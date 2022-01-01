Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sussex restaurants you'll love

Sussex restaurants
  • Sussex

Sussex's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Sussex restaurants

Rumors Sports Bar & Grill

W232N6368 Waukesha Ave, Sussex

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Chicken Flatbread$11.00
Italian herb flatbread with Greek vinaigrette crumbled feta cheese Parmesan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, fresh basil and chicken
Wisconsin Burger$12.00
Fresh black Angus brisket burger on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, Wisconsin cheddar cheese serve with a side of mayo on a buttery bun.
Bucky Burger$12.95
I am piled up on a pretzel roll with our signature burger topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, cheese curds and drizzled with ranch
More about Rumors Sports Bar & Grill
Tekila - N63W23675 Main Street

Main Street, Sussex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$9.99
made in house guacamole, served with house-made corn chips
Basket Chips & Salsa$4.99
our house-made chips served with a side of mild red salsa we make onsite daily
Queso Dip$6.99
white queso topped with queso fresco & diced jalapeños, served with house-made corn chips
More about Tekila - N63W23675 Main Street
Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex

n64w23246 Main St, Sussex

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side Bacon$2.50
BYO Omelet$4.99
More about Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex

