Popular Items

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.50+

Stuffed Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, sharp cheddar, wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Pumpkin Pie in the Sky Latte

$5.75+

Pumpkin pie spice, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream

DRINKS

HOT COFFEE

Lift Off Light Roast

$3.50+

Central & South America - Milk chocolate, orange, caramel apple, juicy

Pilot's Blend Dark Roast

$3.50+

Central & South America - Fig, burnt caramel, dark chocolate, syrupy

Layover Decaf

$3.50+

Colombia - citrus fruits, dried cherry, syrupy

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

HOT ESPRESSO

Americano

$4.50+
Cappuccino

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+
Flavored Latte

$5.50+
Latte

$4.50+
Miel Latte

$5.50+
Mocha

$5.50+
White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50+
Single Espresso Shot

$2.50
Decaf Espresso Shot

$2.50

HOT TEA

Black Tea

$3.25+
Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+
Earl Grey Tea

$3.25+
Green Tea

$3.25+
London Fog Latte

$5.50+

ICED COFFEE

Cold Brew

$4.50+

ICED ESPRESSO

Iced Americano

$4.50+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+
Iced Flavored Latte

$5.50+
Iced Latte

$4.50+
Iced Miel Latte

$5.50+
Iced Mocha

$5.50+
Iced Pumpkin Pie in the Sky Latte

$5.75+

Pumpkin pie spice, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50+

ICED TEAS & LEMONADE

Iced Black Tea

$3.25+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+
Iced Green Tea

$3.25+

Iced Half & Half

$3.25+

Half lemonade, half iced tea

Iced London Fog Latte

$5.50+
Lemonade

$3.75+

BLENDERS

Frozen blended drinks
Coffee Blender

$5.25+
Cream Blender

$4.65+
Lavender Lemonade Blender

$4.65+
Raspberry Lemonade Blender

$4.65+

OTHER DRINKS

Clear Skies

$4.25+

Fruity & floral - butterfly tea, cranberry, lemonade

Stormy Skies

$5.25+

Espresso lemonade

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+
Hot White Chocolate

$4.75+
Caramel Cloud

$4.75+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor added

Milk

$3.25+

FOOD

BAKERY

Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Toasted artisan wheat bagel - add house-made cheddar and chive cream cheese

Baguette

$3.00

Boule Bowl

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Pinwheel

$4.50

Cookie

$3.00+

Ask which cookies are available today!

Croissant

$4.00

Large, buttery, flaky

Focaccia Bread Loaf

$6.50

Herb & cheese focaccia bread loaf. Take & bake the whole loaf at home!

Griffin Brownie

$5.00

Fudgy caramel brownie made with espresso

Muffin

$3.50+
Soft Baked Granola

$4.25

House-baked soft granola made with oats, carrots, apples, bananas

SANDWICHES

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Artisan wheat bagel, cheddar & chive cream cheese, sausage, fried egg, sharp cheddar

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

House-made cheddar & chive cream cheese, honey glazed ham, fried egg, sharp cheddar on a croissant

Rustic Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Toasted herb & cheese focaccia bread filled with melted sharp cheddar

Stuffed Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, sharp cheddar, wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Waffle Smasher

$6.75Out of stock

Cinnamon sugar dusted waffles filled with a yogurt and brown sugar crumble

GRAB & GO

At Home Oats

$2.50

Just add hot water! Oats with dried berries and brown sugar

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$3.00

Dehydrated Fruit

$4.00

Dehydrated Vegetables

$3.50Out of stock

Parfait

$4.00

Yogurt, dried berries, and granola

Pretzels

$2.50

Protein Box

$6.25

Mixed nuts, salami, and cheddar cheese cubes

Trail Mix

$2.50

OVEN

Waffle Bites

$5.00

Cinnamon sugar dusted waffle bites with a sweet and tangy brown sugar yogurt dip

Two Classic Egg Bites

$4.00

Two fluffy, house-made egg bites - ham, cheddar, and green onion

Two White Egg Bites

$4.00

Two fluffy, house-made egg bites - spinach, cheddar, and green onion

DOGS

TREATS

Frozen Treat

$3.00

Pup Sundae

$5.00

SNACKS

Greenie Beanies

$3.00

Dehydrated green beans tossed in crushed milk bones