- Home
- /
- Mesa
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Rosita's Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Rosita's Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
599 Reviews
$$
2023 w Guadalupe rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Chips, Salsa & Tortillas ToGo
Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
Salsa
Rosita's Table Salsa
Hot Sauce
Rosita's World Famous Hot Sauce
Pico De Gallo
Fresh Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Serranos and Spices
Tomatillo Salsa (8oz)
Roasted Green Tomatillos Blended with Cilanto, Onions, and Spices
Dozen 6" Flour Tortillas
Dozen 10" Flour Tortillas
Dozen 13" Flour Tortillas
Dozen 6" Corn Tortillas
(12) Taco Salad Shell
(12) Tostada Shell
Pint Lettuce
Bulk Food ToGo
Spanish Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Fideo
Red Ench Sauce
Green Ench Sauce
Espinaca Con Queso
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Bean Dip
Qt Pozole (togo only)
Qt Albondegas (togo only)
Qt Red Menudo (togo only)
Qt Menudo (togo only)
Shredded Beef
Seasoned Chicken
Red Chile Beef
Green Chile Beef
Green Chile Pork
Carne Asada
Grilled Chicken
Carnitas
Pint Shredded Cheese
Pint Lettuce
Gallon of Horchata
Appetizers (Copy)
Cheese Crisp
A crispy baked flour tortilla covered with cheddar cheese and baked until the cheese is melted.
Corn Crisps
Crispy baked corn tortillas covered with cheddar cheese and baked until the cheese is melted.
Charlies Basket
(4) mini beef chimis, & (4) mini beef flautas, with sour cream & guacamole
Mini App Combo
Select (6) mini items, served with guacamole.
Small Espinaca Con Queso
A spicy blend of white cheese, seasoned spinach, & chiles.
Grande Espinaca Con Queso
A spicy blend of white cheese, seasoned spinach, & chiles.
Small Guacamole Dip
Mama Rosa's own spicy blend of avocados, sour cream, and special seasonings.
Grande Guacamole Dip
Mama Rosa's own spicy blend of avocados, sour cream, and special seasonings.
Small Bean Dip
Spicy Jalapeno Bean Dip
Grande Bean Dip
Spicy Jalapeno Bean Dip
Rosita's Special
Our house specialty. A large 13" soft folded flour tortilla with cheddar cheese and your choice of red or green chile beef, green chile pork, seasoned chicken, or seasoned beef. Grilled until cheese is melted.
Quesadilla
A soft folded 13" tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and green chile strips, grilled until cheese is melted. Comes with a side of guacamole.
Soft Fold Cheese Tortilla
A soft folded 13" tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and grilled until cheese is melted.
Mini Cheese Nachos
Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese
Regular Cheese Nachos
Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese
Mini Nacho Supreme
Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese, black olives, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole.
Nachos Supreme
Hot corn tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans with melted cheese, black olives, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole.
#63 Rosita's Special
Soups & Salads (Copy)
Cup Albondigas Soup
Midly seasoned, fresh vegetable soup with meatballs and rice.
Bowl Albondigas Soup
Midly seasoned, fresh vegetable soup with meatballs and rice.
Cup Red Menudo
A Mexican specialty soup made with beef tripe and white hominy, served with a garnish of cilantro, onions, oregano, lemon, and chile.
Bowl Red Menudo
A Mexican specialty soup made with beef tripe and white hominy, served with a garnish of cilantro, onions, oregano, lemon, and chile.
Cup White Menudo
A Mexican specialty soup made with beef tripe and white hominy, served with a garnish of cilantro, onions, oregano, lemon, and chile.
Bowl White Menudo
A Mexican specialty soup made with beef tripe and white hominy, served with a garnish of cilantro, onions, oregano, lemon, and chile.
Cup Pozole
Slow-simmered pork with white corn in a red chile broth. Garnished with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Bowl Pozole
Slow-simmered pork with white corn in a red chile broth. Garnished with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Rosita's Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with garden salad, topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream & guacamole.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce leaves tossed in Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Garden Salad
A mixture of iceberg lettuce, chopped red cabbage and strips of carrots, topped with diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese.
#64 Tostada Sabrosa
Tostada Sabrosa
Bowls & Flaco (Copy)
Rosita's Fiesta Bowl
Start with a bed of delicious Spanish Rice and create your own FIESTA BOWL with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and white cheese on top.
Flaco Tacos
Take away the shell and use crisp Romaine lettuce leaves to wrap your filling. Includes cheese, tomatoes, & Pico de Gallo.
Bowl of Chile
Piping hot bowl of Red or Green Chile Beef or Green Chile pork served with a flour tortilla.
Supreme Burros & Chimis (Copy)
Supreme Burrito
Your choice of original or specialty filling mixed with rice & beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, & guacamole.
Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
61. Chimi Chiquita
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Tortas & Burgers (Copy)
Cheeseburger
A 1/3 lb hamburger patty garnished with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of French fries.
Torta
Pan Telara, sliced open and spread with Refried Beans on half, Crema Mexicana on the other half, then stuff it with your favorite filling. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, & onion.
Desserts (Copy)
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream in Oreo cookie crumbs and toasted sunflower seeds, deep fried, with whipped cream.
Flan
This custard has a caramelized sugar topping.
Mexican Sopapilla
A large puffed fried bread sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, served with apple butter and honey.
Scoop of Ice Cream
A single scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Churros
Two Churros With Whipped Cream
Bday DFI
Especialidades de Rositas's (Copy)
Shrimp Fajita Din
Shrimp grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Beef Fajita Din
Marinated Beef grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Din
Marinated Chicken grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Fajita Combo Din
Marinated Beef and Chicken grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Veg Fajita Din
Grilled sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Camaron Diablo
Large shrimp sauteed in an incredible blend of chiles. Served with Ensalada de Casuela, Spanish rice, and a flour tortilla.
Camaron Ranchera
Large shrimp sauteed with white wine and a blend of herbs and spices. Served with Ensalada de Casuela, Spanish Rice, and a flour tortilla.
Tacos Del Mar Platter
Wrapped in soft corn tortillas, garnished with shredded cabbage, limes, and Pico de Gallo. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Primo Taco Platter
Wrapped in soft corn tortillas, garnished with onions, cilantro, Pico de Gallo, & lime wedges. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Mexican Flag Plate
Three enchiladas; cheese with red sauce, chicken with green sauce, and spinach with white sauce & sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS*
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken breast, sauteed with fresh green chiles, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, topped with our special white cheese sauce, on a bed of Spanish Rice. Served with Ensalada de Casuela and a flour tortilla.
Chicken Mole Classico
Traditionally served for festive occasions, weddings, and baptisms. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans and a flour tortilla.
Carne Picada
Marinated Meat cooked "Picada Style" with Poblano and Serrano chiles, garlic, diced tomatoes and onions. Served with a White Cheese Quesadilla, Spanish Rice, and Refried Beans.
Carnitas Caseras de Puerco
Slow-Simmered the way Caballeros in Mexico made it. Our Pork Carnitas are tender and delicious. Served with (4) soft corn tortillas, Roasted Green Tomatillo Salsa, Spanish Rice, and Refried Beans.
Stacked Enchilada Platter
A traditional layered enchilada made with your choice of ONE filling. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Chile Relleno Platter
Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and a flour tortilla.
Sampler Platter
When you're in the mood for a little of everything. Select (8) mini items. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, and Guacamole.
#67 Sampler Chiquito
Rosita's Original Create-a-Combo (Copy)
1. (A) One Item with One Side
Create your own combo by combining one item and one side of your choice.
1. (B) One Item with Two Sides
Create your own combo by combining one item and two sides of your choice.
2. (A) Two Items with One Side
Create your own combo by combining two items and one side of your choice.
2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
Combo Grande
Choose one item and either a Cheese Chile Relleno OR an Original Burrito. Served with two sides of your choice.
Rosita's Classic Dinners (Copy)
4. Four Street Taco Platter
Your choice of (Four) Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken Tacos OR (Four) Pork Carnitas Tacos served on soft corn tortillas with onioins and cilantro. Served with one side of your choice.
5. Mexican Favorite
Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada
6. Machaca Dinner
Served with a flour tortilla, rice and beans.
7. Specialty Burro Dinner
Select from our Specialty Fillings. Served with two sides of your choice.
8. Original Burro Dinner
Select from our Original Fillings. Served with rice and beans
9. Red Chile or Green Chile Dinner
Choose Red or Green Chile Beef or Green Chile Pork. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and a flour tortilla.
10. Two Sonoran Enchiladas
A deep-fried Corn Masa and Cheese Patty with your choice of enchilada sauce. Served with two sides of your choice.
11. Chorizo Con Huevos
Our own Chorizo from a recipe that has been in the family for more than 100 years. Served with two eggs any style and two sides of your choice.
12. Huevos Rancheros Dinner
Two eggs scrambled with diced onions, diced tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Topped with our green sauce and served with two sides of your choice and a flour tortilla.
Drinks (Copy)
Water
Soda Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mug Root Beer
Caffeine Free
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Caffeine Free
Brisk Rasperry Iced Tea
Minute Made Pink Lemonade
Caffeine Free
Jarritos Bottled Mexican Soda
Bottled Sarsaparilla
Sioux City Sarsaparilla is know as "The Grand Daddy of all Root Beers". Sold in glass bottles and made with real cane sugar.
Roy Rogers
Cherry flavored Cola
Shirley Temple
Cherry flavored Sierra Mist
Milk
Horchatta
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Ale
Family Packs
Original Family Pack
6 Items plus: 1 pint of rice, 1 pint of beans, 1 lb. of chips and your choice of hot sauce or salsa.
Grande Family Pack
10 Items plus: 1 quart of rice, 1 quart of beans, hot sauce, salsa, and 1 lb. of chips.
Rosita's Taco Box
Includes: Carne Asada or Carnitas - Rice & Beans - Corn Tortillas - Limes, onions and cilantro (Feeds 3-4 people)
A La Carte (Copy)
Taco
Hard shell beef or chicken taco garnished with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Street Taco
Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken served on soft corn tortilla with onioins and cilantro.
Enchilada
Cheese, Spinach, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with your choice of sauce.
Flauta
Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, deep fried, and topped with guacamole.
Tostada
A 6" crisp corn tortilla topeed with refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes.
Tamale
Green Corn Tamale
Your choice of a house made Red Beef or Green Corn Tamale smothered in our red, green, or white sauce.
Bean Burro
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Original Burro
Your choice of original filling wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Specialty Burro
Your choice of specialty filling wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mexican Flag Burrito
Original Chimi
Your choice of original filling wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Specialty Chimi
Your choice of specialty filling wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Chile Relleno
Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce
Cheeseburger
A 1/3 lb hamburger patty garnished with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Primo Taco -A La Carte
Pork Carnitas, Carne Asada, or Grilled Chicken Breast on a soft corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions.
Fish Taco
Your choice of sautéed or fried fish wrapped in a soft corn tortilla, garnished with shredded cabbage, limes, and Pico de Gallo.
Shrimp Taco
Sautéed shrimp wrapped in a soft corn tortilla, garnished with shredded cabbage, limes, and Pico de Gallo.
Stacked Enchilada
A traditional layered enchilada made with your choice of filling and smothered in one of our house made enchilada sauces.
Sonoran Enchilada
A deep-fried Corn Masa and Cheese Patty with your choice of enchilada sauce.
Sides (Copy)
Side Spanish Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Pinto Beans
Side Fideo
Mexcan angel hair pasta
Side French Fries
Ensalada de Casuela
Steamed cabbage, corn, and carrots.
Side Garden Salad
A mixture of Chopped lettuce, Shredded red cabbage and carrots, topped with diced tomatoes, Onions, Peppers and shredded cheddar cheese.
Extras (Copy)
Sm Side Sour Cream
Side Sour Cream
Sm Side Guacamole
Side Guacamole
Side Cheese
Side Jalapenos
Side Mole Sauce
Side Pico de Gallo
Sm Side Tomatillo
Lrg Side Tomatillo
One Egg
Sides of Sm Protein
Side of Lg Protein
Side of Grilled Protein
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Pan Telera
Side Enchilada Sauce
Extra Hot Sauce 2oz
Extra Salsa 4oz
Extra Small Chips
Side Garnish
Side Onion
Side Strips
Side Olives
Side Serranos
Side Tomatoes
Side Cilantro
Side Limes
Side Sliced Avocado
Daily Specials (Copy)
Monday - Fajita Burro
Fajita Burrito with your choice of Chicken or Beef, served with rice and beans.
Tuesday - Two Tacos
(Two) Hard shell tacos with your choice of beef or chicken filling, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes, served with rice and beans.
Wednesday - Chimi Chiquita
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, topped with sour cream and guacamole, served with rice and beans.
Thursday - Cheese Enchilada & Taco
Cheese enchilada and a hard shell chicken or beef taco, served with rice and beans.
Friday - Two Cheese Enchiladas
( Two ) Cheese enchiladas, served with rice and beans.
Saturday - Chimi Chiquita
Chiquita Chimichanga. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Sunday - Original Burro & Taco
Chiquita Burrito with your choice Original filling and a Beef taco, served with rice and beans.
Kids Menu (Copy)
#15 One Item
#16 Two Item
#17 Mexican Hot Dog
#18 Bn Burrito w/ Rice
#19 Mini Chs Crisp
#20 Mini Soft Fold
#21 Cup Albondigas
#22 Mini Combo Grande
#23 Mini Combo Chiquita
Kid Side Beans
Kid side Rice
Kid Side Fideo
Kid Side Black Bn
Side French Fries
Kids Fountain Drink
To Go Bar Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients. That day finally came. In 1963, Rosa opened the doors to Rosita's on 5th & Beck in Tempe. The family pooled their resources to help, and on opening night, her first customers dined at a total of four tables, one of which was her own dinette set. However, it still had the most important ingredient - love. After four generations of Keeme's, and many second and third generation members of employees' families, the tables may have changed, but Rosita's still serves "THE BEST AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD IN THE VALLEY"
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa, AZ 85202