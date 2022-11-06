San Marcos BBQ - 1701 S IH 35
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy homestyle in-house cooking with great customer service! Homemade Lockhart-style sausage, desserts, and much more!
Location
1701 South Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666
