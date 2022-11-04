- Home
Samudhra
3391 NJ-27
Unit #107
Franklin Park, NJ 08823
Soups
Kokum Rasam
Rasam is a popular Indian tangy soup made from the extract of the Konkan fruit with Indian tempering in clarified butter.
Nimbu Rasam
Tomato lime soup with Indian tempering in clarified butter.
Kozhi Charu
Chicken soup cooked with the goodness of spices from Southern India.
Gosht Shorba
Goat bone stew cooked with minimal spices from Southern India.
Vegetarian Appetizers
Aloo Tikki (4 Pcs)
Mashed potatoes are shallow fried to give a crispy outer layer with a soft inside.
Chotte Samosa’s (6 Pcs)
A stuffed savoury pastry with spiced onions.
Chatpata Gobi
Tantalizing tangy cauliflower dish.
Palak Chaat
Fritters of fresh spinach served with a topping of yogurt, chutney, fresh coriander and a generous sprinkle of chaat masala.
Baingan Chaat
Freshly sliced egg plant fritters dipped in mild batter topped with chef's special dressing.
Mirchi Bajji (5 Pcs)
Green chili fritters fried in chickpea batter stuffed with Samudhra special stuffing of peanut & tamarind topped with onions, cilantro & a dash of lime.
Paneer Bullet (5 Pcs)
A delightful and tangy dish made with chef's special spices and cottage cheese.
Mysore Bonda (5 Big Pcs)
Crispy fritters made from fermented yogurt batter.
Punugulu (10-12 Pcs)
Crispy and soft fried dumpling made from white lentil batter.
Pakoda Platter
Fritters made with a variety of veggies like onion, chili, eggplant, and cottage cheese dipped in chickpea batter.
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
Andaa Chaat
Boiled eggs served with toppings of chopped onions, tomatoes and sprinkled with delicate noodles made from chickpea.
Kodi 65
Succulent pieces of red hot boneless chicken cooked with authentic spices.
Kodi Roast
Exquisite dry roasted chicken marinated in spices and cooked with curry leaves.
Murgh Kalimirch
A flavorful dry dish made with boneless chicken dry rubbed with black pepper and other spices.
Murgh Golkonda
Juicy roasted chicken rolls stuffed with caramelized onion in chef special sauce.
Kheema Samosa Ragada
Stuffed minced goat meat samosa served with white pea curry garnished with chutney, cilantro, and delicate noodles made from chickpea.
Gosht Sukka
Spicy bone-in goat delicacy made of small pieces, slow-cooked with broth and onions until dry.
Khandari Machli
Fish fillets coated with chef's special batter and cooked to perfection.
Jhinga Makkhan Masala
Flavorful buttery shrimps cooked with chef’s special spice blend.
Tandoor
Aloo Gobi Malai Tikka
Creamy potato and cauliflower kebabs flavored with a combination of spices including chaat masala and cooked in tandoor on skewers.
Tarkari Seekh Kebab
Cooked Carrot, Cauliflower, Potatoes, Onion mashed with spices, Skewered in clay oven.
Paneer Tikka
Irresistibly aromatic succulent cottage cheese cubes marinated in our chef's special spices.
Murgh Tikka
Tender boneless chicken pieces marinated in chef's special spice blend and cooked to perfection.
Murgh – e – Kalmi (5 Pcs)
Chicken drumsticks marinated in yogurt, authentic spices and cashew powder, delicious, and juicy.
Murgh Malai Tikka
Mouthwatering grilled boneless chicken marinated in chilies, garlic, lemon, spices, and fresh cream.
Murgh Aatish Burra (5 Pcs)
Boneless chicken pieces infused twice in different marinades for a subtle combination of flavors.
Murgh Bhut Jolokia Tikka
A super hot spicy grilled boneless chicken marinated in chef's special spice blend using Ghost Peppers.
Gosht Seekh Kebab
Minced goat with aromatic spices and herbs skewered in clay pot.
Lamb Chops (4 Pcs)
Succulent lamb chops bursting with flavors are cooked in tandoor with a combination of Indian spices, Greek yogurt, and lemon.
Machi Tikka
Luscious chunks of fish dry-rubbed with tantalizing spices and cooked in tandoor.
Jhinga Tikka
Shrimp marinated in lip-smacking spices cooked in tandoor on skewers.
Vegetarian Entrees
Yellow Dal Tadka
Tempering of yellow lentil with cumin seeds, mustard seeds, garlic, chillies and curry leaves in clarified butter.
Dal Makhani
Black lentils cooked with butter in traditional Indian spices.
Malai Kofta
Delicious melt in the mouth cottage cheese in a creamy, rich, mild and light sweet onion based gravy.
Tawa Paneer
Soft cottage cheese pieces are simmered in aromatic spices in light gravy with crispy vegetables
Palak Paneer
Smooth & melting cottage cheese in a rich creamy spinach gravy.
Masala Methi Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in fenugreek leaves with a tasty cashew gravy, garlic and onion.
Dum Aloo
Baby potatoes cooked slowly on a low flame in a mildly spiced gravy.
Phool Makhana Masala
Puffy, crispy lotus seeds cooked in a flavorful gravy.
Mushroom Masala
Fresh mushrooms cooked in a blend of spices in onion gravy.
Bagara Baingan
True to its name bagara meaning tempering of spices, young eggplants are fried and then added to a simmering tangy gravy.
Nizami Handi
Medley of veggies enriched with cashew paste, cream and gently flavoured with whole spices in a velvety gravy
Paneer Tikka Masala
Delicious creamy & flavorful dish made with grilled fresh cottage cheese in spiced tomato gravy.
Paneer Makhani
Mildly sweet & creamy dish made with fresh cottage cheese in tomatoes based gravy with chef's special spices.
Non-Vegetarian Entrees
Anda Korma
Tantalising egg curry loaded with boiled eggs in rich korma gravy made of flavorful seasonings.
Murgh Ka Bharta
Tender boneless pulled chicken cooked in onion gravy using chef's special spices.
Dum Ka Murgh
A traditional Hyderabadi slow-cooked chicken dish made with tender bone-in chicken marinated in traditional spice blend and cashew nut & almond based rich flavorful gravy garnished with egg.
Gongura Kodi
Boneless chicken cooked in tender sorrel leaves with special spices made in our kitchen.
Andhra Kodi Kura
Andhra-style bone-in chicken curry prepared with special spice blend hand prepared in our kitchen.
Murgh Tikka Masala
Grilled chicken pieces are cooked in gravy using special blend of spices and clarified butter.
Murgh Dilliwala
Succulent boneless chicken in tomato-based gravy cooked in clarified butter with chef's special marinade.
Pasanday Gosht
A Hyderabadi delicacy made of tender bone-in goat marinated in yogurt, cooked in numerous fresh handmade spices prepared in our kitchen.
Laal Maas Gosht
This bone-in goat dish is cooked in a variety of spices with a burst of red chilies cooked in clarified butter.
Gongura Mamsam
Tender bone-in goat cooked with tender sorrel leaves in special spices hand prepared in our kitchen
Mamidi Chapala Pulusu
Fish cooked in delectable and mouthwatering tangy mango flavored gravy.
Gongura Royallu
Shrimp cooked in tender sorrel leaves & hand prepared traditional spices.
Rice
Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani
Authentic Hyderabadi recipe with succulent bone-in chicken marinated in special yakhni spices layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions, and cooked in a sealed pot.
Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani
Authentic Hyderabadi recipe with succulent bone-in goat marinated in special yakhni spices layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions, and cooked in a sealed pot.
Natukodi Pulao
A traditional dish made with bone-in-country chicken, spices and cooked with basmati rice.
Panasakaya Pulao
A traditional dish made withJackfruit, chefs special spices and basmati rice.
Subzi Dum Pulao
Our signature recipe inspired by Hyderabadi Dum Biryani made with assorted veggies marinated in biryani yakhni spices, layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions and cooked in a sealed pot.
Bisi Bele Bath
"Hot Lentil Rice" packed with the goodness of lentils, vegetables and clarified butter seasoned with tamarind and a special spice blend.
Curd Rice
Quintessential comfort food made of cooked rice mixed with yogurt and Indian tempering.
Jeera Rice
Aromatic basmati rice tempered with cumin seeds and clarified butter.
Plain Rice Bowl
A bowl of cooked plain white rice
Breads
Tandoori Roti
Phulka (Roti - 2Pcs)
Plain Naan
Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Chilli Garlic Naan
Rosemary Naan
Cheese Chilli Naan
Paratha
Can choose one between lacha (layered), onion, potato or cauliflower.
Pizza Naan
Assorted Naan Basket
Basket of one butter, Garlic, Rosemary & cheese chilli.
Poori ( 2 Pcs )
Batura ( 2 Pcs )
Luncheon
Idli (4 Pcs)
Steamed rice cakes made with fermented white lentils and rice batter.
Button Idli (12 Pcs)
Steamed mini rice cakes made with fermented white lentils and rice batter.
Dosa
Crispy and fragile Indian crepe made with finely fermented batter of rice & lentils with choice of stuffing.
Chole Bhature
An authentic North Indian gravy made with white spiced chickpeas paired with fluffy rounded wheat bread.
Poori Bhaji (2 Pcs)
A wholesome combination of two dishes, medium spiced boiled potato curry and whole wheat puffed roti.
Samudhra Specialties
Kodi Kura Chitti Gaare
Crispy mini donuts made with white lentils served with home-style country chicken curry.
Ragi Sankati - Natu Kodi Pulusu
Finger millet served as moist porridge in a bowl topped with clarified butter along with home-style country chicken curry.
Hyderabadi Goat Haleem
A delicacy from the royal kitchen of Nizams of Hyderabad. A lentil & goat stew slow-cooked with wheat, and traditional spices for over 8 hours. (Served Occasionally).
Desserts
Qubani Ka Meetha
An authentic hyderabadi dessert made with dried apricots topped with fresh cream or ice cream.
Double Ka Meetha
Dulcified dessert made using bread slices and milk with dry fruits for a delicious crunch.
Malpua Rabdi
Nectarous and fluffy fried pancakes dipped in sugar syrup served with condensed milk.
Jumbo Jamun
Luscious, extra large-sized Indian festive dessert made with milk solids and condensed milk filling
Falooda
A refreshing dessert drink made with indulgent layers of confectionary vermicelli, sweet basil seeds, sweetened milk, ice cream and rose syrup.
Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream
Delicious chocolate brownie smothered in rich chocolate fudge and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Premium Restaurant & Lounge.
