Restaurant header imageView gallery

Welcome Market Hall

review star

No reviews yet

841 Broadway

Sheridan, WY 82801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beer

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Lime

$4.00

Press Lime Lemongrass

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Press Grapefruit Cardamom

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Athletic Brewing IPA N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Snake River Zonker Stout

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Streak IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light Can

$2.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Bomber Mountain

$4.00Out of stock

Halo Hefe

$4.00Out of stock

Non Alchoholic Beverages

Fountain Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Fountain Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fountain Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Iced Tea

$2.00

Fountain Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Cherry Coke

$2.00

Fountain Coca Cola

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Lemon can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange can

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Regular Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Beer

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Lime

$4.00

Press Lime Lemongrass

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Press Grapefruit Cardamom

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Athletic Brewing IPA N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Snake River Zonker Stout

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Streak IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light Can

$2.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Bomber Mountain

$4.00Out of stock

Halo Hefe

$4.00Out of stock

Non Alchoholic Beverages

Fountain Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Fountain Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fountain Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Iced Tea

$2.00

Fountain Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Cherry Coke

$2.00

Fountain Coca Cola

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Lemon can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange can

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Regular Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Appetizers

Ciabatta Bread

$6.00

House Made Ciabatta with Garlic Butter and Parmigianno Reggiano.

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Flash fried Brussel Sprouts with a Sweet Calabrese Sauce.

Arancini

$12.00

Fried Risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano, fire roasted bell pepper, Mozzarella, House Marinara, and Red Pepper Sauce.

Meatballs

$12.00

Calabrese Spiced Meatballs with Marinara, Grana Padano, and Papa Joe's Hydroponic Basil over a Garlic Parmesan Polenta.

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Cold Smoked Beef Tenderloin with Arugula, Endive, Shallot, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Lemon Juice.

Gnocchi

$12.00

House made Potato Gnocchi Truffle Cream, Parmesan, and Crispy Potato Skins.

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Papa Joe's Hydroponic Lettuce Blend, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and our House Caesar Dressing.

Half Caesar

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Papa Joe's Hydroponic Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Soup of the Moment

$5.00+

Ask your server for today's selection.

Pizza Napoletana

Classic Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Olive Oil, and Basil Chiffonade.

Prosciutto Fig Pizza

$20.00

Gorganzola Mascarpone Spread, Aged Prosciutto, Marinated Figs, Fontinella Cheese

Italian Dream Pizza

$19.00

Genoa Salami, Molinari Pepperoni, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella, Mama Lil's Peppers

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

DIY Pizza

$15.00

Add $1.00 extra cheese, $1.00 per veggie and $2.00 per meat– Pepperoni, Legerski Sausage, Salami, Prosciutto, Jalapeño, Caramelized Onion, Red Onion, Black Olives, Cremini Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mama Lil's Peppers, Balsamic Figs, Basil, Red Sauce, Olive Oil.

Entrees

Tenderloin Tagliata

$24.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

Fettuccini Bolognese

$22.00

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Risotto

$18.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$9.00

Chef Specials

Apple Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Fig Ravioli

$18.00

Acorn Squash/Buratta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Apple Coffee Cake w/Caramel Sauce

$7.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Kids Menu

Angel Hair With Butter and Parm

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

841 Broadway, Sheridan, WY 82801

Directions

Gallery
Welcome Market Hall image
Welcome Market Hall image
Welcome Market Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Sheridan
orange starNo Reviews
847 North Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Bistro307 Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.4 • 180
612 Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits - 55 N Main
orange star4.4 • 909
55 N Main Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
orange star4.5 • 239
1 N Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
The Bozeman Stable
orange star4.5 • 159
158 Johnson St. Big Horn, WY 82833
View restaurantnext
Big Horn Mercantile
orange starNo Reviews
210 Johnson St Big Horn, WY 82833
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sheridan

Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits - 55 N Main
orange star4.4 • 909
55 N Main Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
orange star4.5 • 239
1 N Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Bistro307 Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.4 • 180
612 Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - Sugarland Dr (Kiosk)
orange star4.4 • 100
1842 Sugarland Drive Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - N Main St (Kiosk)
orange star4.4 • 100
407 North Main Street Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sheridan
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston