Samudhra

review star

No reviews yet

3391 NJ-27

Unit #107

Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Popular Items

Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani
Garlic Naan

Soups

Kokum Rasam

$10.00

Rasam is a popular Indian tangy soup made from the extract of the Konkan fruit with Indian tempering in clarified butter.

Nimbu Rasam

$10.00

Tomato lime soup with Indian tempering in clarified butter.

Kozhi Charu

$12.00

Chicken soup cooked with the goodness of spices from Southern India.

Gosht Shorba

$14.00

Goat bone stew cooked with minimal spices from Southern India.

Vegetarian Appetizers

Aloo Tikki (4 Pcs)

$14.00

Mashed potatoes are shallow fried to give a crispy outer layer with a soft inside.

Chotte Samosa’s (6 Pcs)

Chotte Samosa's (6 Pcs)

$14.00

A stuffed savoury pastry with spiced onions.

Chatpata Gobi

Chatpata Gobi

$14.00

Tantalizing tangy cauliflower dish.

Palak Chaat

Palak Chaat

$14.00

Fritters of fresh spinach served with a topping of yogurt, chutney, fresh coriander and a generous sprinkle of chaat masala.

Baingan Chaat

$14.00

Freshly sliced egg plant fritters dipped in mild batter topped with chef's special dressing.

Mirchi Bajji (5 Pcs)

Mirchi Bajji (5 Pcs)

$18.00

Green chili fritters fried in chickpea batter stuffed with Samudhra special stuffing of peanut & tamarind topped with onions, cilantro & a dash of lime.

Paneer Bullet (5 Pcs)

$16.00

A delightful and tangy dish made with chef's special spices and cottage cheese.

Mysore Bonda (5 Big Pcs)

Mysore Bonda (5 Big Pcs)

$16.00

Crispy fritters made from fermented yogurt batter.

Punugulu (10-12 Pcs)

Punugulu (10-12 Pcs)

$16.00

Crispy and soft fried dumpling made from white lentil batter.

Pakoda Platter

$22.00

Fritters made with a variety of veggies like onion, chili, eggplant, and cottage cheese dipped in chickpea batter.

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Andaa Chaat

$14.00

Boiled eggs served with toppings of chopped onions, tomatoes and sprinkled with delicate noodles made from chickpea.

Kodi 65

Kodi 65

$18.00

Succulent pieces of red hot boneless chicken cooked with authentic spices.

Kodi Roast

$18.00

Exquisite dry roasted chicken marinated in spices and cooked with curry leaves.

Murgh Kalimirch

$18.00

A flavorful dry dish made with boneless chicken dry rubbed with black pepper and other spices.

Murgh Golkonda

$20.00

Juicy roasted chicken rolls stuffed with caramelized onion in chef special sauce.

Kheema Samosa Ragada

$22.00

Stuffed minced goat meat samosa served with white pea curry garnished with chutney, cilantro, and delicate noodles made from chickpea.

Gosht Sukka

$24.00

Spicy bone-in goat delicacy made of small pieces, slow-cooked with broth and onions until dry.

Khandari Machli

$24.00

Fish fillets coated with chef's special batter and cooked to perfection.

Jhinga Makkhan Masala

$26.00

Flavorful buttery shrimps cooked with chef’s special spice blend.

Tandoor

Aloo Gobi Malai Tikka

$16.00

Creamy potato and cauliflower kebabs flavored with a combination of spices including chaat masala and cooked in tandoor on skewers.

Tarkari Seekh Kebab

$16.00

Cooked Carrot, Cauliflower, Potatoes, Onion mashed with spices, Skewered in clay oven.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Irresistibly aromatic succulent cottage cheese cubes marinated in our chef's special spices.

Murgh Tikka

Murgh Tikka

$20.00

Tender boneless chicken pieces marinated in chef's special spice blend and cooked to perfection.

Murgh – e – Kalmi (5 Pcs)

$20.00

Chicken drumsticks marinated in yogurt, authentic spices and cashew powder, delicious, and juicy.

Murgh Malai Tikka

$20.00

Mouthwatering grilled boneless chicken marinated in chilies, garlic, lemon, spices, and fresh cream.

Murgh Aatish Burra (5 Pcs)

$20.00

Boneless chicken pieces infused twice in different marinades for a subtle combination of flavors.

Murgh Bhut Jolokia Tikka

$22.00

A super hot spicy grilled boneless chicken marinated in chef's special spice blend using Ghost Peppers.

Gosht Seekh Kebab

$24.00

Minced goat with aromatic spices and herbs skewered in clay pot.

Lamb Chops (4 Pcs)

$32.00

Succulent lamb chops bursting with flavors are cooked in tandoor with a combination of Indian spices, Greek yogurt, and lemon.

Machi Tikka

Machi Tikka

$28.00

Luscious chunks of fish dry-rubbed with tantalizing spices and cooked in tandoor.

Jhinga Tikka

$28.00

Shrimp marinated in lip-smacking spices cooked in tandoor on skewers.

Vegetarian Entrees

Yellow Dal Tadka

Yellow Dal Tadka

$16.00

Tempering of yellow lentil with cumin seeds, mustard seeds, garlic, chillies and curry leaves in clarified butter.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$18.00

Black lentils cooked with butter in traditional Indian spices.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$20.00

Delicious melt in the mouth cottage cheese in a creamy, rich, mild and light sweet onion based gravy.

Tawa Paneer

Tawa Paneer

$20.00

Soft cottage cheese pieces are simmered in aromatic spices in light gravy with crispy vegetables

Palak Paneer

$20.00

Smooth & melting cottage cheese in a rich creamy spinach gravy.

Masala Methi Paneer

Masala Methi Paneer

$20.00

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in fenugreek leaves with a tasty cashew gravy, garlic and onion.

Dum Aloo

Dum Aloo

$20.00

Baby potatoes cooked slowly on a low flame in a mildly spiced gravy.

Phool Makhana Masala

Phool Makhana Masala

$22.00

Puffy, crispy lotus seeds cooked in a flavorful gravy.

Mushroom Masala

$22.00

Fresh mushrooms cooked in a blend of spices in onion gravy.

Bagara Baingan

$22.00

True to its name bagara meaning tempering of spices, young eggplants are fried and then added to a simmering tangy gravy.

Nizami Handi

Nizami Handi

$22.00

Medley of veggies enriched with cashew paste, cream and gently flavoured with whole spices in a velvety gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$22.00

Delicious creamy & flavorful dish made with grilled fresh cottage cheese in spiced tomato gravy.

Paneer Makhani

$20.00

Mildly sweet & creamy dish made with fresh cottage cheese in tomatoes based gravy with chef's special spices.

Non-Vegetarian Entrees

Anda Korma

$24.00

Tantalising egg curry loaded with boiled eggs in rich korma gravy made of flavorful seasonings.

Murgh Ka Bharta

$26.00

Tender boneless pulled chicken cooked in onion gravy using chef's special spices.

Dum Ka Murgh

$28.00

A traditional Hyderabadi slow-cooked chicken dish made with tender bone-in chicken marinated in traditional spice blend and cashew nut & almond based rich flavorful gravy garnished with egg.

Gongura Kodi

$26.00

Boneless chicken cooked in tender sorrel leaves with special spices made in our kitchen.

Andhra Kodi Kura

$26.00

Andhra-style bone-in chicken curry prepared with special spice blend hand prepared in our kitchen.

Murgh Tikka Masala

Murgh Tikka Masala

$26.00

Grilled chicken pieces are cooked in gravy using special blend of spices and clarified butter.

Murgh Dilliwala

$26.00

Succulent boneless chicken in tomato-based gravy cooked in clarified butter with chef's special marinade.

Pasanday Gosht

$30.00

A Hyderabadi delicacy made of tender bone-in goat marinated in yogurt, cooked in numerous fresh handmade spices prepared in our kitchen.

Laal Maas Gosht

$30.00

This bone-in goat dish is cooked in a variety of spices with a burst of red chilies cooked in clarified butter.

Gongura Mamsam

$30.00

Tender bone-in goat cooked with tender sorrel leaves in special spices hand prepared in our kitchen

Mamidi Chapala Pulusu

$32.00

Fish cooked in delectable and mouthwatering tangy mango flavored gravy.

Gongura Royallu

$32.00

Shrimp cooked in tender sorrel leaves & hand prepared traditional spices.

Rice

Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani

$22.00

Authentic Hyderabadi recipe with succulent bone-in chicken marinated in special yakhni spices layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions, and cooked in a sealed pot.

Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani

$26.00

Authentic Hyderabadi recipe with succulent bone-in goat marinated in special yakhni spices layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions, and cooked in a sealed pot.

Natukodi Pulao

$28.00

A traditional dish made with bone-in-country chicken, spices and cooked with basmati rice.

Panasakaya Pulao

$22.00

A traditional dish made withJackfruit, chefs special spices and basmati rice.

Subzi Dum Pulao

$20.00

Our signature recipe inspired by Hyderabadi Dum Biryani made with assorted veggies marinated in biryani yakhni spices, layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions and cooked in a sealed pot.

Bisi Bele Bath

$18.00

"Hot Lentil Rice" packed with the goodness of lentils, vegetables and clarified butter seasoned with tamarind and a special spice blend.

Curd Rice

$16.00

Quintessential comfort food made of cooked rice mixed with yogurt and Indian tempering.

Jeera Rice

$12.00

Aromatic basmati rice tempered with cumin seeds and clarified butter.

Plain Rice Bowl

$6.00

A bowl of cooked plain white rice

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$5.00

Phulka (Roti - 2Pcs)

$8.00

Plain Naan

$5.00

Butter Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Chilli Garlic Naan

$6.00

Rosemary Naan

$6.00

Cheese Chilli Naan

$8.00

Paratha

$8.00

Can choose one between lacha (layered), onion, potato or cauliflower.

Pizza Naan

$14.00

Assorted Naan Basket

$20.00

Basket of one butter, Garlic, Rosemary & cheese chilli.

Poori ( 2 Pcs )

$10.00

Batura ( 2 Pcs )

$10.00

Luncheon

Idli (4 Pcs)

$14.00

Steamed rice cakes made with fermented white lentils and rice batter.

Button Idli (12 Pcs)

$14.00

Steamed mini rice cakes made with fermented white lentils and rice batter.

Dosa

$16.00

Crispy and fragile Indian crepe made with finely fermented batter of rice & lentils with choice of stuffing.

Chole Bhature

$18.00

An authentic North Indian gravy made with white spiced chickpeas paired with fluffy rounded wheat bread.

Poori Bhaji (2 Pcs)

$18.00

A wholesome combination of two dishes, medium spiced boiled potato curry and whole wheat puffed roti.

Samudhra Specialties

Kodi Kura Chitti Gaare

$26.00

Crispy mini donuts made with white lentils served with home-style country chicken curry.

Ragi Sankati - Natu Kodi Pulusu

$28.00

Finger millet served as moist porridge in a bowl topped with clarified butter along with home-style country chicken curry.

Hyderabadi Goat Haleem

Hyderabadi Goat Haleem

$30.00

A delicacy from the royal kitchen of Nizams of Hyderabad. A lentil & goat stew slow-cooked with wheat, and traditional spices for over 8 hours. (Served Occasionally).

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Paneer Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Pakoda

$16.00

Desserts

Qubani Ka Meetha

$16.00

An authentic hyderabadi dessert made with dried apricots topped with fresh cream or ice cream.

Double Ka Meetha

Double Ka Meetha

$16.00

Dulcified dessert made using bread slices and milk with dry fruits for a delicious crunch.

Malpua Rabdi

$18.00

Nectarous and fluffy fried pancakes dipped in sugar syrup served with condensed milk.

Jumbo Jamun

$18.00

Luscious, extra large-sized Indian festive dessert made with milk solids and condensed milk filling

Falooda

$16.00

A refreshing dessert drink made with indulgent layers of confectionary vermicelli, sweet basil seeds, sweetened milk, ice cream and rose syrup.

Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream

$16.00

Delicious chocolate brownie smothered in rich chocolate fudge and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Drinks

Madras Filter Coffee

$6.00

Hyderabadi Chai

$6.00

Mango Lassi

$8.00

Masala Chaas

$7.00

Jigarthandai

$10.00

S Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00+

Bottled Water 16oz

$2.00

Extras

Masala Peanuts

$12.00

Masala Kaju

$16.00

Water Bottle16.9 Fl Oz

$2.00

Boiled Egg - 1 Nos

$3.00

Onion Salad - Sliced Onions, Lime, Chillies (16 oz)

$10.00

Mirchi Ka Salan (8 oz)

$6.00

Raita (16 oz)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Premium Restaurant & Lounge.

Location

3391 NJ-27, Unit #107, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

