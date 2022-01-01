Zinc West Hollywood Melrose

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Grain Bowl
Burrito

Coffee & Tea

Americano Hot 12oz

$3.25

Americano Hot 16oz

$3.75

Americano Iced 10oz

$3.50

Cafe au Lait Hot 12 oz

$3.50

Cafe au Lait Hot 16 oz

$4.25

Cappuccino Hot 8oz

$4.00

Cappuccino Iced 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte Hot 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte Hot 16oz

$4.75

Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Coffee Hot 12oz

$2.50

Coffee Hot 16oz

$3.25

Coffee Iced 16oz

$3.50

Dirty Chai Latte Hot 12oz

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte Hot 16oz

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$5.25
Espresso Hot

Espresso Hot

$2.75+

Espresso Iced

$2.75

Gibraltor Hot 8oz

$3.25

Hammerhead Hot 12oz

$3.75

Hammerhead Hot 16oz

$4.25

Hammerhead Iced 16oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate Hot 8oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate Hot 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Hot 16oz

$4.00

Latte Hot 12oz

$4.25

Latte Hot 16oz

$4.75

Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Macchiato Hot 4oz

$3.25

Matcha Latte Hot 12oz

$4.75

Matcha Latte Hot 16 oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte Iced 16oz

$5.00

Milk Hot 12oz

$3.00

Milk Hot 16oz

$4.00

Milk Cold 12oz

$3.00

Milk Cold 16oz

$4.00

Chocolate Milk Cold 12oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk Cold 16oz

$4.50

Mocha Hot 12oz

$4.75

Mocha Hot 16oz

$5.25

Mocha Iced 16oz

$5.00
Arnold Palmer 16oz

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$3.25

1/2 iced tea, 1/2 lemonade

Alice Palmer 16oz

$3.25

Tea Hot 16oz

$4.00

Tea Iced 16oz

$3.25

Tea au Lait Hot 16oz

$4.25

Turmeric Latte Hot 12oz

$5.00

Turmeric Latte Hot 16oz

$5.50

Turmeric Latte Iced 16oz

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha Hot 12oz

$5.00

White Chocolate Mocha Hot 16oz

$5.50

White Chocolate Mocha Iced 16oz

$5.25

Juices & Smoothies

Green Drink 10oz

Green Drink 10oz

$9.00

Lemonade 16oz

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade 16oz

$4.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$6.50

Orange Juice 16oz

$8.00

Peach Juice 12oz

$4.00

Peach Juice 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Orange Juice 12oz

$6.00

Peach Orange Juice 16oz

$8.00

Protein Drink

$8.00

Hot Water

Zinc Sunrise 16oz

Zinc Sunrise 16oz

$8.00

peach orange juice blend, raspberry puree

Bottled & Canned Drinks

Bottled Water .5 ltr

Bottled Water .5 ltr

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Health-ade Ginger Lemon

$8.00

Health-ade Grape

$8.00

Health-ade Pomegranate

$8.00

Martinelli Apple Juice

$4.50

Martinelli Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.50
Mori Leaf Tea Lemon

Mori Leaf Tea Lemon

$4.95
Mori Leaf Tea Mint Moringa

Mori Leaf Tea Mint Moringa

$4.95
Mori Leaf Tea Peach Moringa

Mori Leaf Tea Peach Moringa

$4.95

Mori Leaf Tea Unsweetened

$4.95

Orangina

$4.00
San Pellegrino Rossa

San Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

San Pelligrino 500ml

$3.00

San Pelligrino Aranciata

$3.00
San Pelligrino Limonata

San Pelligrino Limonata

$3.00

SLW Detox Green Cold Pressed Juice

$11.00
Smart Water 1 ltr

Smart Water 1 ltr

$4.00

Sprite Can

$2.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Topo Chico Lime

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00

Vybes Watermelon Lime

$9.00

Pastries

Breakfast Bar

Breakfast Bar

$5.00

Croissant

$4.00

Croissant Almond

$5.00

Croissant Chocolate

$4.00

Muffin Apple Carrot

$4.00

Muffin Banana Nut

$4.00

Muffin Blueberry Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Blueberry Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Cranberry

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin GF Currant & Nut

$4.00

Muffin Millet

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Pumpkin Spice

$4.00

Muffin Raspberry Almond

$4.00Out of stock
Oat Cake

Oat Cake

$4.00

flour, wheat bran flour, wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, oatmeal, canola oil, buttermilk, egg whites, apple sauce

Popover Cinnamon

$4.00

Scone Cherry

$4.50Out of stock

Scone Cranberry Pecan

$4.50

Scone Currant

$4.50

Scone Ginger

$4.50Out of stock

Share Plates

Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate

Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate

$14.00

chilled seasonal vegetables, sprouted garlic hummus, chimichurri

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

$14.00

house guacamole, roasted salsa, chilled vegetables & tortilla chips

French Fries Thyme

$8.00

French Fries Za’atar

$8.00

French Fries Plain

$8.00

French Fries Truffle

$8.00

Eggs

Poached Double on Toast

Poached Double on Toast

$9.00

two poached eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, buttered sourdough toast

Fried Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Asparagus & Mushroom Omelette

$13.00

asparagus, mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, lemon zest & a green salad

Quiche Plate

Quiche Plate

$12.00

seasonal quiche & a green salad

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa

Scrambled Eggs & Leeks

Scrambled Eggs & Leeks

$14.00

caramelized leeks, soft scrambled eggs, seasonal fruit, choice of toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

corn tortillas, two poached eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar, marinara

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

poached egg, anaheim pepper, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo

Specialties

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill

Middle Eastern Breakfast

Middle Eastern Breakfast

$15.00

persian cucumbers, tomatoes, jammy egg, cured olives, herb salad, lebneh, feta, za'atar, preserved lemon, fig jam, toasted sourdough

Zinc Granola

Zinc Granola

$10.00

house made granola, berries, milk

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

berries, whipped cream

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

berries, orange butter, maple syrup

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$10.00

berries, dried cherry & nut topping, milk

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan cheese

Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$20.00

béchamel, garlic oil, sea salt, gruyere cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, confit garlic, red onions and parmesan cheese

Potato Arugula Pizza

$18.00

garlic oil, sea salt, red chili flakes, raclette cheese, parmesan cheese topped with an arugula salad, balsamic vinegar and parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Sausage & Fennel

Vegetarian Sausage & Fennel

$20.00

choice of red or béchamel sauce, fontina cheese, vegetarian sausage, garlic oil, sea salt, fennel, red onion and parmesan cheese

Soups

Garlic Knot

$1.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$7.00

Black Bean Chili Bowl

$9.00

Black Bean Chili Cup

$7.00

Salads

Zinc Salad

Zinc Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, pine nuts, kalamata olives, croutons, zinc vinaigrette

Beet & Burrata Salad

$14.00

roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, toasted hazelnuts, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, garlic toast

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$15.00

carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spiced peanuts, brown rice, braised tofu, thai ginger dressing

TriColore Salad

TriColore Salad

$14.00

kale, radicchio, shaved cabbage, avocado, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Burgers

vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce *vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *

Mushroom Dijon Burger

Mushroom Dijon Burger

$15.00

vegetarian patty, arugula, dijonaise, roasted mushrooms, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion *vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *

Sandwiches

Vegetable Sandwich

Vegetable Sandwich

$14.00

shaved fennel, celery, radish, bell pepper, hard boiled egg, arugula, basil aioli and olive tapenade on ciabatta

Zinc Reubenesque

Zinc Reubenesque

$13.00

roasted beets, sauerkraut, gruyere, coriander seed, sea salt, zinc sauce, toasted rye

Egg Salad Open-faced Toast

$13.00

egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$13.00

egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

gruyère, cornichons, tomato, onion, dijonaise, toasted sourdough

Entrees

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$15.00

quinoa, mushrooms, fennel, cashews, corn, sweet potato, arugula, cucumber, harissa, lemon, olive oil

Burrito

Burrito

$13.00

choice of wrap or bowl | black beans, brown rice, white cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa, tortilla chips

Angel Hair Pasta

$16.00

angel hair pasta, marinara sauce, butter, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, lemon zest. Served with garlic toast

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

parmesan, goat cheese, white cheddar, fontina, onion, bread crumbs

Stuffed Pepper

Stuffed Pepper

$16.00

bell pepper, brown rice, mushrooms, marinara, creamed swiss chard

Spinach Lasagna

Spinach Lasagna

$16.00

ricotta cheese, eggs, spinach, garlic, shallots, bechamel, marinara

Brunch Sides

Toast

$4.00

Bagel

$5.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

roasted fingerlings, garlic, paprika, cumin, labneh dipping sauce

Mixed Berries

Mixed Berries

$6.00+

strawberries and blueberries tossed with honey and orange zest

Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$6.00+

pineapple, mango, strawberries, red grapes, blueberries tossed with honey and orange zest

Yogurt Cup Plain

Yogurt Cup Plain

$4.00
Yogurt Cup Vanilla

Yogurt Cup Vanilla

$4.00

Dessert

Almond Tea Cake w/ Berries and Whipped Cream

Almond Tea Cake w/ Berries and Whipped Cream

$8.00

served with mix berries, raspberry puree and whipped cream

Cake of the Day

$7.00

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie Double Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie Ginger Molasses

$3.00

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Cookie Pecan Lemon

$3.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

flourless cake served with crème anglaise, raspberry puree

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

whipped cream and espress liqueur soaked cake, garnished with mint sprig

