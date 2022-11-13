Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rumors Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

W232N6368 Waukesha Ave

Sussex, WI 53089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Cod MP
California Burger
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Bacon Water Chestnuts

$8.95

Big Game Nachos

$11.00+

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Cheesesteak Rolls

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Chippers

$3.50

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Giant Pretzel

$15.95

Jumbo Fried Wings

$11.99

Loaded Sidewinders

$9.95

Mozz Sticks

$8.95

Onion Rings

$8.00

Poppers

$8.00

Quesadilla

$11.95

Reuben Rolls

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tournament Sliders

$8.95

Burgers

Bacon Horsey Burger

$12.00

Signature burger with pepper jack cheese, bacon, piled with beer battered onion rings and drizzled with horsey sauce on a brioche bun

Bourbon Burger

$12.95

Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and bourbon sauce on a brioche

Bucky Burger

$12.95

I am piled up on a pretzel roll with our signature burger topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, cheese curds and drizzled with ranch

Burger Of The Month

$17.95

Can be found on our Facebook page!

California Burger

$13.95

Our signature burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and a drizzle of ranch

Grand Slam Burger

$12.95

Burger will hit your taste buds out of the park! How was fun with our signature Margaret talked with American cheese, bacon fried egg

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.00

How far burger smothered with Swiss and fresh sautéed mushrooms

Patty Melt

$11.00

Signature burger smothered with Swiss cheese and sautéed onions on a marble rye bread

Plain Jane Burger

$10.00

Signature burger on our brioche bun made to your liking!

Rumors Burger

$12.95

Our signature half pound Burger smothered with pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, chipotle aïoli, and beer battered onion rings served on a toasty buttery bun

Triple Play Burger

$11.95

Signature burger blackened and topped with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and topped with chipotle aïoli

Western Burger

$12.95

Cheddar cheese melted on Texas toast piled with beer battered onion rings, bacon and barbecue

Wisconsin Burger

$12.00

Fresh black Angus brisket burger on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, Wisconsin cheddar cheese serve with a side of mayo on a buttery bun.

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

How is cheese blend of American, cheddar, Swiss and provolone cheese with bacon and tomato, served on sourdough rye

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast top with cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken Pita

$13.95

Toasted pita stuffed with grilled chicken, Craisins, candied almonds, fresh greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onions, and topped with honey mustard

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Slow roasted pulled pork with smoked ham, diced dill pickles, Swiss cheese, and mustard served on a toasted French roll

Double Decker Club

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, smoked ham, fresh sliced tomato, and smoked bacon with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and mayo piled high on a thick cu wheat bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast top of provolone cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Hot dog/brat

$5.95

Jimmys Godmother

$14.95Out of stock

Slow roasted Italian beef with pizza sauce on a hoagie bun smothered with mozzarella and toasted to perfection

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95Out of stock

Our slow roasted prime rib toss with sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with provolone cheese on our French roll

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Shaved prime rib topped with a mound of beer battered onion rings, served with a side of au jus and a creamy horseradish sauce on a french roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted barbecue pulled pork chop with coleslaw, served on a German pretzel bun

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Slow roasted corn beef topped with sauerkraut, thousand Island and Swiss cheese, piled high on marble rye

Spicy Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast black in with Cajun seasoning, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aïoli, and jalapeños

Tenderloin Sandwich

$18.95

6 ounce hand cut tenderloin on a brioche bun with blue cheese crumbles and bourbon sauce

Weekly Special

$18.00

Wraps

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Spanish, strawberries, goat cheese and almonds in a flour tortilla wrap

BLT Wrap

$10.95

Crispy smoked bacon rolled with fresh greens, tomato and mayo in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, fresh greens, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, ranch in our house buffalo sauce and a flower jalapeño wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, fresh greens, freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, with zesty Caesar dressing and a flour tortilla wrap

Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Black and grilled chicken mix with jalapeño slices, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato with our house made southwest ranch dressing in a flower jalapeño wrap

Turkey Bacon Avo Wrap

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, turkey and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, onion, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, ranch, and mild buffalo with grilled or crispy chicken

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, topped with your choice of blackened, grilled or fried chicken breast, fresh Parmesan, and croutons

Chefs Salad

$13.95

A mix of fresh greens, top with tomato, bacon, smoked ham, turkey, red onion, egg and shredded cheddar

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Make screen stops with avocado, red onion, bacon bits, tomato, egg, and blue cheese crumbles with crispy or grilled chicken coop

Oriental Salad

$13.95

Crispy chicken, pea pods, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, tomato, red onion, and served with an orange teriyaki

Seasonal Salad

$11.95

A mix of fresh greens, mandarin oranges, Craisins, red onion, fresh strawberries, candied almonds, blue cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Side Salad

$4.50

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$14.95

Strawberries, red onion, avocado, goat cheese in your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a bed of spinach with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar salad

$4.50

Flatbreads

Alfredo Flatbread

$13.00

Smoked andouille sausage and grilled chicken on a crisp flatbread with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Chicken, red onion, shredded jack cheese with barbecue sauce on our Italian herb flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Garlic butter brush Italian herb flatbread with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic glaze

Mediterranean Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Italian herb flatbread with Greek vinaigrette crumbled feta cheese Parmesan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, fresh basil and chicken

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic butter brush Italian herb flatbread with shrimp mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese

Artichoke flatbread

$12.00

Our house made spinach dip smeared on herb flatbread with chicken, bacon and tomato

Minor League

Chicken Tender Kids

$6.00

Fries Included.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fries included.

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Fries included

Mini Cheeseburgers

$7.00

Fries included.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Fries included.

Seafood

Turkey ciabatta

Northwoods Platter

$18.95

Perch, Cod & shrimp fry to a golden brown

Baked Fish MP

$15.95

Baked cod filet

Fried Cod MP

$15.95

Cod fillets, hand breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown

Fried Perch

$17.95

Perch fillets, hand breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Like crispy fried cod topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese with lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted bun, served with chips

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Eight jumbo breaded and deep-fried, served with fries

Friday Special

$23.95

Side of Potato Pancake

$3.95

Soup

Seasonal Soup

$4.00+

Lobster Bisque

$5.50+

Chili

$4.50+

Exras

Balsamic

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Chip Aioli

$0.50

Chip Bbq

$0.50

Cole slaw

$1.00

French

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry vin

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Guac

$3.00

Candy bar

$1.00

To Go

$0.50

XTRA COD

$4.00

XTRA PERCH

$4.50

Specials

Ribs

$21.95Out of stock

Smoked chicken

$1,695.00Out of stock

Oven Roasted Chicken

$13.95

Mexican thursday

$16.95Out of stock

Queen prime

$23.95

King prime

$28.95

Pig Roast

$17.95Out of stock

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

Sunday Special

12" Pizza w/ Beer

$16.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

OFFICIAL GREEN BAY PACKER BAR! NEWEST Sports Bar & Grill in Sussex, Wi. Watch any and every game here at Rumors....25 flat screen HDTV's, have a beer and enjoy the best burger in town! RUMORS in Sussex is the place to be on game day!

Website

Location

W232N6368 Waukesha Ave, Sussex, WI 53089

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex
orange star4.5 • 252
n64w23246 Main St Sussex, WI 53089
View restaurantnext
Brunch - Brookfield
orange star3.0 • 35
18895 W Capitol Dr Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Jake's Burger
orange starNo Reviews
18905 W Capitol Dr Suite 110 Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Jack's - W229 N1400 Westwood Drive
orange starNo Reviews
W229 N1400 Westwood Drive Milwaukee, WI 53186
View restaurantnext
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
orange star4.0 • 148
N88W16495 Main St Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
View restaurantnext
Yo Mama! - Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
2205 N. Calhoun Rd Brookfield, WI 53005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sussex

Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex
orange star4.5 • 252
n64w23246 Main St Sussex, WI 53089
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sussex
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston