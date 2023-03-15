Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rustic Nomads - Food Truck

No reviews yet

NA

Aurora, CO 80016

Popular Items

Rustic Russets
Nomad Corn
Loaded Russets


Burgers

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$11.00+

Cheeseburger with Ketchup, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickled Red Onions

Cattleman

Cattleman

$12.00+

Bacon Cheeseburger with Crispy Onions, BBQ Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Banana Peppers

Continental Divide

Continental Divide

$11.00+

Secret Sauce, Caramelized Onions & Lettuce on a Cheeseburger... why not make it a double?

Fact or Fiction Burger

Fact or Fiction Burger

$11.00+

Caramelized Pineapple, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato -Fact or Fiction because it's unbelievable how good this is.

Lone Ranger

$12.00+

Homemade Pastrami, Swiss, Caramelized Onion and our Chimichurri Aioli

Patty Melt

$11.00

Reuben Burger

$12.00+

Rodeo Burger

$11.00+Out of stock

Whipped Cream Cheese spread on a Toasted Bun with Jalapeno Jelly. The Cheeseburger then has Crispy Onions to give it what it is missing. -Think jalapeno popper on a burger with a little extra.

Route 66 Burger

Route 66 Burger

$11.00+

Street Corn, Hatch Green Chilis, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato on a Cheeseburger. -This one has some spice to it, but oh so good.

Wanderlust Burger

Wanderlust Burger

$11.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pickled Red Onions & Balsamic Demi-Glaze

Unexpected Journey

$11.00

Sandwiches

ABC-LT

ABC-LT

$11.00Out of stock

Avocado, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato with some garlic aioli to round it out - served on bread from a local bakery.

Cajun Cordon Bleu

Cajun Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Blackened Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Creole Mustard, Garlic Aioli and served on Hawaiian Rolls

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$12.00

Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Swiss or Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Tomato & Lettuce served on a Brioche Bun from a Local Bakery

Chicken Route 66

$12.00

Merchant

$14.00

Homemade Pastrami, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, an Herb Blend and served on a Hoagie from a local bakery

Pioneer

Pioneer

$15.00

Homemade Pastrami, Swiss, Garlic Aioli & Spicy Mustard on Marbled Rye

Pulled Pork Sammy

Pulled Pork Sammy

$11.00Out of stock

Our Signature Pulled Pork covered in a Tangy BBQ Sauce, Topped with Crispy Onions, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Aioli and some Banana Peppers... on a Brioche Bun.

Reubano

Reubano

$15.00Out of stock

Homemade Pastrami, Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard & Artisan Pickles on a Hoagie from a local bakery

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Our spin on the Classic Reuben. Homemade Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Special Sauce (much like 1000 Island), & served on Marbled Rye or Sourdough.

Vegetarian Voyager

Vegetarian Voyager

$11.00

Herb Focaccia with Fresh Mozzarella, Quickly Roasted Tomato, Garlic Aioli and Pesto. Think Italian Vegetarian and delicious.

Wanderlust Chicken

$12.00

Blackened Chicken with Melted Fresh Mozzarella and topped with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions and Balsamic Demi glaze.

Gold Digger Sandwich

$13.00

Nordic Approach

$12.00

Cherry Chipotle

$12.00

Appetizers

Rustic Russets

Rustic Russets

$6.00

Next Level Fries - Golden Potato Nuggets from Heaven

Loaded Russets

Loaded Russets

$13.00

Our Rustic Russets loaded with our Street Corn and Bacon, served with a side of our Secret Sauce

Nomad Corn

Nomad Corn

$6.00

Elote or Mexican Street Corn - off the cob for easy eats. Quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Kids Meal

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger with Ketchup. We have other toppings if your child desires, feel free to ask. Served with a side of Chips.

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.50

Hotdog with Ketchup. We also have Mustard and Relish if desired, just ask. Served with a side of chips.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Toasted Hawaiian Rolls with melted American Cheese and served with a side of ketchup. The kids love this one. Served with a side of chips.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

[ruhs-tik]: Rustic delicious, not pretentious [noh-mad]: Nomad food that goes where you go

Website

Location

NA, Aurora, CO 80016

Directions

Gallery
Rustic Nomads image
Rustic Nomads image

