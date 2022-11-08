Main picView gallery

The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

8755 Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Fresh brewed Toro blend

Cold Brew

$5.00

Toro blend coffee brewed in cold water for 15-17 hours

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cafe au lait

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Toro blend espresso

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Rosemary Latte

$6.50

Cardamom Rose Latte

$6.50

Golden State

$6.00

Mexican Cacao Elixir

$6.00

Cardamom Chai

$6.00

Matcha Master

$6.00

MUD WTR Latte

$7.00

SAFFRON Latte

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Fresh pulled Toro espresso with steamed milk. 12oz

(DO NOT USE YET)

5 Fee

$5.00

All Veggies

Asparagus* EVENING ONLY

$9.00

Charred Broccolini

$8.00

Crudité Vegetables

$8.00

Mix Greens Salad

$6.00

Sauteéd Mixed Mushrooms

$8.00

Avocado Side (1/4)

$3.00

Steamed Broccolini

$5.00

Sauteed Kale

$5.00

Butters

Side Almond Butter

$3.00

Side Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side Dairy Butter

$1.00

Side V Butter

$1.00

Cheese

Dairy Burrata

$4.00

Mozzarella

$2.00

Parmesan

$2.00

Sliced Cheddar

$2.00

Vegan Cashew Burrata

$6.00

Vegan Cashew Cream Cheese

$3.00

Vegan Cashew Mozzarella

$3.00

Vegan Cheddar

$2.00

Vegan Daisy Mozzarella

$2.00

Vegan Pepita Cotija

$2.00

Vegan Stracciatella

$3.00

Eggs

Side 1 Egg

$3.00

Side 2 Eggs

$6.00

Fruit

Black, blue, raspberry, strawberry

Seasonal Berries

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Grains

Wild Rice & Mush Patty

$5.00

Granola

Coconut Crunch Granola

$5.00

Pickles

Pickled Fresno (1oz)

$1.00

Pickled Cauliflower (3oz)

$4.00

Pickled Cabbage - Curtido (3oz)

$4.00

Pickled Onions (2oz)

$2.00

Potatoes

Pee Wee - Smashed

$9.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sauces

Arugula Pesto

$2.00

Beet Tahini

$2.00

Black Garlic Mayo

$2.00

Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Calabrian Aioli

$2.00

Chimichurri

$2.00

Ginger-Miso Mustard

$2.00

Harissa Mayo

$2.00

Guadalupe Hot Sauce

$2.00

Jalapeno Crema

$2.00

Maple Sriracha

$2.00

Marinara Red

$3.00

Marinara Yellow

$4.00

Vegan Walnut Cream

$2.00

Persimmon Jalapeno Sauce

$2.00

Add Sassy Sauce

$2.00

NUTS - Almond Sassy Sauce (N)

Toasts - 2 Slices

Side GF Ciabatta

$8.00

Side Sourdough

$5.00

Whole 9 Grain

$5.00

Flat Bread , w/ olive oil

$4.00

Bread Service

$8.00

Ancient Grain Crackers

$3.00

Tofu Options

Tofu Scramble

$4.00

Tofu Stracciatella

$3.00

Tofu Cubes Sauteed

$3.00

Vegan Meats

Bacon (4 slices)

$6.00

Impossible Patty (2oz)

$4.00

Impossible Sausage (2oz)

$4.00

Wild Rice & Mush Patty

$5.00

Grilled Portabello

$4.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

Licorice syrup: Licorice liquor, sugar, water Lady Fingers: (G) Mascarpone: mascarpone cheese (D) Whipped cream: Flora vegan heavy cream, lavender powder, viola extract, sugar (V) Licorice dust: Licorice (V,GF) VIola Flowers

Melanzane Choco

$11.00

Eggplants (V) Coating: Sugar, cinnamon, lemon zest Stuffing: Toasted almonds (N), chocolate bits (V) Chocolate sauce: Dutch processed cocoa powder, sugar, Flora vegan heavy cream Amaretti cookies: (GF) Candied orange: Orange zest, sugar, water Upsell: Coffee, Digestive liquor, Dessert liquor

Cheesecake

$12.00

Organic Açai (S), cashew cheese (V,N,GF), granola pie crust (V,GF), kiwi, dragon fruit Upsell: Coffee, Digestive liquor, Dessert liquor

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Cake: (V, D) Amaretto Buttercream: (V,N) Dehydrated Carrot Ribbons (V, GF) Upsell: Coffee, Digestive liquor, Dessert liquor

Choco Torte

$12.00

Torte: almond flour (V,D), medjool dates, cacao powder, molasses, lemon juice, vanilla extract, cold brew, black pepper Coconut Ganache: white chocolate (V), coconut milk, vanilla extract Raspberry Lychee Compote: raspberries, sugar, lemon juice

Apple Crisp Special

$13.00

Affogato

$10.00

Gelato

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Crostata

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Marinara

$16.00

Pasta (G) Marinara (A, V) Nightshades

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sourdough Pizza: (G) Marinara (V,A) Mozzarella (D)

Kids Montanara

$9.00

Fluffy dough: “00” wheat flour (G), sourdough starter, salt, instant yeast. Marinara sauce (A), parmesan (D) Vegan: Can be vegan with cashew parmesan (N) Upsell: burrata cheese (V), grilled mozzarella (V)

Kids Yuba Fingers

$10.00

Buttermilk crispy tofu curds (S,A,V) Palomino mayo: ketchup and mayo

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sourdough bread (G) Mozzarella cheese (D) Spinach

Kids Cheeseburger

$14.00

Impossible meat patty (S), cheddar cheese (D), brioche bun (G)

Kids Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Seasonal fruit mix

Kids Açaí

$8.00

Acai sorbet: Tapioca/cane syrup, organic acai puree (S) Topping: Banana, berries

Kids Sides

Steamed Broccolini

$5.00

Crudité

$5.00

+ Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Kids Drinks

JUICE (8 oz)

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

White Chocolate Matcha Cookie

$4.00

Croissant VEGAN

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Apple Cinnamon Granola Bar

$4.00

Energy Bite

$2.00

Daily Muffin

$5.00

Daily Loaf

$6.00

Bagel Mixed

$4.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$6.00

Rose Pistachio Cardamom Loaf

$6.00

Persimmon Pear Loaf

$6.00

Croissant w/ Butter

$6.00

Candied Apple

$4.00

PANTRY

Partners Blend Coffee 12oz

$15.00

GF GRANOLA COCONUT BUCKWHEAT 12OZ

$15.00

MUD TIN - 6.4 oz

$52.00

Green Mint Tea Retail

$15.00

Lemongrass & Verbena Retail

$14.00

BD Olive Oil

$21.00

Anima Mundi Happiness Tonic

$25.00

BATH & BODY

Candles

Apparel

Perfume Roller

Room Spray

Hand Soap

Host/Bathroom Candle

BD CERAMICS

Venice Classic Coffee Cup

$12.00

HILOS- Mezcalero Face Cup

$85.00

PIGSTY FLOWERS

Pigsty Flower $28

$28.00

Pigsty Flower $12

$12.00

Pigsty Flower $15

$15.00

Pigsty Flower $18

$18.00

Pigsty Flower $20

$20.00

Pigsty Flower $22

$22.00

Pigsty Flower $25

$25.00

DOG TREATS

BD DOG TREATS

$12.00

ANIMA MUNDI

Anima Mundi Collagen RTL

$34.00

Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit RTL

$26.00

Anima Mundi Daily Green RTL

$24.00

Anima Mundi Magic Mushroom RTL

$38.00

Anima Mundi Gold Dust RTL

$18.00

Anima Mundi Qi Protein Powder RTL

$32.00

Anima Mundi State of Bliss RTL

$25.00

Anima Mundi Happiness Tonic

$25.00

LETS JAM

LETS JAM- Peach Brown Sugar Jam

$12.00

LETS JAM- Blueberry Ginger Jam

$12.00

LETS JAM- Cherry Rhubarb Jam

$12.00

LETS JAM- Cocktail Cherries

$13.00
All hours
Sunday7:55 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:55 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:55 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:55 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:55 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:55 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:55 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Bright all-day outpost offering vegetarian & vegan fare, coffee, wellness lattés, fresh juices, smoothies, our seasonal selection of natural wines and cocktails in a relaxed and sophisticated apace. Come in and enjoy!

Location

8755 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beaches - WeHo
orange starNo Reviews
8928 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
orange starNo Reviews
8684 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112 Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Zinc West Hollywood - Melrose
orange starNo Reviews
8607 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
S.O.L. Melrose - 8535 Melrose Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
8535 Melrose Avenue West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston