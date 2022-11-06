Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Marcos BBQ - 1701 S IH 35

No reviews yet

$$

1701 South Interstate 35

San Marcos, TX 78666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket per lb
Pork Ribs per lb
Family #1 (4-6)

Meats

Brisket per lb

$24.00

Smoked 18 to 24 hours, Moist or lean how ever you prefer

Turkey per lb

$20.00

Pork Ribs per lb

$18.00

St. Louis style cut ribs, fall off the bone tender

Chicken Whole

$9.00

Chicken Half

$5.00

Chicken Quarter

$3.75

Sausage Ring

$3.00

Homemade in house recipe beef/pork mix

1/2 Sausage Ring

$1.75

Hatch Green Chili & Gouda Cheese Sausage

$4.00

House recipe with a twist, some peppers and cheese for a unique flavor

1/2 Hatch Ring

$2.25

Pork Loin per lb

$15.00Out of stock

Cold Sausage Ring

$2.25

Warm them up at home in oven or grill

Box of 20 Cold Sausages

$45.00

Take 20 cold rings home, freeze or refridgerate

Cold Hatch Sausage Ring

$2.45

Box of 20 Cold Hatch Sausages

$55.00

20 Hatch cold rings

Chopped Brisket per lb

$18.00

Our Lean brisket chopped up and smothered in bbq sauce

1/2 lb Chopped Brisket

$9.00

1/4 lb Chopped Brisket

$5.00

Pulled Pork Shoulder per lb

$16.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$8.50

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$4.50

Pork Chop

$6.50

Pork Chop 2 for

$12.00

Sausage 3 for $5

Fajita lb

$24.00

House Specials

JP Special

$18.50

1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb rib, 1 ring, & 2 sides w/ Drink - option to sub hatch ring for $0.75

Sebree

$16.00

1/4lb brisket, 1/2 chicken, & sides w/ a Drink

The Rattler

$14.00

1/4lb brisket, 1 ring, & 2 sides w/ a Drink

The Rudy

$26.00

1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb turkey, 1/4lb rib, 1 ring, 2 sides, & 1 dessert w/a Drink

Pork Up

$18.00

1/2lb ribs, , 1/4 pulled pork, & 2 sides w/ a Drink

The Sally

$15.50

Family Specials

Family #1 (4-6)

$42.00

1lb brisket, 3 rings or 1/2 chicken, 2 pints of sides & Gallon of Tea

Family #2 (6-10)

$82.00

2lb brisket, 5 rings or 1 whole chicken, 2 quarts of sides, & gallon of Tea

Family #3 (10-15)

$138.00

2lb brisket, 1lb Turkey, 1 whole chicken, 1/2lb loin, 6 rings, 4 quarts of sides, & gallon of Tea

Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket

$7.25

1/3lb brisket in hamburger bun (pickle onion sauce)

Chopped Brisket

$6.00

Turkey

$6.50

Sausage sandwich

$4.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Pork Loin

$6.00

The Buddy

$9.50

1/4lb brisket + 1 ring

The Bobcat

$9.50

1/4lb brisket + 1/4lb turkey

Tacos

Single Taco

$4.00

Any choice of meat

Taco Combo

$13.00

2 Tacos, & 2 sides w/a Drink

Sides

8 oz Pinto Beans

$2.25

8 oz Green Beans

$2.25

8 oz Mac n' Cheese

$2.25

8 oz Loaded Mash

$2.25

8 oz Coleslaw

$2.25

8 oz Potato Salad

$2.25

8 oz Spanish Rice

$2.25

8 oz Braised Cabbage

$2.25

16 oz Pinto Beans

$4.50

16 oz Green Beans

$4.50

16 oz Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

16 oz Loaded Mash

$4.50

16 oz Coleslaw

$4.50

16 oz Potato Salad

$4.50

16 oz Spanish Rice

$4.50

16 oz Braised Cabbage

$4.50

32 oz Pinto Beans

$9.00

32 oz Green Beans

$9.00

32 oz Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

32 oz Loaded Mash

$9.00

32 oz Coleslaw

$9.00

32 oz Potato Salad

$9.00

32 oz Spanish Rice

$9.00

32 oz Braised Cabbage

$9.00

1 Gal Pinto Beans

$34.00

1 Gal Green Beans

$34.00

1 Gal Mac n' Cheese

$34.00

1 Gal Loaded Mash

$34.00

1 Gal Coleslaw

$34.00

1 Gal Potato Salad

$34.00

1 Gal Spanish Rice

$34.00

1 Gal Braised Cabbage

$34.00

Lays Original

$1.25

Lays BBQ

$1.25

Dorito's Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Dorito's Cool Ranch

$1.25

Fritos

$1.25

Jalapeno Kettle Chips

$1.25

cheetos

$1.25

Extras

Avocados

$1.50Out of stock

Whole avocado

Sweet Pickles

$0.75

Cheese Slice

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.25

Tortillas

$0.25

Flour only

Buns

$0.75

5 inch round hamburger bun

Loaf of Bread

$3.00

White

Loaf of Wheat Bread

$3.00

Wheat

Bag of Ice

$3.00

10lb bag

Plates/Cups/ Utensil Kits

$0.75

set of p,c,k

Plate

$0.25

Cup

$0.25

Utensil Kit

$0.25

Cup of Ice

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Quart

Homemade Bread Loaf

$5.00

BBQ Sauce Spicy

$12.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$2.75

Large Banana Pudding

$35.00

7 Layer Bar

$2.75

7 layers of delicious ingredients

Peach Cobbler Individual

$2.75

Homemade in house recipe

Cheesecake Slice

$3.50

Chocolate chip +peanut butter chips cheesecake

Buttermilk Pie Slice

$2.75

Whole Cheesecake

$47.00

Whole Pie

$18.00

Whole Buttermilk Pie

$18.00

Peach Cobbler Pint

$5.50

Whole Peach Cobbler

$35.00

Pecan Pie Slice

$2.75

Peach Cobbler Quart

$11.00

Peach Cobbler Pint

$5.50

Pumkin Loaf

$2.00

1\2 Cheesecake

$24.00

1\3 Banana Pudding

$18.00

Cookies

$2.00

Catering

Serving Utensil

$10.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Travel Fee (per 15 miles)

$25.00

Event Staff per Hr

$25.00

per person

COMBO

2 SIDES AND DRINK ONLY

Make It A Combo

$5.00

Holiday Special

Whole Smoke Turkey

$54.99

3 Lb Turkey Breast

$59.99

Green Bean Casserole

$25.00

Dressing

$25.00

Qt of Gravy

$10.00

7.5 Lb Ham

$59.99

6-8 Lb Whole Brisket

$160.00

10 Pack Reg Sausage

$27.50

10 Pck Hatch Sausage

$37.50

20 oz Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Siera Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$1.89

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$1.89

32 oz Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

Fanta

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Frostie Regular

$2.50

Diet Frostie

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.79

Water Bottle

Water bottle

$1.79

Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$4.00

Sweet or Unsweet

Merch

SMBBQ Hat

$30.00

SMBBQ Shirt

$30.00

Sticker

$2.00

Koozie

$5.00

TUESDAY RIB COMBO

1/2LB RIB, ONE SIDE, AND DRINK

1/2 RIB, 1 SIDE, & DRINK

$12.00

TUESDAY RIB LB

Tuesday RIB per LB

$14.50

WEDNESDAY CHICKEN COMBO

1/2 chicken 1 side 1 drink

$8.00

WEDNESDAY WHOLE CHICKEN

1 whole smoke chicken

1 whole bird

$8.00

THURSDAY SANDWICH COMBO

Pull Pork Sand

$6.50

THUSDAY SANDWICH

Pull Pork Sand

$4.00

BAKED POTATO

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

Tues/Wed Family Special #1

Family #1 (4-6) special pricing

$35.99

Thanksgiving Turkey

14 pound turkey

$45.00

3 Pound Turkey Breast

$42.00

Pork Chop

1 chop

$6.50

2 chop

$12.00

Fish Fry

4 pc

$8.00

8 pc

$12.00

Fish by the LB

$12.00

Hushpuppies

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy homestyle in-house cooking with great customer service! Homemade Lockhart-style sausage, desserts, and much more!

Website

Location

1701 South Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Directions

Gallery
San Marcos BBQ image
San Marcos BBQ image
San Marcos BBQ image

Map
