S.O.L. Melrose 8535 Melrose Avenue

Add Ons

Avocado

$6.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Crispy Bacon

$6.00

Feta

$6.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Herb Steamed Chicken

$10.00

Contains Cashews

Impossible Grillers

$10.00

Mashed Avocado

$6.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

One Egg

$4.00

Salmon A La Carte

$12.00

Red Onion

$0.50

Sausage

$6.00

Shaved Turkey

$7.00

Side Crispy Potato Cake

$5.00

Side of Toast (2 Slices)

$5.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Two Egg

$8.00

Veggie Patty

$6.00

Side of Yogurt

$4.00

All Day Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Choice of Bread, Seasoned Avocado Mash, Lime

Bagel (No Cream Cheese)

$6.00

Toasted Bagel of Your Choice

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$8.00

Toasted Bagel of Your Choice with Cream Cheese

Banana Bread With Butter

$8.00

Housemade Banana Bread Toasted with Butter

Blanco Omelet

$19.00

Egg White Pan Omelet, Garlic Shiitakes, Feta, Tomato Relish & Herb Salad

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Omelet, Garlic Mushroom, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato Chutney, Crispy Potato Cake, Arugula, & Avocado

Coconut Chia Pudding

$12.00

With Spring Fruits, Apple, Almonds, Coconut & Honey Yogurt

Croissant with Butter & Jam

$6.00

Eggs & Bacon Toast

$15.00

2 Eggs Your Way, Toast, & Bacon

Green Dream Toast

$15.00

Seasoned Avocado, Lime, Fava Bean, Cucumber, Cornichon, Chives, & DIll

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Niman Applewood Smoked Ham

OG Toast with Butter & Jam

$7.00

2 Slices of Toast, Butter, & Jam

Omelet

$15.00

Pan Omelet, Garlic Shiitakes, Cheddar, Tomato Relish & Herb Salad

Sausage & Egg Brekkie Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Seasoned Pork Sausage Patty, Over Easy Egg, American Cheese, & SOL Sauce

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Omelet, Garlic Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Sweet Potato, Arugula & Avocado

BYO Breakfast Plate

1 Egg

$4.00

2 Egg

$8.00

3 Egg

$10.00

4 Egg

$14.00

5 Egg

$16.00

BYO No Egg

Grocery

Chagaccino 10-Pack

$30.00

S.O.L Jam

$12.00

Strawberry- Rose Geranium

S.O.L Crunchy Chili Oil

$14.00

S.O.L Everything Seasoning Mix

$8.00

S.O.L Racha

$14.00

Vegemite jar

$10.00

CRR SOL Blend

$16.00

CRR Espresso

$16.00

House Made Pastries

Banana Bread W/Butter

$8.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Coconut & Raspberry Fairy Bread (GF, DF)

$5.00

Gluten Free, Contains Eggs

Croissant (Plain)

$6.00

Nutella Chocolate Cookie

$5.00

Contains Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Hazelnuts

Seeded Almond & Cranberry Protein Cookie

$5.00

Gluten Free, Contains Almonds, Eggs

Sesame Milk Chocolate Cookie

$5.00

Contains Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Zucchini, Spinach & Feta Savory Muffin

$5.00

Contains Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Plates

Freshly Baked Sausage Roll

$12.00

Check the Cabinet For Our Daily Flavor

Everything' Crispy Potato Cake Plate

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Arugula, Capers, Dill & Radishes

S.O.L Protein Bowl

$22.00

Chicken Pazole Verde

$16.00

Salads

Pan Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Confit Potatoes, Green Beans, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Herbs & Tarragon Vinaigrette

Tansana Bowl

$17.00

Steamed Brown Rice, Black Beans, Roast Corn, Avocado, Rapini, Sweet Potato, Pickled Carrot & Jalapeno, Crisp Tortilla & Salsa

The Med Chop

$17.00

Feta, Green Beans, Garbanzo, Tomato, Olives, Artichoke, Arugula, Red Gem & Herbs

Caesar Chop

$17.00

Chopped Red Gem, Caesar Dressing, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Parmesan & Crisp Tortilla

SOL Chop

$17.00

Arugula, Red Gem, Wild Rice, Sweet Potato, Beets, Carrots, Chickpeas, Almond Crunch, Herbs & Sesame Soy Dressing

Sandwiches/Burgers

BIG SALAD WRAP

$16.00

Fresh Salad (arugula,tomato, cucumber, carrot, beet, onion, herbs), Cheddar, Cornichons & Alfala Sprouts in a Flour Tortilla

BLAAAAT

$16.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Double Avocado, Mayo, & Tomato on Ciabatta

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Herb Steamed Chicken, Gem Lettuce, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing

SOLOX Bagel

$17.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Arugula, Capers, Dill & Radishes

St. Nic

$16.00

Shaved Turkey, Arugula, Avocado, Semi Dried Tomato, & Cranberry Mostarda on Ciabatta

SOL Burger

$16.00

Beef Patty on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, pickle, ranch dressing & american cheese.

SOL Veggie Burger

$17.00

Sweet N Sour Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Crumbed Chicken & Bacon Club

$19.00

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$19.00

Side Dishes

Cacio Pepe Fries

$8.00

Cacio E Pepe Style (Parmesan & Pepper)

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

With Szechuan Mayo

Green Leaf Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens with Sherry Ginger Vinaigrette

Side Of Fruit

$6.00

Side Sauce

Side Butter

Side Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Crunchy Chili

Side Green Goddess

Side Hot Sauce

Side Jam

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Ranch

Side Sherry Ginger

Side SOL Sauce

Side Sweet And Sour

$2.00

Side Tansana

Side Tarragon Onion Vinagarette

Side Tomato Chutney

Coffee/Tea List

5 Spice Pumpkin Latte

$4.00+

Americano

$4.50

Babycino

$1.50

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Cortado

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.50+

Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Golden Late (Caffeine Free)

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced 5 Spice Pumpkin Latte

$6.00+

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00+

Iced Chocolate

$6.00+

Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Iced Cortado

$4.00

Iced Flat White

$5.50

Iced Golden Latte

$6.00+

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Iced Matcha

$6.00+

Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Iced Tea

$5.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Lemonade

$5.00+

Long Black

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00+

Orange Juice

$4.00

Espresso Tonic

$6.50

Celsius

$5.00

Coca Cola

$5.00

Harmless Coconut Water 8oz

$5.00

Mad Tasty

$6.00

Ollipop

$5.00

Pathwater Still

$5.00

Pathwter Sparkling

$5.00

Pressed Juice (Blackberry Lemonade)

$10.00

Pressed Juice (Greens)

$10.00

Pressed Juice (Orange Tumeric)

$10.00

Pressed Juice (Strawberry Basil)

$10.00

Pressed Juice Wellness Shots

$5.00

Sol-ti Hemp and Tumeric Shot

$5.00

Sol-ti Hemp+Ginger Shot

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tepache Ginger Manzana

$5.00

Tepache Pineapple Spice

$5.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$5.00

Topo Chico Lime

$5.00

Topo Chico Sparkling

$5.00

Vive Immunity Boost (Original)

$5.00

Vive Wellness Shot (Elderberry)

$5.00

Vybers Mood Enhancer

$6.00

Vybes+

$10.00

Health-Aid Kombucha

$7.50

Small Essentia

$3.00

Large Essentia

$5.00

Vita Coconut

$4.00

Fiji

$5.00

Flavored San Pell

$5.00

Pellagrino

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8535 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

