00

$5.00

Redbull

$3.00

$5.00

Energy Drinks

Patroit

$4.25+

Raspberry Lime

$4.25+

Ocean Mist

$4.25+

Citrus Splash

$4.25+

Purple Mountain

$4.25+

USA all the Way

Gift Cards

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$35.00

$35.00

$40.00

$40.00

$45.00

$45.00

$50.00

$50.00

$55.00

$55.00

$60.00

$60.00

$65.00

$65.00

$70.00

$70.00

$75.00

$75.00

$80.00

$80.00

$85.00

$85.00

$90.00

$90.00

$95.00

$95.00

$100.00

$100.00

Delivery

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Sm T shirt

$10.00

Med T shirt

$12.00

Lrg T shirt

$14.00

X-Lrg T shirt

$16.00

XX-lrg XXX Lrg T shirt

$19.00

Sm Sweat shirt

$12.00

Med Sweat shirt

$15.00

Lrg Sweat shirt

$20.00

X-Lrg Sweat shirt

$25.00

XX-Lrg XXX-Ltg sweat shirt

$30.00

Cold brew

12

$2.00

16

$2.50

20

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tahnks for letting us help you kick start your day

2110 North Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

