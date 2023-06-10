A map showing the location of Salty Pearl Raw Bar 13470 Perdido key drView gallery

Salty Pearl Raw Bar 13470 Perdido key dr

review star

No reviews yet

13470 Perdido key dr

Pensacola, FL 32507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Oysters

Raw Oysters

$15.00

Steamed Oysters

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$22.00

Creole BBQ Oysters

$24.00

Casino Oysters

$22.00

Chargrilled Oysters

$22.00

Bacon Jalapeno Oyster

$24.00

Appetizer

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.00

Steamed Royal Reds

$21.00

Boiled Shrimp

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Crab Claws

$18.00

Smoked Oyster Dip

$18.00

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

BBQ Shrimp

$13.00

Fried oyster

$16.00

Sesame Seared Tuna

$16.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Smoked Tuna Dip Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Wagyu Smash Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Catch of the Day Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Hook In Cook

$10.00

PoBoys/ Basket

Shrimp Poboy

$12.00

Oyster Poboy

$12.00

BBQ Fried Oysters poboy

$13.00

Shrimp/Oyster Poboy

$12.00

Crawfish Poboy

$13.00

Entree

Steamed Shrimp platter

$19.00

Steamed Royal Reds

$22.00

Steamed Snow Crab Legs

$20.00

Crawfish Boil

$29.00

Shrimp & Crab Combo

$34.00

Crab Cake & Royal Red platter

$25.00

Kids Menu

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Fish

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Burger

$6.00

dessert

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Smores Cheesecake

$7.00

Bushwacker pie

$7.00

Smores

$15.00

Sides

French fries

$3.00

Red Potatoes

$2.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Sauteed green Beans

$3.00

Steamed broccoli

$3.00

House Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13470 Perdido key dr, Pensacola, FL 32507

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Paul's Pizza - Perdido Key
orange star4.6 • 54
13700 Perdido Key Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
OSO at Bear Point Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
5749 Bay La Launch Ave Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
BLUE ANGEL GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1350 South Blue Angel Parkway Pensacola, FL 32506
View restaurantnext
BOLO - Canal Road
orange star4.5 • 106
27370 Canal Rd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
No reviews yet
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston