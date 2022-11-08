S.O.L. Melrose 8535 Melrose Avenue

- Home
No reviews yet
8535 Melrose Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Add Ons
Avocado
Brown Rice
Crispy Bacon
Feta
Grilled Onions
Herb Steamed Chicken
Contains Cashews
Impossible Grillers
Mashed Avocado
Mushrooms
One Egg
Salmon A La Carte
Red Onion
Sausage
Shaved Turkey
Side Crispy Potato Cake
Side of Toast (2 Slices)
Sliced Tomato
Smoked Salmon
Two Egg
Veggie Patty
Side of Yogurt
All Day Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Choice of Bread, Seasoned Avocado Mash, Lime
Bagel (No Cream Cheese)
Toasted Bagel of Your Choice
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel of Your Choice with Cream Cheese
Banana Bread With Butter
Housemade Banana Bread Toasted with Butter
Blanco Omelet
Egg White Pan Omelet, Garlic Shiitakes, Feta, Tomato Relish & Herb Salad
Breakfast Burrito
Omelet, Garlic Mushroom, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato Chutney, Crispy Potato Cake, Arugula, & Avocado
Coconut Chia Pudding
With Spring Fruits, Apple, Almonds, Coconut & Honey Yogurt
Croissant with Butter & Jam
Eggs & Bacon Toast
2 Eggs Your Way, Toast, & Bacon
Green Dream Toast
Seasoned Avocado, Lime, Fava Bean, Cucumber, Cornichon, Chives, & DIll
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Niman Applewood Smoked Ham
OG Toast with Butter & Jam
2 Slices of Toast, Butter, & Jam
Omelet
Pan Omelet, Garlic Shiitakes, Cheddar, Tomato Relish & Herb Salad
Sausage & Egg Brekkie Sandwich
Grilled Seasoned Pork Sausage Patty, Over Easy Egg, American Cheese, & SOL Sauce
Veggie Burrito
Omelet, Garlic Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Sweet Potato, Arugula & Avocado
BYO Breakfast Plate
Grocery
House Made Pastries
Banana Bread W/Butter
Chocolate Croissant
Coconut & Raspberry Fairy Bread (GF, DF)
Gluten Free, Contains Eggs
Croissant (Plain)
Nutella Chocolate Cookie
Contains Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Hazelnuts
Seeded Almond & Cranberry Protein Cookie
Gluten Free, Contains Almonds, Eggs
Sesame Milk Chocolate Cookie
Contains Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Zucchini, Spinach & Feta Savory Muffin
Contains Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Plates
Salads
Pan Roasted Salmon
Confit Potatoes, Green Beans, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Herbs & Tarragon Vinaigrette
Tansana Bowl
Steamed Brown Rice, Black Beans, Roast Corn, Avocado, Rapini, Sweet Potato, Pickled Carrot & Jalapeno, Crisp Tortilla & Salsa
The Med Chop
Feta, Green Beans, Garbanzo, Tomato, Olives, Artichoke, Arugula, Red Gem & Herbs
Caesar Chop
Chopped Red Gem, Caesar Dressing, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Parmesan & Crisp Tortilla
SOL Chop
Arugula, Red Gem, Wild Rice, Sweet Potato, Beets, Carrots, Chickpeas, Almond Crunch, Herbs & Sesame Soy Dressing
Sandwiches/Burgers
BIG SALAD WRAP
Fresh Salad (arugula,tomato, cucumber, carrot, beet, onion, herbs), Cheddar, Cornichons & Alfala Sprouts in a Flour Tortilla
BLAAAAT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Double Avocado, Mayo, & Tomato on Ciabatta
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Herb Steamed Chicken, Gem Lettuce, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing
SOLOX Bagel
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Arugula, Capers, Dill & Radishes
St. Nic
Shaved Turkey, Arugula, Avocado, Semi Dried Tomato, & Cranberry Mostarda on Ciabatta
SOL Burger
Beef Patty on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, pickle, ranch dressing & american cheese.
SOL Veggie Burger
Sweet N Sour Crispy Chicken
Crumbed Chicken & Bacon Club
BBQ Cheddar Burger
Side Dishes
Side Sauce
Coffee/Tea List
5 Spice Pumpkin Latte
Americano
Babycino
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Cortado
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Flat White
Golden Late (Caffeine Free)
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced 5 Spice Pumpkin Latte
Iced Americano
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Iced Cortado
Iced Flat White
Iced Golden Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha
Iced Mocha
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Long Black
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Mocha
Nitro Cold Brew
Orange Juice
Espresso Tonic
Celsius
Coca Cola
Harmless Coconut Water 8oz
Mad Tasty
Ollipop
Pathwater Still
Pathwter Sparkling
Pressed Juice (Blackberry Lemonade)
Pressed Juice (Greens)
Pressed Juice (Orange Tumeric)
Pressed Juice (Strawberry Basil)
Pressed Juice Wellness Shots
Sol-ti Hemp and Tumeric Shot
Sol-ti Hemp+Ginger Shot
Sprite
Tepache Ginger Manzana
Tepache Pineapple Spice
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Topo Chico Lime
Topo Chico Sparkling
Vive Immunity Boost (Original)
Vive Wellness Shot (Elderberry)
Vybers Mood Enhancer
Vybes+
Health-Aid Kombucha
Small Essentia
Large Essentia
Vita Coconut
Fiji
Flavored San Pell
Pellagrino
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8535 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069