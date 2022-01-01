Sussex restaurants you'll love
Sussex's top cuisines
Must-try Sussex restaurants
More about Rumors Sports Bar & Grill
Rumors Sports Bar & Grill
W232N6368 Waukesha Ave, Sussex
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Chicken Flatbread
|$11.00
Italian herb flatbread with Greek vinaigrette crumbled feta cheese Parmesan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, fresh basil and chicken
|Wisconsin Burger
|$12.00
Fresh black Angus brisket burger on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, Wisconsin cheddar cheese serve with a side of mayo on a buttery bun.
|Bucky Burger
|$12.95
I am piled up on a pretzel roll with our signature burger topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, cheese curds and drizzled with ranch
More about Tekila - N63W23675 Main Street
Tekila - N63W23675 Main Street
Main Street, Sussex
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$9.99
made in house guacamole, served with house-made corn chips
|Basket Chips & Salsa
|$4.99
our house-made chips served with a side of mild red salsa we make onsite daily
|Queso Dip
|$6.99
white queso topped with queso fresco & diced jalapeños, served with house-made corn chips