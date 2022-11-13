Rumors Sports Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
OFFICIAL GREEN BAY PACKER BAR! NEWEST Sports Bar & Grill in Sussex, Wi. Watch any and every game here at Rumors....25 flat screen HDTV's, have a beer and enjoy the best burger in town! RUMORS in Sussex is the place to be on game day!
W232N6368 Waukesha Ave, Sussex, WI 53089
