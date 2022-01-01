A map showing the location of The Warehouse Gastropub 333 N BrooksView gallery

The Warehouse Gastropub 333 N Brooks

review star

No reviews yet

333 North Brooks Street

Sheridan, WY 82801

Eats

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Warehouse Regular

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chopped Salad, Small

$9.00

Chopped Salad, Large

$14.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Pub Burger

$15.00

Margarita

$15.50

Bomboloni

$5.00

Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

French Toast

$13.00

Western Pub

$16.00

Drinks

Bucket of Fun

$25.00

Warehouse Bloody

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bellini

$7.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Godfather

$13.00

Banana Split

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Coco Puff

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Sweets

Apple Tart

$5.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:45 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

333 North Brooks Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

Directions

